Odisha vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time

Searching for their first win of the season, Odisha face NorthEast United...

NorthEast also has issues

2020-12-22T13:30:13Z

Gerard Nus NorthEast have impressed in patches but are now winless in their last three matches. They lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur in their previous match and will be looking bounce back from that narrow loss. 

Odisha vs NorthEast United

2020-12-22T13:24:57Z

Stuart Baxter's Odisha are winless after six games and find themselves at the bottom of the ISL table this season. This is a must-win game for Baxter as they have only one picked up one point from a possible eighteen and are already nine points off the fourth spot. The fourth spot, incidentally, is occupied by tonight's opponents NorthEast United