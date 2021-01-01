Maziya S&RC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

24' - GOAL!
Maziya S&RC take the lead through a brilliant counter-attack!
Ibrahim controls the ball to perfection to hit it at the back of the net after a brilliant cross is delivered to him from Stuart from the edge of the box!
20' - Maziya S&C keeping control of possession
17' - ATKMB attacking through the right
6' - YELLOW CARD for Deepak Tangri
4' - OFF-SIDE!
2' - ATKMB looking to attack
KICK-OFF!
Maziya XI:Irufaan (GK), Odawara, Mahudee, Nihan, Hamza, Yaamin, Blanco, Mirzokhid, Ibrahim, Ezekiel, Abdulla
TEAM NEWS
ATK Mohun Bagan
TEAM NEWS!
Pritam Kotal leads the #Mariners today as Liston Colaco makes his first start for #ATKMohunBagan
Contrasting fortunes
Advantage ATK Mohun Bagan
Antonio Habas will want to boost their chances of finishing first after a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC as the top team in the group qualifies for the Inter-Zone Semi-Final. Maziya S&RC lost their group opener by the same margin against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Wednesday.
Bengaluru FC, earlier today, crashed out of the group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.