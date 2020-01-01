Odisha vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time

Team News
2020-12-22T13:37:43Z
NorthEast also has issues
2020-12-22T13:30:13Z
Gerard Nus NorthEast have impressed in patches but are now winless in their last three matches. They lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur in their previous match and will be looking bounce back from that narrow loss.
Odisha vs NorthEast United
2020-12-22T13:24:57Z
Stuart Baxter's Odisha are winless after six games and find themselves at the bottom of the ISL table this season. This is a must-win game for Baxter as they have only one picked up one point from a possible eighteen and are already nine points off the fourth spot. The fourth spot, incidentally, is occupied by tonight's opponents NorthEast United.