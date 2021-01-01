Matchday LIVE: Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Man Utd for the first time plus more Premier League action

Leeds vs Brentford teams
Ivan Toney is missing for the visitors after testing positive for Covid-19.
LEEDS XI
📋 Luke Ayling returns to the #LUFC Starting XI, whilst Patrick Bamford is named on the bench pic.twitter.com/sgg6nEK8wW— Leeds United (@LUFC) December 5, 2021
BRENTFORD XI
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 5, 2021
➡ Baptiste and Roerslev start at Elland Road
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #LEEBRE pic.twitter.com/lTAfbs4b6F
Rangnick's first Man Utd team is in!
Here we go!
The wait is over and... the Manchester United XI is unchanged from the Arsenal game.
MAN UTD XI
🔴 Ralf Rangnick's Reds! 🔴#MUFC | #MUNCRY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2021
CRYSTAL PALACE XI
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #MUNCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 5, 2021
Rangnick's first game, Juve in action & more!
Greetings and salutations! Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog.
There is a host of intriguing action to follow today, with the maiden game of Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United tenure to look forward to, as well as games involving Tottenham, Juventus and more. We'll be bringing you all the action as it happens so stay tuned.
Team news coming up!
Ralf Rangnick says it will take time to create pressing monsters at Manchester United 🕐 pic.twitter.com/2dNxCotIL2— GOAL (@goal) December 5, 2021