Matchday LIVE: Villarreal's Rulli saves De Gea penalty to win Europa League final at Man Utd's expense

FT: Villarreal (11) 1-1 (10) Manchester United

The celebrations for Villarreal are continuing well into the Gdansk night, but Raul Albiol has managed to spare a few words, mostly to admit that it has been a while since he had a spot-kick.

"I haven't shot a penalty since I was a kid!" he claims, in what is likely a bit of a white lie, but you can't begrudge him when he's on cloud nine.

"It's a big award and we're very happy to win," he continues. "We deserve it, but not only the players - it's for the physios, the entire coaching staff and our president, who was not able to come."