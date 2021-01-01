Mumbai City 2-1 FC Goa LIVE: Glan Martins cuts short the deficit for Gaurs

Half-time
2021-02-08T14:49:14Z
Mumbai City lead 2-1 against FC Goa at half-time
44' - What a goal!
2021-02-08T14:46:42Z
Glan Martins receives the ball in the centre, takes a shot from almost 35 yards out, as it goes ripping into the back of the net. Amrinder Singh dived to his left at full stretch but the shot was hit with such precision that he had no chance to stop it.
40' - Poor free-kick from Edu Bedia
2021-02-08T14:42:54Z
Edu Bedia delivers a free-kick from the left flank as targets Donachie inside the box but the ball is a bit too heavy as it goes out for goal kick
33' - Good save from Amrinder
2021-02-08T14:35:52Z
Angulo receives a brilliant ball from the right flank as he rises in between the Mumbai City FC defenders to head it but Amrinder Singh dives to his left to make a spectacular save
29' - Over the crossbar
2021-02-08T14:31:24Z
Edu Bedia and Ortiz line-up for the free-kick from 20 yards out. The latter takes it, no precision on the shot, as it goes way over the crossbar. First cooling break taken!
25' - Le Fondre doubles the lead for FC Goa
2021-02-08T14:27:59Z
Bipin Singh delivers an inch perfect ball from the corner as Santana's header is fisted away by Dheeraj as it falls clear for Le Fondre, who makes no mistake, to net it in the far corner. Goal number 9 for Le Fondre there!
20' - Boumous puts the Islanders in lead
2021-02-08T14:22:22Z
Boumous puts the Islanders in lead. He makes a head run, 10 yards clear off the FC Goa defenders, as a through ball is played to him. He then continues his solo run as the FC Goa defender chases him inside the box before beating Dheeraj to hit the ball at the back of net
18' - Textbook challenge from Fall
2021-02-08T14:20:17Z
Noguera and Ortiz combine well as the former lays a brilliant through ball for the former but Fall clears it off with a clear challenge
15' - Good build-up from FC Goa
2021-02-08T14:17:30Z
Ortiz receives the ball in the centre as he then lays it for Romario on the right flank who then passes it to Seriton before playing it to Noguera who pulls the trigger from outside the box. But his shot is blocked
8' - Free-kick for Mumbai City FC
2021-02-08T14:10:50Z
Jahouh plays a lob inside the box in search of Le Fondre who goes aeriel and dashes with the charging Dheeraj. The FC Goa goalkeeper looks to have hurt himself on the jaw while looking to punch away the danger
6' - Good save from Dheeraj
2021-02-08T14:08:30Z
Boumous makes a brilliant solo run from the right flank as the FC Goa defenders fail to contain him. He then pulls the trigger but Dheeraj saves it at full stretch and the collects the ball
3' - Corner for Mumbai City FC
2021-02-08T14:04:51Z
Le Fondre looks to run inside the box but Donachie clears it off and concedes a corner. Mandar takes a shot corner as he passes it to Raynier and then receives a return pass to set up a cross which is headed inside the box but cleared off the rebound
1' - Brilliant challenge from Borges
2021-02-08T14:03:51Z
Ortiz receives the ball on the left flank and looks to run away with it. But Borges makes a clear challenge to dispossess him
Kick-Off!
2021-02-08T14:01:44Z
Mumbai City FC get the ball rolling at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim
Clash of the titans
2021-02-08T13:11:04Z
We are set for the big clash. Can Mumbai City FC do the double over FC Goa? Sergio Lobera is set to challenge his former side. The Islanders had clinched a 1-0 victory over the Gaurs in the previous meeting
FC Goa playing XI
2021-02-08T13:10:10Z
Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo.
Mumbai City FC playing XI
2021-02-08T13:09:47Z
Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.
Mumbai City vs FC Goa
2021-02-08T12:52:58Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.