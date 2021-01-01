NorthEast United 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan - Idrissa Sylla scores a late equaliser to hold the Mariners

FULL-TIME
2021-03-06T15:59:15Z
NorthEast United 1-1 ATK Mohun BaganA late, late equaliser has rescued a draw for NorthEast United against ATK Mohun Bagan. Bagan scored in the first half through David Williams and took a 1-0 lead into the break. NorthEast's efforts to get back into the game did not work very well as the Bagan defence stood strong until the added time. A second's loss of focus allowed Sylla to come up with the late equaliser and now it's all square going into the second leg.
90 - EQUALISER!
2021-03-06T15:55:48Z
NorthEast United 1-1 ATK Mohun BaganLuis Machado delivers an excellent ball into the box for Sylla who heads into the net to score NorthEast's equaliser! Late drama in Goa!
82 - What a (cagey) game!
2021-03-06T15:42:03Z
Just two shots on target in 80 minutes, both teams have had one each. NorthEast are no closer to finding an equaliser than they were at the start of this half.
73 - NorthEast trying hard
2021-03-06T15:33:43Z
NorthEast are trying hard to get back into the game but the Bagan defence is proving to be too strong to concede a goal tonight. Jamil has brought on Sylla in place of centre-back Lambot for the final quarter. Positive change,
60 - Bagan hard to break down
2021-03-06T15:17:02Z
NorthEast have just edged the possession stat with 54 per cent of the ball but have nothing big to show for it. They are finding it hard to break down this sturdy Bagan defence who have done a good job so far.
50 - CHANCE!
2021-03-06T15:09:38Z
Machado chases a long ball in behind the Bagan defence and gets to the ball first before Arindam who rushes off his line. The forward's effort is blocked from close range but he also goes to the ground, appealing for a foul. Arindam clears the ball away from the danger sone.
SECOND-HALF!
2021-03-06T15:07:53Z
NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun BaganBagan have scored a large majority of their goals in the second half. Can NorthEast United get the better of the second-half specialists?
MEHTA HITS THE BAR!
2021-03-06T14:49:39Z
HT: NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun BaganGallego delivers an excellent ball into the box from a free-kick on the left flank. Ashutosh Mehta gets his head to it in the centre and his effort goes out off the crossbar. That's the closest the Highlanders have come in this half.
40 - Chance!
2021-03-06T14:42:57Z
Suhair drifts to the left to find space and receive the ball. He then sends a low cross into the centre for Gallego but Bose intercepts just before he is about to connect with the ball.
34 - WILLIAMS FIRES BAGAN INTO THE LEAD!
2021-03-06T14:36:53Z
NorthEast United 0-1 ATK Mohun BaganKrishna brings down a long ball towards the edge of the box, turns well and lays it off for David Williams who takes a touch and finds the net with a low shot! A first half goal for Bagan? That's news!
32 - Manvir shoots
2021-03-06T14:33:49Z
Manvir chases a long pass down the right side of the pitch and gets into the box. The defender shows good strength to put him off balance as the striker sends the ball over the bar.
29 - Uncharacteristically ppor
2021-03-06T14:31:56Z
Gallego attempts a cross towards the far post from the right flank but overhits it and ends up sending it into the stands. A curious lack of quality in the final third by both teams as the stop-start contest continues.
22 - Slow start
2021-03-06T14:24:48Z
No shots on target and no link-up play on show from the teams out on the pitch. David Williams has a go from distance after getting into a promising position but his effort fails to test the keeper.
14 - Danger but offside
2021-03-06T14:16:26Z
Lambot tries to pick out the run of left-winger Machado with a good diagonal from the back but the linesman raises his flag for offside.
10 - Chance!
2021-03-06T14:12:56Z
After a cagey first few minutes, Marxelinho cuts inside from the left flank, gets into the box and lays the ball off for the run of Javier Hernandez whose strike rolls wide!
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-06T14:02:29Z
NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun BaganATK Mohun Bagan have struggled in the first halves this season. Can NorthEast take advantage of that? Let's find out!
TEAM NEWS
2021-03-06T13:50:56Z
Minor alterations for NorthEast
Team news for the big game is here 👇 #ISL #NEUATKMB pic.twitter.com/M1gT03MknC— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 6, 2021
Can Habas end Jamil's unbeaten run?
2021-03-06T13:49:31Z
NorthEast United are unbeaten in nine games under Khalid Jamil, having won six games and drawn three. Bagan's last loss came against Mumbai City in the final league game of the season and will be bounce back and gain an advantage in the first leg.
NorthEast vs Bagan
2021-03-06T13:26:37Z
Khalid Jamil has not lost a single game as the NorthEast United coach since taking over midway through the league stage. He has led the team to the playoffs where they will be up against the mighty force of ATK Mohun Bagan