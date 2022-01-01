Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona respond to Mbappe and Haaland links

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Haaland-Mbappe
(C)Getty Images

Newcastle chase Sarr

2022-03-28T22:55:00.000Z

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are keen on signing Watford's Ismaila Sarr this summer and it's believed he's valued at £35m.

It's understood Liverpool also sent scouts to watch the winger who will reportedly leave the London club even if they manage to avoid relegation.

Pepe discusses Arsenal future

2022-03-28T22:40:00.000Z

According to the Mirror, Nicolas Pepe said: "I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens."

"When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I'm working. It is also about communication.

"Sometimes it's not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach's decision and the team is doing well at the moment."

Kehrer looks to leave PSG

2022-03-28T22:28:42.411Z

Dortmund offer exit route to PL stars

2022-03-28T22:25:28.667Z

According to 90Min, Borussia Dortmund have targetted Chelsea's Timo Werner and Manchester United's Anthony Martial as their next attacking options.

It's understood the German giants want another attacker after they wrap up Karim Adeyemi's signature and the two Premier League players are seen as the ideal targets.

Barcelona refuse Haaland and Mbappe

2022-03-28T22:00:00.000Z