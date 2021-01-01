Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

Four minutes added on
83' - Redeem Tlang takes a shot
Nothing much Goa can do
At least haven't conceded more goalsThe Goans are hardly getting enough touches even in the second half. Although, the Gaurs have still managed to keep the scoreline the same as what it read at half-time.
Trouble for Goa
Edu Bedia walks off with a limpAnd in comes Redeem Tlng
58' - Two more changes for Goa
56' - Double change for Persepolis
Omid Alishah and Milad Sarlak replace Ahmad Noorollahi and Shahriar Moghanlou
Persepolis are so quick
Torabi forces Dheeraj to another saveThen whips in a corner that Dheeraj has in control as Jalal Hosseini was allowed a header. Mahdi Torabi has been heavily involved in a number of first half chances for Persepolis
Second half resumes
With Devendra on the pitchDevendra is brought on by Juan Ferrando as Saviour Gama has made way. Second half resumes
HALF-TIME: Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa
42' - Penalty saved by Dheeraj
Second penalty of the gameIvan guilty of bringing down Kamal Kamyabinia. However, Hossein Kanaani's spot-kick has been saved by Dheeraj Singh. Kanaani was earlier denied by Mahdi who instead took the first penalty that Persepolis scored
38' - Dheeraj with a fine save
Possession masterclass
29' - FC Goa substitution
Adil Khan comes offAmarjit makes his first AFC Champions League appearance
24' - Persepolis take the lead
Seyed Jalal Hosseini scoresJalal Hosseini rose highest to nod in Mahdi's cross from the left. That really didn't take long and Goa have to get down to the grind once again. Persepolis 2-1 FC Goa
19' - Persepolis have drawn level
Mahdi Torabi scores!That celebration of scoring their first goal was short-lived as Mahdi converts from the spot after the penalty was conceded by James Donachie for his foul on Iss Ale Kasir in the Goa box
BRANDON!!
13' - GOOOAAALLLL!!
FC Goa make more history
Edu Bedia has flicked Brandon Fernandes' free-kick into the Persepolis goal. It's the first goal that FC Goa have scored in the AFC Champions League after becoming the first in the history of the competition to register back-to-back goalless draws in their first two ACL games!
11' - Goa in trouble
Free-kick for PersepolisSeriton with no choice than to muscle down the Persepolis number 72, Iss Ale Kasir, after a little let off by Adil Khan. The Iranians have a free-kick at the edge of the box. However, the low free-kick is hit straight at Dheeraj
KICK-OFF
STAT PACK
A few statistics by Opta pertaining to the tie
Persepolis vs FC Goa
This will be the first game between Persepolis and Goa in the AFC Champions League. Goa will be the 25th different team Persepolis have faced in the competition.
Goa are the first team in AFC Champions League history to draw their first two games in the competition 0-0.
Persepolis have won their opening two games in the group stages of an AFC Champions League for the first time since 2015. They have never managed to win their opening three games in the group stages before.
Persepolis had a total of 13 shots on target in their game against Al Rayyan on Matchday 2 in the AFC Champions League – a record for the club since Opta began AFC CL records in 2013. Only one team has had more shots on target in a single game in the competition since 2013 (Guangzhou v Easter SC – 18 shots on target in Feb 17).
Persepolis’ Mehdi Torabi has created more chances than any other player so far in the 2021 AFC Champions League (11). Indeed, no player has assisted more goals than the Iranian this campaign (2).
The Persepolis side to face Goa
ترکیب پرسپولیس در بازی با گوآی هند
حامد لک، سیدجلال حسینی، محمدحسین کنعانیزادگان، سیامک نعمتی، وحید امیری، کمال کامیابینیا، احمد نوراللهی، احسان پهلوان، مهدی ترابی، عیسی آلکثیر و شهریار مغانلو
TEAM NEWS
Two changes for FC Goa
Alexander Romario Jesuraj is suspended for today's tie as Saviour Gama makes his first start in the ACL, while Juan Ferrando has opted for more men at the back with Adil Khan starting in place of Ishan Pandita
FC Goa have named their team to face Persepolis in the AFC Champions League
LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/PHLRqs5CTn#ACL2021 #FCGoaInAsia #PRSGOA pic.twitter.com/MRt6xAK0Af
UPDATE: FC Goa are third
Al Wahda are now secondAl Wahda ahedged Al-Rayyan 3-2 in today's earlier Group E fixture, putting the former second with four points and Goa third with two. Persepolis have won both their opening games in the group.
FC Goa's battle to stay second in Group E
Al Wahda face Al-Rayyan before Goa's fixtureAl Wahda and Al-Rayyan, both with a point each in Group E, lock horns before Goa take on group toppers Persepolis. Hence, Goa will need at least a point to stay in contention for qualifying as one of the three second-placed teams from the West Region - where Gaurs are currently fifth.