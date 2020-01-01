Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea go all-in for Havertz

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Juventus to offer Arthur bumper pay rise

2020-06-09T00:00:46Z

Juventus are ready to offer Barcelona midfielder Arthur three times what he earns at Barcelona, according to RAC.

The Turin giants are keen to land the Brazilian and are ready to press on with trying to sign hi,

Man Utd take pole position in Chiesa race

2020-06-08T23:45:15Z

Manchester United are close to the valuation of Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, according to Quotidiano.

Chelsea also hold an interest in a player valued at around the £60 million ($75m) mark. 

Hoewedes to leave Lokomotiv Moscow

2020-06-08T23:15:18Z

Chelsea go all-in for Havertz

2020-06-08T22:52:38Z

Blues aim for another Bundesliga ace

Chelsea are set to make a play to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to the Daily Mail.

With Timo Werner on the brink of signing, they want to add the attacking midfielder to their ranks.

It is expected he will cost around £75 million ($94m) - but they face stern competition from some of Europe's biggest sides.

Lallana set to pen new Liverpool deal

2020-06-08T22:47:22Z

England international midfielder Adam Lallana is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool, The Independent reports.

The 32-year-old is willing to take a pay cut, given the coronavirus pandemic, and is set to be kept on as Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with his attitude.

AC Milan target Memphis Depay swoop

2020-06-08T22:29:06Z

Lyon attacker Memphis Depay is the subject of transfer interest from AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.

OL are struggling to agree new terms with a player out of contract in 2021, and that could see him leave this summer.

Everton are also interested.

Getty Images

PSG looking for Thiago Silva replacement in Serie A

2020-06-08T22:00:14Z

With Thiago Silva set to leave PSG at the end of his contract, Calciomercato believes they are focusing on Italy to find a replacement.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is at the top of the list, while Milan Skriniar of Inter and Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan could also be options.

Manchester City's John Stones is a left-field possibility.