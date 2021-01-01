Odisha 0-1 Jamshedpur: Mobashir Rahman on target in a game full of chances

Full-time
2021-02-01T15:55:14Z
Odisha 0-1 Jamshedpur
Jamshedpur beat Odisha 1-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.
Both teams played end-to-end football but Mohammad Mobashir scoring the only goal in the 41st minute. Farukh Choudhary was in the thick of things for the Men of Steel but failed to score from clear-cut chances. Odisha will feel disappointed to not make more out of their chances but in the end, it is a deserved win for Owen Coyle's men.
90 - Hits the post
2021-02-01T15:49:59Z
How many times? 5th time unlucky? Farukh Chaudhary finds the ball on his feet on the left as he pulls the trigger but the ball hits the post
85 - Unlucky Farukh!
2021-02-01T15:45:17Z
Lima lays the ball from the centre to Farukh on the left as he pulls the trigger from a tight angle but the ball goes wide off target. Farukh, unlucky, for the fourth time
79 - Stephen Eze heads it wide
2021-02-01T15:39:10Z
Stephen Eze wins the header from the corner but he just puts it wide off the post
71 - Good block from Arshdeep
2021-02-01T15:31:14Z
Doungel does well to cross the ball to Farukh in space as the ball goes past Shubham Sarangi and the forward pulls the trigger but Arshdeep charges in to block it away
70 - What a miss!
2021-02-01T15:29:20Z
Mauricio flicks a ball for Paul inside the box as he pulls the trigger from a close range but the ball goes way wide off the far post
66 - Good run from Valskis
2021-02-01T15:25:51Z
Good run from Valkis on the right flank as he wins the one on one battle to keep striding forward and then crosses the ball for Farukh but it is a bit too heavy as Odisha FC clear off the danger
59 - Valskis tries an acrobatic shot
2021-02-01T15:18:21Z
Stephen Eze heads the ball to Valskis as he gets his first touch on the volley and then attempts an overhead kick but it goes just wide off target
55 - Great block from Hartley
2021-02-01T15:15:14Z
Mauricio passes the ball from left flank to Inman in front of the goal as he pulls the trigger but Hartley stands strong in between him and the goal to block the shot
51 - Another miss from Farukh
2021-02-01T15:10:48Z
Fitzgerald takes the free-kick from right flank as both team players scramble inside the box to get hold off possession. But the ball falls for Farukh in space as he skies it way over the crossbar, certainly not his day!
48 - Offside
2021-02-01T15:08:06Z
Pradhan receives the ball on the left flank and plays a through ball to Inman but he has been flagged offside
Second-half begins
2021-02-01T15:04:04Z
Odisha FC get the ball rolling in the second-half
Half-time
2021-02-01T14:49:50Z
Jamshedpur FC lead 1-0 against Odisha FC
41 - GOAL
2021-02-01T14:42:59Z
A brilliant ball is delivered from the right flank by Mobashir to find Valskis inside the box as he just fails to get the tip of his boot and the ball ends at the back of the net. There is a slight of confusion as the goal has been given to Mobashir. Arshdeep Singh is caught napping there. No reaction whatsoever, he could have done better there!
39 - Poor ball from Jerry
2021-02-01T14:40:51Z
Tratt makes a brilliant solo run from the midfield to pass the ball to Jerry on the right as he looks to make the cross but Ricky blocks it
32 - Horrible from Farukh!
2021-02-01T14:33:47Z
Doungel lays it on the plate for Farukh, as he is space inside the box, but he misses a clear chance and skies the ball over the bar
29 - Brilliant tackle by Hartley
2021-02-01T14:31:00Z
Inman lays a brilliant through ball for Jerry as he strides forward inside the box but Peter Hartley makes a clear sliding tackle to clear off the danger
24 - Corner for Odisha FC
2021-02-01T14:26:42Z
Bradden Inman delivers a wayward ball inside the box as it falls for Rakesh Pradhan on the left flank. He pulls the trigger, targeting the near corner, but it had no precision and sails over the crossbar
15 - Valskis on target
2021-02-01T14:17:28Z
Valskis cuts past his man on the right flank and pulls the trigger as Arshdeep dives to his left to make the save
13 - Weak header from Narender
2021-02-01T14:15:03Z
Weak header from Gahlot on the right flank as the ball falls on the feet for Jerry but he fails to make the most of his possession with no bodies in support
8 - Gahlot curls in a cross
2021-02-01T14:10:23Z
Narender Gahlot curls in a cross from the left flank, looking for his man, but Arshdeep gets a hold off the ball
5 - What a chance!
2021-02-01T14:07:12Z
Doungel gets the better off Odhisha FC defenders on the right flank as he takes a shot but Arshdeep Singh charges out to punch away the danger. Doungel already making his presence felt here
2 - Good cross from Jerry
2021-02-01T14:04:20Z
Jerry runs past his man on the right flank to cross the ball for Onwu waiting the centre but the Jamshedpur FC defender clears off the danger
Kick-off
2021-02-01T14:01:18Z
Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling
Jamshedpur FC XI
2021-02-01T13:20:30Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary.
Odisha FC XI
2021-02-01T13:20:03Z
Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Bradden Inman, Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.
Welcome!
2021-02-01T13:18:48Z
Hello and welcome the Live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC