Persepolis 0-0 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

The Gaurs take on Group E leaders Persepolis in their third game of their maiden ACL campaign...

Updated
FC Goa

13' - GOOOAAALLLL!!

2021-04-20T17:13:01Z

FC Goa make more history

Edu Bedia has flicked Brandon Fernandes' free-kick into the Persepolis goal. It's the first goal that FC Goa have scored in the AFC Champions League after becoming the first in the history of the competition to register back-to-back goalless draws in their first two ACL games!

11' - Goa in trouble

2021-04-20T17:09:42Z

Free-kick for Persepolis

Seriton with no choice than to muscle down the Persepolis number 72, after a little let off by Adil Khan. The Iranians have a free-kick at the edge of the box. However, the low free-kick is hit straight at Dheeraj

KICK-OFF

2021-04-20T17:01:00Z

FC Goa wearing their black kit today, and Persepolis are red hot

STAT PACK

2021-04-20T16:45:59Z

A few statistics by Opta pertaining to the tie

Persepolis vs FC Goa

This will be the first game between Persepolis and Goa in the AFC Champions League.  Goa will be the 25th different team Persepolis have faced in the competition. 

Goa are the first team in AFC Champions League history to draw their first two games in the competition 0-0.

Persepolis have won their opening two games in the group stages of an AFC Champions League for the first time since 2015.  They have never managed to win their opening three games in the group stages before.

Persepolis had a total of 13 shots on target in their game against Al Rayyan on Matchday 2 in the AFC Champions League – a record for the club since Opta began AFC CL records in 2013.  Only one team has had more shots on target in a single game in the competition since 2013 (Guangzhou v Easter SC – 18 shots on target in Feb 17).

Persepolis’ Mehdi Torabi has created more chances than any other player so far in the 2021 AFC Champions League (11).  Indeed, no player has assisted more goals than the Iranian this campaign (2).

The Persepolis side to face Goa

2021-04-20T16:42:59Z

TEAM NEWS

2021-04-20T16:40:32Z

Two changes for FC Goa

Alexander Romario Jesuraj is suspended for today's tie as Saviour Gama makes his first start in the ACL, while Juan Ferrando has opted for more men at the back with Adil Khan starting in place of Ishan Pandita

UPDATE: FC Goa are third

2021-04-20T16:36:08Z

Al Wahda are now second

Al Wahda ahedged Al-Rayyan 3-2 in today's earlier Group E fixture, putting the former second with four points and Goa third with two. Persepolis have won both their opening games in the group.

FC Goa's battle to stay second in Group E

2021-04-20T14:09:03Z

Al Wahda face Al-Rayyan before Goa's fixture

Al Wahda and Al-Rayyan, both with a point each in Group E, lock horns before Goa take on group toppers Persepolis. Hence, Goa will need at least a point to stay in contention for qualifying as one of the three second-placed teams from the West Region - where Gaurs are currently fifth.