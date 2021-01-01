Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Burnley vs Liverpool and cup finals for Juventus & PSG

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Harry Kane Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League 2020-21
Let's go...

2021-05-19T16:59:50Z

We are under way at Goodison Park, St James' Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! ⚽ ⚽ ⚽

Kick-off imminent..

2021-05-19T16:57:18Z

..in the first three Premier League games this evening as the teams come out to real cheers from real fans - you love to see it! 👏👏👏

Hodgson's farewell

2021-05-19T16:47:48Z

Tonight will be Roy Hodgson's final home game as Crystal Palace manager after it was revealed earlier this week that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

The former England boss began his managerial career 45 years ago - though he says he isn't ready to officially retire just yet!

Ancelotti confirms reason for James absence

2021-05-19T16:40:36Z

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked why James Rodriguez is missing for the Toffees this evening.

"James is out because he was a little bit tired," said the Italian. "He didn’t play, he was out, then he played against Sheffield, we prefer not to take a risk."

James Rodriguez Everton 2020-21
Just how important is Grealish to Villa?

2021-05-19T16:35:48Z

Short answer: very

Magpies unchanged as Jebbison retains place for Blades

2021-05-19T16:27:08Z

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce names an unchanged side from the one beaten 4-3 by champions Manchester City in a thriller at St James' Park on Friday.

Teenager Daniel Jebbison keeps his place in the Sheffield United side after he scored the winner on his first senior start against Everton on Sunday. The only change sees  Jayden Bogle come in for George Baldock.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Fernendez, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximim.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Bogle, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Jebbison, McGoldrick.

Grealish back for Villa

2021-05-19T16:20:22Z

Jack Grealish makes his first Aston Villa start since February after recovering from injury. Tyrone Mings is back after suspension while Marvelous Nakamba is also recalled.

Gareth Bale drops to the bench for Spurs as Ryan Mason makes two changes to the side that beat Wolves at the weekend. Giovani Lo Celso is also among the substitutes as Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn are recalled.

Tottenham: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Alli, Son, Kane.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Grealish, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.

No James for Everton

2021-05-19T16:14:34Z

Everton are without James Rodriguez for the visit of Wolves while defender Mason Holgate drops to the bench. Yerry Mina and Gylfi Sigurdsson return for the Toffees.

Former Everton goalkeeper John Ruddy makes his first Premier League start of the season for Wolves. He is one of four changes to the side beaten at Tottenham last weekend with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ruben Neves and Maximilian Kilman also coming in to the side.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Wolves: Ruddy, Nelson Semedo, Coady, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Saiss, Neves, Traore, Joao Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Silva.

What's coming up

2021-05-19T16:09:10Z

We will bring you updates from six Premier League matches including Liverpool's crucial trip to Burnley. There is also the Coppa Italia final between Atalanta and Juventus and the Coupe De France final between PSG and Monaco to keep us busy.

First up, some team news...

Welcome!

2021-05-19T16:07:11Z

It was great to see fans back at Premier League stadiums on Tuesday - In fact, it was so good let's do it again tonight!