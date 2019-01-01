Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City & Chelsea chasing Dembele

Politano hopes to remain at Inter
Inter Milan striker Matteo Politano has no plans to leave the club during the January transfer window - according to Tuttosport.
The 26-year-old is determined to stay and fight for a regular spot in Antonio Conte's starting XI, despite being behind Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku in the squad pecking order.
Matteo has drawn a blank in nine successive Serie A appearances for Inter this season.
Torino prepared to offload Zaza for €15m
Torino are willing to sanction Simone Zaza's departure if they receive an offer within the region of €15 million ($17m, £13m) - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian outfit are eager to offload the 28-year-old when the January transfer window reopens.
Zaza has only managed to score two goals in 10 Serie A appearances for Torino this season.
Man Utd should sign Cavani - Saha
Manchester United should try to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint Germain, according to Louis Saha, who thinks the experienced forward would challenge Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to improve.
Despite the fact that Rashford has hit a credible nine goals in 15 appearances, the Red Devils find themselves in sixth in the Premier League standings, some 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool already.
It has been suggested that Solskjaer will look to bring in an extra forward in January, with Saha of the opinion that Cavani would be a "great signing" for his former club.
Tevez eager to remain at Boca
Carlos Tevez wants to remain at Boca Juniors for at least one more year, with his existing contract set to expire at the end of December.
The 35-year-old hopes to be handed a new deal in order to extend his third spell at Estadio Alberto J. Armando, which began back in January.
Tevez told ESPN: "I love this jersey and I don't see myself anywhere else. I want to continue playing and retire with this jersey."
Foden must weigh up options at Man City - Wright-Phillips
Phil Foden has “a big decision” to make on his Manchester City future, says Shaun Wright-Phillips, with it possible that the promising midfielder will follow the lead of Jadon Sancho.
One product of the Blues’ academy system took the decision to leave the Etihad Stadium back in 2017.
Sancho has seen that brave call justified by a stunning rise to prominence at German giants Borussia Dortmund, with senior international recognition with England secured along the way.
Foden is yet to make that step up, with a lack of regular game time at City working against him.
‘Messi could leave Barcelona in the next couple of years’
Lionel Messi “won’t retire anytime soon”, says Barcelona legend Rivaldo, but he may be tempted to seek a new challenge away from Camp Nou in “the next couple of years”.
The former Blaugrana star has told Betfair: "If he feels important to the club and keeps on winning trophies, he won't leave or retire anytime soon, but in the next couple of years it could be different if he starts feeling it's harder to keep up with the young talent in the team."
Pogba prefers Real to Juve return
Paul Pogba is still looking for a way out of Manchester United, claims L'Equipe, with the French midfielder favouring a move to Real Madrid.
A return to Juventus has been mooted for the World Cup, but he would prefer to take on a new challenge in Spain than go over old ground in Italy.
Bayern won't be appointing Pochettino
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is not a contender to take the reigns at Bayern Munich, reports Bild.
The Argentine is available, but the German giants are planning to explore other options as they seek a permanent successor to Niko Kovac.
Tottenham take a look at Tagliafico
Tottenham are keen on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, according to El Intransigente.
Premier League rivals Everton, who are now without a manager, are also said to be in the hunt for the Argentine full-back.
Bale hasn't asked to leave Madrid
Gareth Bale is “not ecstatic” at Real Madrid, admits his agent Jonathan Barnett, but the Wales international has “never asked to leave” the La Liga giants.
Barnett has told the Euro Leagues Podcast: “If the right opportunity came along for him and it’s something he wants to do, we have to have a chat with the president of Real Madrid and see where we are.”
Arteta not planning to leave Man City
Mikel Arteta has no intention of leaving an assistant manager post at Manchester City during the 2019-20 campaign, claims The Athletic.
The Spaniard has been linked with vacant managerial posts at two of his former clubs - Arsenal and Everton.
Man City & Chelsea chasing Dembele
Premier League duo eyeing Barca ace
Manchester City and Chelsea officials have both met with Ousmane Dembele's agent to discuss the Barcelona winger's availability ahead of the January transfer window - according to Eldesmarque.
City are willing to pay up to €95 million ($105m, £80m) for the Frenchman, which gives them a slight edge in the race for his services.
Dembele has scored once in five La Liga outings for Barca this term.
Barca still weighing up move for Reinier
Barcelona are still tracking Flamengo midfielder Reinier ahead of the January transfer window, but are not yet certain of launching a bid for his services - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish champions are not sure the 17-year-old is worth his €35 million ($39m, £30m) valuation, given his lack of experience at the highest level.
Reinier has scored six goals in 15 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A appearances for Flamengo in 2019.
Callejon set for Napoli exit
Jose Callejon could leave Napoli in the January transfer window - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 32-year-old is due to become a free agent next summer, and has grown frustrated with a lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti this season.
It is believed that Callejon would like to reunite with former boss Rafa Benitez at Dalian Yifang in China when the market reopens.
Madrid plot €55m swoop for Van de Beek
Blancos close in on Dutch playmaker
Real Madrid are preparing to launch a €55 million ($61m, £46m) bid for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek next summer - according to Telegraaf.
The Dutchman has also been linked with a move to Tottenham, but he would prefer to undertake a new challenge at Santiago Bernabeu.
Van de Beek has contributed five goals and four assists in 13 matches for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season.
Zaha's agent hints at January move
Wilfried Zaha deserves to play for a "top club" as his agent Federico Pastorello suggested the Crystal Palace star could leave during the January transfer window.
Refocused and in form, former Manchester United forward Zaha has been linked with Chelsea, who are hoping to overturn their transfer ban.
West Ham want to sell Roberto in January
Spanish keeper Roberto is set to be sold by West Ham, reports The Guardian.
The 33-year-old failed to impress after an injury to Lukaz Fabianski and the Hammers are eager to get him out the door.
Loaning Roberto out is an option with Turkey looming as a possible destination for him.
Pardew interested in Everton job
Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has admitted he's interested in replacing Marco Silva at Everton, via the Express.
Silva was sacked on Thursday and when asked if he'd fancy taking over at the Toffees, Pardew said: "Of course."
Pardew has been out of management since departing West Brom in April 2018.
Barcelona speculation 'uncomfortable' for Koeman
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman dismissed speculation linking him to La Liga champions Barcelona.
Koeman has emerged as a possible option for Barca should Ernesto Valverde leave, with the Dutchman's Netherlands contract containing a clause that would allow him to depart for Camp Nou following Euro 2020.
The 56-year-old spent six years at Barca as a player before later having a spell as Louis van Gaal's assistant from 1998 to 2000.
Koeman, however, is focused on his job with the Netherlands ahead of next year's European Championship.Read the full story on Goal!
Only Alderweireld safe in Spurs backline
Jose Mourinho wants to completely overhaul Tottenham's defence, according to the Independent.
The new Spurs manager is reportedly eager to upgrade every aspect of his side's backline, aside from Toby Alderweireld.
Since taking over, Mourinho has seen Tottenham concede two goals in each of their four matches.
Man Utd still hoping to sign Eriksen
Manchester United remain eager to bring Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford, reports The Mirror.
Despite being rejected in the summer, the Red Devils are still keen to sign the Danish star, who is open to a move away from Spurs.
Eriksen has been used largely as a substitute by Tottenham this season and has just one goal and one assist across 12 Premier League appearances.
Montella targets Milan trio
Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella is considering raiding his former club AC Milan for three first-team players.
Calciomercato claim Montella wants to bring Fabio Borini, Davide Calabria and Giacomo Bonaventura to the Artemio Franchi Stadium in January.
Rodgers in line for new contract
Leicester City are in negotiations with Brendan Rodgers over a lucrative new contract, to fend off interest from Arsenal.
The Foxes boss has been linked with the vacant manager’s position at the North London club and while he denied being interested in the role, Leicester are still keen to tie the Northern Irishman down to a long-term deal.
The Telegraph claim a potential new contract for Rodgers would see him earn a significant wage increase and includes a larger compensation fee should any club attempt to poach him.
Allegri to wait until June for managerial return
Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has, for now, ruled himself out of the running for the job Arsenal, claiming he will not take a new management role until the summer.
Asked if he is hungry to get back into coaching, the Italian responded: "In June. I don't know if you can call it a sabbatical or not.
“Giovanni [Branchini] and I immediately came to that decision. As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out.”
During the ESPN interview, Allegri also gave an indication he is interested in taking a job with a Premier League club and admitted he is currently learning English.
Man United want Paredes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made an approach for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to El Intransigente.
The Red Devils are keen to bring the Argentinian into the club during the January transfer window and believe his lack of game time in the French capital means PSG would be willing to sell him mid-season.
However, United may have to fend off interest from AC Milan and Napoli, who are also monitoring Paredes.
Everton want Pereira as new boss
Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira is Everton’s first choice to replace Marco Silva as manager
Pereira is said to be interested in the role, as Sky Sports are reporting, and claim the Portuguese coach was considered as David Moyes’ replacement in 2013.
The 52-year-old has never managed in England before but has previously taken charge of sides in Turkey and Greece.