Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

That's all from us!
Thank you all for joining our coverage of the Olympics semi-final between the United States and Canada, that's all from us for today!
Head over to our live score page if you would like to keep up with all the developments from the second last-four tie between Australia and Sweden.
Canada's date with destiny
Canada Soccer's Women's National Team will play for GOLD in Tokyo! 🍁🏅#CANWNT #RiseHigher #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8a8ZKYGVoB— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
USWNT humble in defeat
Heartbreaking but hard-fought. Good luck to Canada in the final. pic.twitter.com/Er92S6M6cF— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
Rapinoe: There's still a medal on the line
United States star Rapinoe has called on her teammates to focus on their upcoming bronze medal match after losing to Canada in the semi-finals of the Olympics.
She told reporters post-match: "Not our best game. Not our best tournament. We haven't had our joy, but there's still a medal on the line."
Canada end winless streak against USWNT
The USWNT's Olympic run will end without a gold medal after a 1-0 defeat to Canada in the semi-final. It was a fitting result in a tournament where the U.S. never found their best performance.
The United States were aiming to make history in Japan by becoming the first team to win a gold medal after winning the World Cup but instead it will be Canada playing for the gold after securing their first win over the USWNT in 20 years.
Lyon star Carpenter out for more success with Australia
Australia's Ellie Carpenter has already won the Champions League 🏆— Goal (@goal) August 2, 2021
And at just 21 is looking to add an Olympic gold medal to her collection 🥇 pic.twitter.com/VMs0uIM70P
Who will Canada play in the final?
Canada have earned a place in the final against either Australia or Sweden after their stunning win against the United States.
The second semi-final is due to kick off at noon, with the loser destined to face the USWNT in the bronze medal match.
Olympic misery for the USWNT
USWNT didn't win four times in 44 games leading up to the Olympics— Seth Vertelney (@svertelney) August 2, 2021
USWNT didn't win four times in five games in the Olympics
Canada reach their first Olympics final!
FT FROM KASHIMA STADIUM!!!#CANWNT 🇨🇦 1:0 🇺🇸 USA#Tokyo2020 #RiseHigher pic.twitter.com/BxqVMya6G2— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
Full time: USWNT 0-1 Canada
The United States miss out on gold!
Canada have pulled off the shock result of the tournament, winning the semi-final 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty from Fleming.
After a dismal first half which saw neither side register a shot in target, the USWNT dominated proceedings in the second period, led by substitutes Rapinoe and Lloyd.
Canada goalkeeper Labbe came to the rescue on several occasions, while Lloyd came closest for the U.S. when hitting the bar with a powerful header.
However, Canada managed to win a penalty after a VAR review 15 minutes from time, and Fleming held her nerve to convert from 12 yards.
They can now look forward to their first-ever Olympics final, while the United States will contest the Bronze Medal match for the second successive time.
Sinclair withdrawn as Canada sit deep
87' | Substitution #CANWNT 🇨🇦— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
▶️ IN: Christine Sinclair
◀️ OUT: Jordyn Huitema#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wh6lu5FXtl
Close! Lloyd hits the bar
Rapinoe produced another delightful delivery from the left to find Lloyd in the box, but the USWNT striker's subsequent header cannoned off the bar and out of play.
10 minutes to go!
Canada are now just ten minutes away from a major upset, with the USWNT on the verge of heading out of the Olympics at the semi-final stage once again.
The United States have now gone to three at the back as they step up the pressure and try to find an equaliser.
Jubilation for Canada
75' GOAL! JESSIE FLEMING! Converts from the spot! #CANWNT 🇨🇦 1:0 🇺🇸 USA#Tokyo2020 #RiseHigher pic.twitter.com/Mzsxwn6fti— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
Goal! Canada take the lead!
Canada now have 15 minutes left to hold onto their lead!
Penalty to Canada!
Lloyd makes USWNT history
Moving on up 📈— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
With her entrance into the match, @CarliLloyd now has 311 international appearances, moving into a tie with @christierampone for the second-most caps in #USWNT and international soccer history 🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5z0KuwW2fo
Chance! Labbe makes another crucial save
Labbe has come to the rescue for Canada once again, palming away a powerful header from Ertz.
Megan Rapinoe's cross found Ertz at the front post, who nodded the ball towards the top corner only for Labbe to palm the ball away once again.
Moran squandered an even simpler chance moments later, with her free header falling kindly into the arms of Labbe.
Chance! Lloyd forces Labbe into smart save
Substitute Lloyd has just had the most clear-cut chance of the game yet, but found her route to goal blocked by Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.
Lloyd produced a delightful chip after being played into the box, but Labbe was able to push the ball over the bar with a strong right hand.
Canada make two changes of their own
60' | Substitution #CANWNT 🇨🇦— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
▶️ IN: Deanne Rose
◀️ OUT: Nichelle Prince#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DdpeUvlPub
USWNT make triple substitution
60'| Three 🇺🇸 subs— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
🔛 @ChristenPress
↩️ @lynnraenie
🔛 @mPinoe
↩️ @TobinHeath
🔛 @CarliLloyd
↩️ @alexmorgan13
🇺🇸 0-0 🇨🇦 | #Tokyo2020
United States dominating
The United States are camped in Canada's half at the moment, with Lindsay Horan and Morgan looking the most likely to find a breakthrough.
Andonovski's side have already had three corners in the second half and don't appear to be showing any signs of slowing down as they chase the opening goal.
Lawrence keeping USWNT at bay
Lawrence is marking her 100th appearance for Canada in style, stopping the USWNT in their tracks whenever they try to attack down the left-wing.
The United States are controlling possession at the start of the half, but can't find a quality final ball to match their slick build-up play.
Second half kicks off!
The Olympics semi-final between the United States and Canada is now back underway!
Supporters of both nations will be hoping for a more entertaining second half with a place in Friday's final at stake, but neither manager has made any changes at the interval.
Half-time: USWNT 0-0 Canada
We are goalless after the first 45 minutes at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium! that half was not one that will live long in the memory for the neutrals.
The USWNT started and finished the half brightly, but Canada dominated possession in between, albeit without creating any clear openings.
Neither team managed a shot on goal in a physical affair, with the biggest talking point so far coming with the injury to Naeher, who could now be a doubt for the final if the United States get through.
HT from Kashima Stadium#CANWNT 🇨🇦 0:0 🇺🇸 USA#Tokyo2020 #RiseHigher pic.twitter.com/a80KQ1PooX— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
Cagey first half drawing to a close
Neither side has been able to carve out a clear cut chance in the first half as the semi-final remains very much in the balance.
Canada have had two shots at goal to the USWNT's one, but none have been on target as of yet.
Naeher loss a major blow for the USWNT
Major blow for the USWNT as Alyssa Naeher is forced out with a leg injury in the first half.
Naeher has been huge for the United States particularly from the penalty spot against the Netherlands in the quarter-final.
Franch gets a big chance to make her mark now, though, after proving to be one of the NWSL's best goalkeepers in recent seasons. She is making her sixth appearance with the USWNT, and none will be bigger than this one.
Warrior. We ❤️ you, @AlyssaNaeher!— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
O'Hara picks up booking
The USWNT star was punished for a reckless late challenge on Prince in the middle of the pitch.
Naeher pulls up again! USWNT forced into a change
Franch is now on in her stead, with the USWNT forced into making an early change of personnel.
Naeher soldiers on
Naeher will continue between the sticks for the USWNT after receiving medical attention on the pitch.
Franch was all ready to come on, but Naeher has insisted that she is okay to continue.
Naeher & Ertz collide
USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is down after colliding with her teammate Julie Ertz.
Naeher fell awkwardly after coming to gather a cross, and Adrianna Franch is now warming up on the touchline.
Canada finding their feet
Canada have suddenly come to life in this game! Nichelle Prince is causing problems for the USWNT defence with her pace, with the momentum suddenly starting to shift.
The United States are now pinned back in their own half and look vulnerable when the ball is played in behind.
Canada being pushed back by the United States
Intensity from the opening whistle pic.twitter.com/0xs9fp7YtO— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
Morgan leading the USWNT charge
Alex Morgan has made a bright start to the match, with her constant pressure forcing Canada into making mistakes at the back.
The USWNT have yet to have a real sight of goal but seem to be taking control of the game as we advance past the 10-minute mark.
United States upping the tempo
Tentative start from both sides
The two teams are just settling in at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, with Canada just edging the possession stakes.
And we're underway!!!
Milestone day for Canada star Lawrence
Ashley Lawrence will be making her 100th international appearance for Canada today! 🇨🇦#CANWNT #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/G75iyglFMH— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
USWNT warming up ahead of kick off
Dialed in. It's go time.— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
🇺🇸 vs. 🇨🇦 🔜 pic.twitter.com/O4U6Gqy0hk
USWNT vs Canada head-to-head
The USWNT have come up against Canada on seven occasions in the past, winning six and drawing one.
Canada have never beaten the United States in a competitive setting, and lost their latest meeting 1-0 back in February.
However, Canada will be protecting an unbeaten record in the 2021 Olympics against the USWNT, who have recorded two wins, one loss and one draw so far.
Canada starting XI
Canada XI: Labbe - Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman - Quinn, Scott, Fleming - Sinclair - Beckie, Prince.
Subs: Sheridan, Zadorsky, Carle, Grosso, Rose, Leon, Huitema.
Bev Priestman has made no changes from the Brazil game three days ago, despite it going all the way to penalties. However, Jayde Riviere is absent due to suspension, having picked up her second yellow card of the Games in the quarter-final tie.
Christine Sinclair, meanwhile, is chasing Brazil legend Cristiane's all-time Olympic record of 14, with the Canada captain currently on 12.
STARTING XI 🍁— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
📺: @CBCOlympics
📍 Kashima, Japan
⏰ 4AM ET / 1AM PT
🆚 #CANWNT 🇨🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EWpTMDT4Ju
USWNT starting XI
USWNT XI: Naeher - O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Davidson, Dunn - Ertz, Horan, Lavelle - Heath, Morgan, Williams.
Subs: Franch, Krueger, Sonnett, S. Mewis, Lloyd, Press, Rapinoe.
Vlatko Andonovski has made three changes to his side for the semi-final clash, with Tierna Davidson coming in for Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle in for Samantha Mewis and Alex Morgan replacing Carli Lloyd.
Your #USWNT starters to take on 🇨🇦— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
Winner advances to the Gold Medal Game 😤
Lineup notes ≫ https://t.co/6C7MtBqEXq pic.twitter.com/K11YqatJ5e
Welcome to Gameday Live!
Goal is here to provide you with live text coverage of the Olympics Women's Football semi-final clash between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.
The USMNT beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach this stage, while Canada beat Brazil on spot-kicks in their quarter-final.
Canada will be aiming to reach the final for the first time after two successive bronze medals, while the United States are gunning for their first gold medal since the 2012 games in London, with Australia or Sweden awaiting the winner in the showpiece event - which will take place on Friday.