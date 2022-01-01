Matchday LIVE: Wolves vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Leicester & Juventus vs Sassuolo

KO: Liverpool v Leicester
KO: Wolves v Arsenal
So, two Premier League games that could really help shape the races for Europe this season.
Is your money on Liverpool and Arsenal to deliver the goods? Or can Leicester and Wolves bare their claws to get in for the upset?
Here we go!
Coppa fever
Juventus v Sassuolo
Rodgers expects reaction from Foxes
Liverpool v Leicester
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BT Sport: "It's natural when you have a disappointing result to want to react. What better place to come? We play against a top team and hope to show that resilience.
"We want to give it a new energy. Tonight is very important. The two guys who are playing in the back four kept a clean sheet the last time we played Liverpool.
"When you look at the [Liverpool] squad it's a fantastic squad. They have won consistently in the last few years. It's always a tough game. It's a big challenge but we'll relish it."
Will Diaz dazzle and delight?
Liverpool vs Leicester
Can Salah strike back?
Liverpool v Leicester
It was Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak a few days ago for Mohamed Salah, denied a chance in the penalty shootout for Egypt against Senegal as team-mate Sadio Mane fired his nation to victory.
The latter is missing today but the former is straight back onto the squad, on the bench - and he's out to really prove a point, you'd wager.
He could be superb if he gets on.
Reds out to roar
Liverpool v Leicester
So the eyes turn to the top of the Premier League once more, and in Chelsea's absence at the FIFA Club World Cup, it's Liverpool who remain the rival to Manchester City's title walk.
You wouldn't bet against them closing the gap - at least for a moment - today, given the rich vein of form Jurgen Klopp's side are enjoying.
Just look at these stats!
Team News: Juventus v Sassuolo
Team News: Wolves v Arsenal
Team News: Liverpool v Leicester
