Messi to PSG LIVE: Argentina star's official unveiling & press conference

The PSG fans are in for a treat this season!
Huge applause erupts as the press conference concludes.
Some people began chanting "MESSI! MESSI! MESSI!" and "VAMOS MESSI!" 😂
Messi: Pochettino was a big part of my decision
"The coaching staff and the squad had a lot to do with me choosing this club," said Messi.
“I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making."
'PSG are ready to win the Champions League'
"This team is ready," said Messi. "There are some new transfers, but they have been close and are ready. I have just come here to help.
"My dream is to win this trophy again and I think Paris is the best place to do so."
Will Leo bring PSG over the line, finally?
'I hope Leo won't ask for a bigger salary!'
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about FFP...
"We always fulfilled our obligations about Financial Fair Play. As soon as we saw we had the capacity to sign Messi we signed him. If we didn't we wouldn't have signed him," said Al-Khelaifi.
"He's a big asset for the club. Every single part of the club has increased in the three days.
"I hope Leo will not ask for more salary! But always we will always fulfill Financial Fair Play regulations."
'Neymar & I will be stronger together'
Steph Curry: Messi has good taste 👀
Messi hails PSG fans 😍 👏
"I am really grateful to the people in the street. I was in Barcelona when the press reported that people were already out in the streets," Messi says of the PSG fans celebrating his arrival.
"It is incredible. I want to thank them and I want to see them in the city and the stadium. It will be an incredible year."
The 🐐 is in the Parc
Messi excited to play with Mbappe and Neymar 🤩
'I am excited about this new stage for my career'
"Everything that happened me in the last week was hard, and fast too," says Messi.
"It was emotional, it changed from one day to the next, there were so many feelings. Nobody was prepared for that.
"But I am excited about this new stage for my career and my family."
Messi hails 'incredible' PSG
"The team here is incredible," says the Argentine. "There have been some amazing signings.
"This will be an unbelievable experience for me. I do not know when I will first be able to play and I might need some pre-season conditioning first."
'I've enjoyed Paris from the first minute'
"My exit from Barcelona has been a difficult change but the moment I arrived here, I've been very happy," says Messi.
"I've enjoyed my time in Paris from the first minute."
He added: "I am very grateful that such complicated negotiations were made so easy. Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title."
'An amazing and historic day'
"This is an amazing and historic day for football and the club," says PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who looks very happy.
"Everyone knows Leo - he is the only football player to win six Ballons d'Or. It will be very exciting for our supporters and fans worldwide."
Not everyone is happy...
PSG and their fans are understandably delighted to see a player who is widely considered to be the best of all time at their club, but not everyone is happy.
Barcelona stalwart and former team-mate of Messi, Andres Iniesta is sad to see the Argentine leave Camp Nou.
“It will hurt to see him in another team’s shirt. Leo personifies Barcelona. He was everything, he’s a player who transcends the team," said Iniesta. "I’ve never seen a player like him and I don’t think I ever will."
'Back together'
Neymar is delighted to be reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate.
An expectant crowd waits outside Parc des Princes!
We understand the press conference will begin very shortly.
What has Messi said?
As we wait for the press conference to begin, here is what Messi said following the confirmation of his signing yesterday.
"I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris", Messi told the PSG website.
"The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions. I know how talented the players and staff are here.
"I am determined to build, alongside them, something great for the club and for the fans. I can't wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch."
Where will Messi play for PSG?
That is the big question that Mauricio Pochettino must answer.
"One of the few sticks that critics have left to beat Messi is that he has not proven himself away from Barca, whose brand of football has been devoted to getting the best from the 34-year-old almost since he first exploded onto the scene nearly two decades ago.
"Having won a major international honour in the summer as he led Argentina to the Copa America, Messi will now seek to silence what is perhaps the last major argument against his name.
"Of course, simply winning Ligue 1 will not cut it; he has to lead PSG to their first Champions League title.
"But how will head coach Mauricio Pochettino use Messi in order to do this?"
Leo Messi #30 - yes or no? 🤔
Neymar has the No. 10 so Messi will wear No. 30 at PSG.
Will you be wearing one this season?
Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain!
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner brought his magical time at Barcelona to an emotional end, but a new chapter is set to begin in France.
He will be officially unveiled and speak to the media today. You can watch it all in the video above.
Stick with Goal for all the latest from Paris as it happens!