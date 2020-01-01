Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join race for Dia

Arsenal in race to sign €30m Vieira
Marseille also tracking midfielder
Arsenal are interested in signing 20-year-old Fabio Vieira from Porto, Record reports.
The midfielder recently made Pini Zahavi his agent, which could signal a possible departure from the Portuguese side.
Marseille are also eyeing him, while he could still extend his stay at Porto.
Dybala ready to resume Juventus talks
Paulo Dybala's agent is open to meeting with the Juventus leaders to discuss a new contract for the attacker.
Juve president Andrea Agnelli claimed recently that the club had made an offer to the Argentina international, but Romeo Agresti reports they have heard nothing since June.
🔴 According to Dybala’s entourage, the contract offer mentioned by Agnelli was presented to the player last June and there was not agreement
🔴 Antun recently was in Turin for a few weeks but there were no contacts with Juve
🔴 Antun is ready to meet Juve
Messi to PSG reports are 'fake news'
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge has categorically denied meeting with Paris Saint-Germain officials.
Spanish outlet El Chiringuito claimed on Monday that PSG are the frontrunners to sign the 33-year-old after holding talks with Jorge at the Qatari consulate in Barcelona last week.
‘Man Utd will struggle to get £100m for Pogba’
Manchester United will struggle to get “upward of £100 million ($134m)” for Paul Pogba in the January transfer market, claims Luke Chadwick, with the Red Devils warned that a divisive figure may prove difficult to shift.
Chadwick has told CaughtOffside: “In terms of the Pogba incident, it seems like his agent would be more than happy to get him out in January, but I can’t see anyone paying upward of £100m for him at the moment because the performances haven’t really been there to merit that.”
Lingard to impact Man Utd's plans
With Jesse Lingard pushing for a move away from Manchester United, the Daily Star reports that the Red Devils are set to change their recruitment plans.
Odion Ighalo is another set to depart in January, when his loan deal comes to an end, meaning that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will prioritise firepower over defensive additions.
James to Leeds could be back on
Leeds are ready to rekindle their interest in Daniel James, according to The Telegraph.
The Whites came close to landing the Welsh winger during his time at Swansea, only to eventually see arch-rivals Manchester United lure him away to Old Trafford.
He has struggled for regular game time with the Red Devils this season, though, and that could open a door again for those at Elland Road.
‘Matip injury means Liverpool must spend’
The sight of Joel Matip joining Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in the treatment room means that Liverpool have to sign “another senior defender” in January, says John Aldridge.
The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: "Joel Matip going off injured at Fulham just proved again that we have to buy once the transfer window opens because, as well as the young kids have done, you can't be having a situation like we have at the moment where the only fit centre half is actually a midfield player."
Messi to PSG transfer rumours addressed by Marquinhos
Marquinhos has addressed rumours linking Lionel Messi with Paris Saint-Germain, admitting that the Barcelona superstar is a "great player".
Messi, who has spent his entire career to date at Camp Nou, is approaching the final six months of his current contract at Barca.
The 33-year-old tried to activate a clause in that deal which allows him to leave the club at the end of any season in August, having been powerless to prevent the team from falling to a humiliating Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.
PSG bracing for Messi signing at club stores
Barca star continues to be touted for a move to France
Paris Saint-Germain are bracing themselves for the signing of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi at their official club stores - according to Football Transfers.
The French champions have instructed their merchandise branches to start preparing for an influx of shirt sales with the Argentine's name emblazoned across the back, as they grow increasingly confident of winning the race for his services.
Messi, who has also been strongly linked with Manchester City, is set to drop into the free agency pool at the end of the season.
I can't imagine going back to Real Madrid - Hernandez
Theo Hernandez has admitted he "can't imagine going back" to Real Madrid, and that he is hoping to stay at Milan "forever".
Hernandez completed a €24 million (£22m/$29m) move to Santiago Bernabeu from Atletico Madrid in 2017, with the Blancos tying the left-back down to a six-year contract after meeting his release clause.
The 23-year-old went on to win four trophies with Madrid, including the Champions League, but was never able to establish himself as a regular in the first team.
Celtic to hand Hazard bumper new deal
Celtic are ready to hand Conor Hazard a bumper new deal - according to the Scottish Sun.
The 22-year-old goalkeeper's current contract is due to expire next summer, but the Hoops are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Hazard has impressed since being asked to fill in for struggling duo Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain in the Celtic net, and kept a clean sheet during a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.
Slot set to replace Advocaat at Feyenoord
Southampton eager to land Williams
Southampton are eager to land Brandon Williams' signature in the January transfer window - according to The Telegraph.
The Saints want to bring in the 20-year-old on loan for the second half of the season, with Ralph Hasenhuttl eager to bolster his defensive options.
Williams has only started two games for United this season, with both of those outings coming in the Carabao Cup.
Arsenal make Saliba decision
Arsenal have decided that they will only consider loan offers for William Saliba in January, reports The Athletic.
Mikel Arteta is yet to hand the French defender a competitive debut, but the Gunners still believe in his potential and won't sanction a permanent switch elsewhere.
Man Utd still keen on Mendes
Manchester United remain keen on Sporting starlet Nuno Mendes, claims O Jogo.
Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus are also said to be monitoring the 18-year-old left-back as Europe's top clubs seek to buy into the potential of an exciting talent.
Leeds looking into Tomori deal
Whites want Chelsea defender
Leeds have turned their attention to Chelsea centre-half Fikayo Tomori, reports Football Insider.
The England international will not come cheap for the Whites, but he has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could be prised from west London in January.
Arsenal to miss out on Aouar
Arsenal may be set to miss out on Houssem Aouar once again, according to RMC Sport.
The Gunners were keen on the Lyon playmaker over the summer but could not afford to put a deal in place, and Paris Saint-Germain are now said to be back in the transfer mix.
Aurier in line for Tottenham extension
Serge Aurier is in line for a contract extension at Tottenham - according to Football Insider.
The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Spartak Moscow in the summer window, but has since revived his career at Spurs.
Aurier has now entered the final 18 months of his existing deal, and Tottenham are planning to tie him down to fresh terms in the coming weeks.
Bale planning Madrid swansong
Gareth Bale is planning a final swansong at Real Madrid - according to AS.
The 31-year-old is currently taking in a season-long loan spell at Tottenham, but wants to return to Santiago Bernabeu for the final year of his contract in 2021/22.
Bale has only scored twice in nine appearances since returning to Spurs in September.
West Ham in position to sign Marcelo next summer
West Ham are likely to complete the signing of Lyon defender Marcelo next summer - according to The Sun.
The 33-year-old was eager to join the Hammers in the last transfer window, but the move fell through at the last minute.
Marcelo is still eager for a fresh start in the Premier League, and David Moyes can bring him to West Ham on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Inter & AC Milan monitoring Gomez situation
Inter and AC Milan are monitoring Papu Gomez's situation at Atalanta - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 32-year-old has been tipped to leave Gewiss Stadium in January after falling out with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Gomez has been linked with a move to MLS, but the two Milan clubs could offer him the chance to remain in Serie A.
Troisi signs for Wanderers
Western Sydney Wanderers have signed James Troisi after the midfielder terminated his contract with Adelaide United after only one season.
The Wanderers club website confirmed the signing of the 32-year-old, who is an AFC Asian Cup winner with the Socceroos, while also winning the A-League and FFA Cup with Melbourne Victory.
Edu backs under-fire Arsenal coach Arteta, reveals the club won't spend big in January
Under-fire Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has been given full backing of the club's technical director Edu but relief won't be felt in the form of big-money signings during the January transfer window.
Donnarumma future called into question
Agent Mino Raiola said the future is sunny for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but did not say whether that would continue to be at AC Milan.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italy, Raiola said: “His future is bright. Will it be sunny in Milan? The sun is everywhere, that is the important thing.”
Haaland content at Dortmund
Erling Haaland says he is happy at Borussia Dortmund.
The forward picked up the Golden Boy award on Monday and is content with his position at the club.
Edu calls for Gunners fans to back Arteta
Edu has provided his backing to Mikel Arteta and called on the fans to do the same.
Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League, but the club’s support for the manager is not wavering.
“Just believe. Internally here, listen, we are doing well,” technical director Edu told Sky Sports.
Inter to listen to offers for Perisic
Inter are ready to offload Ivan Perisic in January, reports suggest.
The Croatian returned to the club from a season on loan at Bayern Munich, but Gazzetta Dello Sport claims the club are ready to sell if the right offer comes in for the winger.
Guehi to get Chelsea chance
Flowers takes charge of Barnet
Former England international goalkeeper Tim Flowers has been named the new manager of Barnet.
“Clearly from the outside, there are things that need changing, the results speak for themselves,” Flowers told the club’s official website of a team 20th in the Conference Premier.