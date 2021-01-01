Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Konate

Alaba closing in on Real Madrid move
David Alaba’s priority: Real Madrid. Verbal agreement, pre-contract almost ready and €12m/season until 2025. Until it’s signed, everything is open as always with free agents. Many clubs are trying to convince Alaba in recent weeks... but Real are still leading the race. ⚪️ #Real https://t.co/vCIKAjwqsi— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2021
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Konate (The Athletic)
Reds closing in on RB Leipzig star
Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - according to The Athletic.
The Reds are working hard to finalise a deal for the 21-year-old, who has a €40 million (£34m/$47m) release clause.
Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a defensive injury crisis in 2020-21, and Konate's arrival would give him a valuable extra option at the back.
Tottenham & Leicester vying for Faghir
Tottenham and Leicester City are vying for the signature of Vejle BK teenager Wahid Faghir - according to The Mirror.
The Foxes have already seen a £1 million bid for the 18-year-old rejected, and Spurs are now plotting their own bid.
The two Premier League clubs could face competition from Dutch giants Ajax for Faghir, who is eager to test himself abroad.
Inter interested in Damsgaard
Sampdoria winger Mikkel Krogh Damsgaard is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are weighing up a summer swoop for the 20-year-old, who is currently valued at around €30 million (£26m/$35m).
Damsgaard has contributed two goals and four assists to Sampdoria's Serie A cause across 26 outings in 2020-21.
Bologna readying bid for Lamela
Bologna are readying a bid for Tottenham's Eric Lamela - according to The Sun.
The Italian club's director Walter Sabatini has publicly admitted that the Argentine is a target for the club, and is now working on arranging a reunion with a player he worked with at Roma.
Lamela, who is approaching the final year of his Spurs contract, has scored four goals in 29 games across all competitions this season.
Three Premier League clubs chasing Sabitzer
RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer is a wanted man in England, according to Bild.
Three Premier League clubs are chasing the midfielder.
Hysaj offered to Milan
Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has offered himself to Milan as a free agent, Milannews.it reports.
With Diogo Dalot set to depart in the summer when his Manchester United loan expires, he sees himself as an ideal replacement.
Real Madrid could sell six stars this summer to fund giant signings
Real Madrid could sell six players this summer as they attempt to get to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic and the refurbishment of the Bernabeu, Mundo Deportivo reports.
They also want to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe from PSG - and they could be willing to make such sacrifices to complete these captures.
Ramos' wife hints at Real Madrid depature
Sergio Ramos’ wife Pilar Rubio has dropped a hint that her husband might be on the move this summer.
On Instagram, she posted: "Let’s see what this spring has in store for us…”
Singo emerges as Liverpool target
Torino right-back Wilfried Singo is a transfer target for Liverpool, according to Tuttosport.
Indeed, it is suggested that the Reds have already tabled a bid of around £17m ($22,5m) for the 20-year-old player.
Odegaard chased by Chelsea and Liverpool
Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea and Liverpool, according to AS.
The Norway international is presently with Arsenal on loan, but while the Gunners want to extend that stay, they have no purchase option.
Lacazette linked with Roma move
Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is high on Roma's wanted list, according to ASRomaLive.it.
Torino forward Andrea Belotti is also on their shortlist, but the Italy international is also chased by Milan.
Real Madrid don't want Ronaldo (Cuartro)
Juventus star won't make Madrid return
Real Madrid do not wish to sign Cristiano Ronaldo back from Juventus, Cuatro reports.
Moreover, it is detailed that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are their primary targets.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in the Portugal star.