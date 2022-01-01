Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona in talks over Azpilicueta move

5Roy Keane has admitted he could take over as Sunderland head coach, saying "let's see what takes shape" after rumours linking him with a return to the sideline.

Keane told ITV: "I have no control over that. I made it clear I would like to go back in football as manager one day but the club has to want you and you have to want the club and the contract has to be right.

"Let's see what takes shape over the next few days."