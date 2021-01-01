NorthEast United 2-2 FC Goa - Gallego brace rescues a point for the Highlanders

FULL-TIME
NorthEast United 2-2 FC GoaThe twists and turns have come to and with the game ending as a stalemate. FC Goa took the lead twice, first through Romario and then later through debutant Amarjit. Federico Gallego struck twice from the spot to get his team level and share the spoils.
Five minutes added
83 - GALLEGO FROM THE SPOT!
NorthEast United 2-2 FC GoaAshutosh Mehta pulls off a delightful one-two with Gallego and is brought down inside the box as he attempts to collect the return. Referee points to the spot and Gallego smashes it in!
80 - GOA LEAD AGAIN!
NorthEast United 1-2 FC GoaAmarjit gives the Gaurs the lead they were looking for! A goal on his debut for the youngster!
70 - Tight contest
61 - More pace!
56 - Chance!
SECOND-HALF
NorthEast United 1-1 FC GoaScores level after the first half. Is there a winner in this game? The second half begins.
HALF-TIME
NorthEast United 1-1 FC GoaIt was a cagey game for most of the half but came to life at the end. Jesuraj, tapped home the opening goal before Noguera tripped Machado inside the box to allow Gallego to convert the penalty.
40 - EQUALISER
NorthEast United 1-1 FC GoaMachado picks up the ball on his left flank and cuts inside to dribble into the box. He is tripped inside the box by Noguera and the referee points to the spot. Gallego steps up and converts to restore parity!
26 - CHANCE!
21 - GOA TAKE THE LEAD!
NorthEast United 0-1 FC GoaA simple move breaks down the defence. Devendra leaves the ball for Ortiz to chase down the left flank. He skips past his marker with ease, runs along the byline and cuts the ball back for Noguera who places the ball into a crowd of defenders in front of the goal. Jesuraj, who was waiting in between the NorthEast centre-backs, taps the ball first-time into the net.
16 - Nothing on target
8 - Uneventful start
KICK-OFF!
NorthEast United 0-0 FC GoaNorthEast United have managed to beat the top two teams in the league in their last two games. Can they defeat the defending league winners as well? Let's find out.
TEAM NEWS
Ashutosh and Gurjinder return to the Highlanders XI 🔴⚪
Fourth win in a row?
Khalid Jamil has had a very good impact at NorthEast United as the interim boss since taking over from Gerard Nus. The Indian coach has led them three consecutive wins, which is a first in NorthEast's ISL history.
They are up against FC Goa who are unbeaten in their last seven games. This should be fun.