Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid can seal La Liga title, Liverpool and Man City also in action

Liverpool really should be 2-0 up but Sadio Mane has missed a golden chance!

The Senegal star was picked out in acres of space by Luis Diaz after a swift counter-attack, and he had only Martin Dubravka to beat in the Newcastle net.

Mane's finish was too tame, though, and ended up in the clutches of a grateful Dubravka as the hosts remain well in this contest.