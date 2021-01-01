Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

West Ham's chances of success today will likely hinge on whether they can keep Wilson quiet, with the England international boasting a strong individual record against the Hammers.



The former Bournemouth striker has scored eight goals in ten appearances vs West Ham, more than any other opponent he's faced in the top-flight.

Wilson has also set himself the target of hitting 20 or more goals in 2021-22, as he told BBC Radio Five Live: "At the end of the season if I get 15 goals, I can't be happy with that because ultimately I'm 29 not and the years are going by and I've still not hit 20 goals in this league.

"As a striker that's something that's grinding me down that I want to do."