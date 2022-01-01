Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona join Arsenal and Man Utd in race to sign Isak

Tuchel promises Chelsea stay
Thomas Tuchel will stay at Chelsea until the end of the season, the coach said.
Manchester United are said to be eyeing him as they look for a new permanent manager, but the German insists he will not be leaving the Blues during the current campaign.
"There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season," he told reporters.
"Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change."
Barca want Isak as Haaland alternative (El Nacional)
Barcelona are ready to join the race to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.
According to El Nacional, the Catalan side see him as an ideal alternative to Erling Haaland and coach Xavi is an admirer of the striker.
But they face competition from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Roma target Lacazette
Roma could sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer.
The Arsenal striker can make a free transfer at the end of the season and AS Roma Live says the Serie A side may swoop in with an offer.
AC Milan target Monaco teen
AC Milan are set to make an offer to Monaco midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Serie A side can sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season and have already started holding talks with his representative.
Barca to offer Puig to Wolves in Traore swap
Barcelona are prepared to offer Riqui Puig to Wolves in exchange for Adama Traore, says 90min.
Barca hope to sign Traore on a permanent deal this summer and hope to talk the Premier League side down from their current asking price by including Puig as part of the deal.