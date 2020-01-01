Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona, Juventus & Man City set for three-way swap involving Lautaro

The Blaugrana are looking to drive the Argentine star's price down

are hoping to land Lautaro Martinez from in a three-way swap deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo, reports Sport.

The Blaugrana are keen on a move for the striker but are looking to facilitate a player exchange deal to drive down his price.

The proposed deal would see Semedo go to , which would allow Cancelo to return to Inter where he starred on loan in 2017-18.