Mumbai City FC 2-2 (6-5) FC Goa: The Islanders edge out the Gaurs in penalty shootout

FULL TIME!
2021-03-08T17:02:02Z
Mumbai City beat FC Goa 6-5 in penalty shootout in the second leg of the first semifinal to book a place in the final for the first time in the club's history.
FC Goa had more chances during the course of the game but they failed to convert those as the tie ended goalless after 120 minutes of football.
Penalty 9 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:54:44Z
Rowllin Borges nets the winner. Mumbai City qualify for the final.
Penalty 9 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:54:13Z
Glan Martins hits wide!
Penalty 8 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:53:07Z
Mandar Rao Dessai scores. It's 5-5 after the eight penalties each.
Penalty 8 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:52:24Z
Adil Khan scores. Goa lead 5-4. Lachenpa gets a hand but fails to save.
Penalty 7 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:51:49Z
Mourtada Fall scores. It's 4-4 after seven penalties each.
Penalty 7 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:50:58Z
Jorge Ortiz scores. Goa lead 4-3.
Penalty 6 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:50:22Z
Amey Ranawade scores. It's 3-3 after six penalties each.
Penalty 6 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:49:42Z
Ishan Pandita scores. Goa lead 3-2.
Penalty 5 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:48:35Z
Naveen Kumar denies Ahmed Jahouh from scoring. It's sudden death now.
Penalty 5 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:47:52Z
James Donachie hits over the crossbar!
Penalty 4 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:46:57Z
Raynier Fernandes scores. It's 2-2 after four penalties each.
Penalty 4 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:46:25Z
Ivan Gonzalez scores. Goal lead 2-1.
Penalty 3 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:45:24Z
Hugo Boumous hits the crossbar. It's 1-1 after three shots each. Wow!
Penalty 3 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:44:47Z
Igor Angulo scores. Game on.
Penalty 2 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:44:01Z
Hernan Santan misses as Naveen Kumar dives to his left to make a quality save.
Penalty 2 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:43:25Z
Brandon hits the post!
Penalty 1 (Mumbai)
2021-03-08T16:42:33Z
Bartholomew Ogbeche scores from the first shot.
Penalty 1 (Goa)
2021-03-08T16:41:06Z
Edu Bedia misses the first shot as Lachenpa dives towards his right to deny the Spaniard.
Mumbai City - Substitution
2021-03-08T16:38:34Z
Phurba Lachenpa replaces Amrinder Singh before the penalty shoot-out.
End of Extra Time!
2021-03-08T16:33:41Z
And it is still goalless after 120 minutes of the match. We are heading to the penalty shoot out.
120' FC Goa - Subsitution
2021-03-08T16:32:49Z
Naveen Kumar IN Dheeraj Singh OUT.
119' Raynier's shot goes wide!
2021-03-08T16:32:03Z
Amey Ranawade sends in a curling cross and Ogbeche heads it towards Raynier inside the box who takes a shot but it goes just wide!
118' Brandon's cross fails to reach Angulo
2021-03-08T16:30:51Z
Brandon curls in a cross from the left side inside the box but it just goes out as Angulo fails to reach at the end of the cross.
113' Ishan Pandita comes close
2021-03-08T16:26:35Z
A horrible mistake from Hernan Santana as he heads the ball back towards Amrinder but it its too weak and Pandita almost reached at the end of the ball but Amrinder comes out of his line and clearns.
ET Second Half!
2021-03-08T16:18:26Z
The second gets underway!
End of first half
2021-03-08T16:16:34Z
Still no goals! 15 minutes to go in the tie.
104' Amrinder pushes away Bedia's free-kick
2021-03-08T16:15:06Z
Edu Bedia keeps his free-kick from the left side on target but Amrinder does well to push the ball away.
102' FC Goa - Substitution
2021-03-08T16:12:38Z
Igor Angulo and Brandon Fernandes IN Alberto Noguera and Saviour Gama OUT
End to end action
2021-03-08T16:08:50Z
Both teams going all guns blazing right from the off in the extra time. Will we see a winner soon?
Mumbai City - Substitution
2021-03-08T16:02:03Z
Lobera brings in Bartholomew Ogbeche in the extra time replacing Adam Le Fondre.
ET First Half KO
2021-03-08T15:59:24Z
Bartholomew Ogbeche IN Adam Le Fondre OUTThe extra time gets underway!
End of game!
2021-03-08T15:55:44Z
Mumbai City 0-0 FC GoaIt remains goalless after 90 minutes of football. The match heads to extra time. Stay tuned.
90+4' Donachie misses a sitter!
2021-03-08T15:54:55Z
Edu Bedia sends a brilliant free-kick inside the box but Donachie fails to get a touch of his head from a point-blank range.
90+3' Mumbai City - Substitution
2021-03-08T15:54:09Z
Mandar Rao Dessai IN Vignesh D OUT.
90' Mumbai City - Subsitution
2021-03-08T15:50:39Z
Vikram Pratap Singh IN Bipin Singh OUT.
89' Jahouh's shot goes to Dheeraj
2021-03-08T15:49:37Z
Ahmed Jahouh takes a shot from distance but it gets deflected off a Goa player and goes straight to Dheeraj.
77' FC Goa - Substitution
2021-03-08T15:38:15Z
Sanson Pereira IN Alexander Romario OUT.
75' Gama clears Jahouh's corner
2021-03-08T15:36:00Z
Ahmed Jahouh keeps an inch-perfect corner inside the box but before Boumous could reach the ball Gama heads it away for another corner.
Action on both ends!
2021-03-08T15:23:18Z
Adam Le Fondre tries to slot the ball home from Bipin Singh's pass but Adil Khan makes a crucial block in front of the goal. In the next move, Romario sends a low cross inside the box and Pandita attempts a header but Amrinder does well to stop it.
55' Amrinder stops Saviour Gama's shot
2021-03-08T15:16:35Z
Saviour makes a run from his own half and takes a shot from distance but Amrinder does well to parry the ball away.
53' Ortiz's shot goes high
2021-03-08T15:14:28Z
Jorge Ortiz takes a free-kick from nearly 25 yards but it sails over the crossbar.
48' Romario' shot hits the post
2021-03-08T15:08:58Z
Saviour Gama keeps a low ball inside the box for an unmarked Alexander Romario who takes a first-time shot but Amrinder Singh manages to get a touch of the ball with his fingertips before the ball hit the far post and went out.
46' FC Goa - Substitution
2021-03-08T15:06:34Z
Ishan Pandita IN Redeem Tlang OUT.
SECOND HALF!
2021-03-08T15:05:07Z
The second half gets underway!
HALF TIME!
2021-03-08T14:48:00Z
It is all square after the first 45 minutes of the match. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
38' Boumous' shot goes above crossbar
2021-03-08T14:40:38Z
Jahouh finds Boumous on the edge of the box with a short free-kick but the French midfielder's shot sails above the crossbar.
34' Amrinder stops Ortiz's free-kick
2021-03-08T14:36:01Z
Jorge Ortiz takes a quality free-kick and keeps it on target but Amrinder does well to push the ball out.
Cooling break!
2021-03-08T14:32:16Z
It's all square after the first 30 minutes. Goa had the best chance of the match so far.
27' Ranawade makes a crucial stop
2021-03-08T14:29:28Z
Ortiz finds Romario who in turn, sets up a ball for Noguera who goes past Mourtada Fall and takes a shot which Amrinder saves. Redeem Tlang has the chance to push the rebound ball into the goal but Amey Ranawade blocks Tlang's shot to save a sure shot goal.
26' Ortiz flagged offside!
2021-03-08T14:27:46Z
Alberto Noguera forwards a through ball for Jorge Ortiz inside the box who receives the pass and takes a shot and finds the back of the net but the linesman signals offside to the Spaniard.
13' Donachie intercepts Boumous's cross
2021-03-08T14:15:35Z
Boumous enters the box from the right side after going past Adil Khan and keeps a low cross inside the box for Adam Le Fondre but James Donachie does well to intercept and clear the ball.
Cagey start
2021-03-08T14:13:42Z
The match has gone off to a cagey start as both sides are not willing to take any risks at the initial stage of the match.
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-08T14:02:13Z
We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Passmaster Edu Bedia
2021-03-08T13:29:53Z
FC Goa’s Edu Bedia is the player who has attempted the most passes in the opposition half (698) in this ISL campaign. He is also the player who has completed the most passes in the opposition half this season (539).
Goa have a better H2H record
2021-03-08T13:28:01Z
This will be the 18th meeting between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Goa have won seven of these encounters, while Mumbai have won five. Five have ended in a tie. The last two meetings between the two sides ended in a draw.
Ferrando too makes three changes
2021-03-08T13:24:28Z
Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera return from suspension. Redeem Tlang too returns in the starting lineup. Seriton Fernandes and Princeton Rebello are out with injuries and Igor Angulo sits out.
Three changes in the Mumbai lineup
2021-03-08T13:16:34Z
Sergio Lobera brings in Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade and Rowllin Borges in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Team news
2021-03-08T13:15:20Z
Here's how Mumbai City and FC Goa are lining up in the second leg tie of the semifinal 1 👇#ISL #MCFCFCG pic.twitter.com/0jQqOFpLD6— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 8, 2021
Mumbai City vs FC Goa
2021-03-08T13:14:46Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs second leg tie between Mumbai City and FC Goa.