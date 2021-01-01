Monaco take the lead in Ligue 1's big clash
Mistake from Jason Denayer allows Kevin Volland to bully his way through to score.#ASMOL
Fleck with a VAR let off
Sheffield United are a little lucky to still have 11 men on the field as John Fleck barges over Giovanni Lo Celso and appears to stand on his head.
VAR says it was accidental and he is allowed to continue.
Valencia threaten...
Barcelona come close to breaking the deadlock
HT: Spurs 1-0 Sheff Utd
Gareth Bale's delightful little touch - his seventh in the top flight on this ground this season, more than any other Premier League player whose tally has come at a single venue - means Tottenham are in front.
Sheffield United may need a spot of luck to seize something from this.
KO: Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
At Mestalla, the whistle has gone and we're in action too.
Victories for Atletico Madrid - with some superb drama no less - and Real Madrid this week - mean that Barca must win to stay in the hunt.
Lionel Messi, Ronald Koeman and company know that this will not be an easy task at hand however.
KO: Monaco 0-0 Lyon
We're underway in this absolute cruncher of a Ligue 1 clash too.
Both sides are still in with a shot at the title, though it would require Lille and Paris Saint-Germain to both mess up dramatically.
Even so, there's plenty at stake in the race for Europe here too.
Barca out to break Mestalla streak
Valencia v Barcelona
GOAL: Spurs 1-0 Sheff Utd
(Gareth Bale, 36)
The Welshman breaks the deadlock!
It has been far from the fairytale return to London for both club and player, but he has arguably only grown in impact while the rest of his side have slipped since the turn of the year.
In what could well be his last goal for them before he heads back to Real Madrid, he has just flicked a delightful finish over Aaron Ramsdale's head, angled from the right side after Serge Aurier set him up. Top-grade stuff.
Ajax claim Eredivisie crown
Elsewhere in Europe, Ajax nabbed their 35th Eredivisie title today too, with three games to go in the Dutch domestic season.
It marks a domestic double for the club too, with Erik ten Hag delighted by their results.
Spurs 0-0 Sheff Utd
More than a quarter of the way into this game, and Tottenham are facing a familiar problem they've encountered over the second half of this season.
They've got the ball - almost three-quarters of it - but not the goals. In fact, the Blades have almost had as many shots as them.
Ryan Mason will be wanting that breakthrough before the interval.
Team News: Valencia v Barcelona
Neville: Huge discontent among football
Man Utd v LiverpoolSome final words from Gary Neville now, urging the Glazer family to sell once more on Sky Sports, stating: "My view is quite simply that they're going to make a fortune if they sell the club and if they were to put it up for sale now I think the time would be right, and it would be the honourable thing to do.
"There's huge discontent, not just across Manchester United fans, but I think for football fans up and down the country and I think they are just saying enough is enough.
"The Glazer family have been resilient and stubborn for many, many years. I think they are struggling to meet the financial demands that this club needs and have done for some time."
Ronaldo edges Messi - for now
Udinese 1-2 Juventus
27 - Only Robert Lewandowski (36) has scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo (27) in the top-5 European Leagues 2020/21 (CR overtakes Lionel Messi, 26 goals). Triumvirate.#UdineseJuventus— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 2, 2021
And now for something completely different
KO: Spurs v Sheff Utd
We are in action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!
It feels like it has been a while since the full-time whistle went on Tyneside, but we will see some Premier League action this evening - which has kicked off at this considerate time to likely allow players to only miss the first five minutes of Line of Duty when they finish up.
Could Harry Kane be the H that brings down the Blades today?
Mason: Top four finish not needed to keep Kane
Spurs v Sheff Utd
As Tottenham prepare to get underway against Sheffield United, it's worth taking a moment to consider the future of Harry Kane.
The England man is one of the most talented attackers of his generation - and pretty much the only one of his global peers to have not claimed any silverware.
Reports suggest he is pushing for the exit with a Champions League campaign next term under threat, but Ryan Mason believes a top four finish is not needed to keep him.
Team News: Monaco v Lyon
Arteta: Luiz injury spoiled perfect afternoon
Amid all the drama of today's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, it has flown under the radar that Arsenal might have a major problem ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg.
David Luiz limped off injured to hand Mikel Arteta a headache, and the Gunners boss spoke on the matter after the game.
FT: Udinese 1-2 Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo, almost single-handedly, has ridden to the rescue for Juventus.
If this is to be the Portuguese's final stretch with Andrea Pirlo's side, then he has handed them an absolute gift in the pouring rain at Dacia Arena.
Juventus remain in the race for the Champions League next season thanks to his heroics. What a result, from where they were.
GOAL: Udinese 1-2 Juventus
(Cristiano Ronaldo, 89)
WHO ELSE COULD IT BE TO SAVE JUVENTUS' BACON!
Cristiano Ronaldo has dug several teams out of trouble throughout his career, but this could be up there with one of the most crucial interventions.
He rises at the far post to meet Adrien Rabiot's flying long cross and somehow squeaks a header in, to spark crazy celebrations on the Bianconeri bench.
Champions no more, but that is a potential Champions League-qualifying goal.
GOAL: Udinese 1-1 Juventus
(Cristiano Ronaldo, 83)
Clean as you like from the Portuguese!
Cristiano Ronaldo wastes no time with the build-up and simply leathers it into the bottom-left corner with a well-oiled strike.
Juventus, having trailed for most of this game, have pegged their gutsy hosts back. Can they find a winner?
PENALTY: Udinese 1-0 Juventus
A lifeline for the Bianconeri!
They've not found a way through against their hosts, but a Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick now pings off Rodrigo de Paul inside the box and they will have a spot-kick.
There's only one man who will be taking this...
Neville: Supporters have been ignited
Man Utd v Liverpool
Once again, we turn to Gary Neville on Sky Sports, who has added to his earlier comments: "The reality is that what happened two weeks ago has ignited the United fan base into life again. It's brought them back to life.
"Fifteen years ago, there were a lot of fans who were upset, and every one I speak to are absolutely disgusted by what happened a fortnight ago.
"United were leading this thing, as were Liverpool, two weeks ago. They are the biggest clubs in this country."
Team News: Spurs v Sheff Utd
After all the drama at Old Trafford, there is still some Premier League action to come today - and it is the battle of the interim bosses!
Paul Heckingbottom's Blades will look to stun Ryan Mason's Spurs after making the trip down the M1, as they aim to add a last good memory to their time in the Premier League.
TOTTENHAM XI: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane
SHEFFIELD UNITED XI: Aaron Ramsdale; George Baldock, John Egan, Chris Basham; Jayden Bogle, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; Rhian Brewster, Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick.
Neville: The fans have spoken
Man Utd v LiverpoolThere's surely going to be plenty of reaction over the coming days, but Gary Neville still has his finger on the pulse at Old Trafford, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s a warning to the owners of the football club that ultimately they’re not going to accept what they’ve done in the last couple of weeks, that’s the first thing.
“The second is we don’t quite know what’s happened outside the ground. We know some fans came in and they were reasonably peaceful, but if there have been disturbances outside, then that’s not something I think is acceptable.
“But the reality of it is, a game has been called off today and the fans have spoken. It’s not going to go away because I don’t think they trust the owners of this club, they don’t like them and they think they should leave."
Inter celebrate title win
Udinese 1-0 Juventus
Premier League offer full statement
Man Utd v Liverpool
The Premier League's silence has been broken on the events at Old Trafford today - and you can read about it here.
In a season not short on occasions, this has been a remarkable day in the history of the top flight.
Inter end champion exodus
Udinese 1-0 Juventus
Udinese 1-0 Juventus
Play has resumed at Dacia Arena, and Juventus face a huge 45 minutes in their season.
The Serie A title is gone, but the Champions League spots remain up for grabs.
This is a big test now.
Carragher: There will always be idiots
Reports are now emerging that while today's protests were by and large peaceful, some individuals within Old Trafford have suffered injuries.
Jamie Carragher, on Sky Sports, has defended the right to protest, but has also been roundly critical of "idiots" who have used the occasion as an excuse for violence.
"There will always be idiots who get involved," he has said. "I think it’s a good thing, protesting not being happy at what’s happened at the club.
"There will always be someone who takes it too far – not just in a protest. There’s always someone who does something stupid. I don’t want to see other supporters scoring points against Manchester United fans. The majority of supporters were peaceful."
Souness: Something else has happened
Graeme Souness - there are a lot of ex-footballers at Old Trafford today for Sky Sports - has weighed in on the major news that there will be no game between Manchester United and Liverpool today.
"I hope I'm wrong but it's a big decision to call the game off," he's stated. "Either something's gone on that we don't know about and if you've come out today to achieve something that would be seen throughout the world, they've achieved that - and more, by the game being postponed.
"For the police to say it's not safe for the game to take place, it would suggest that something else has happened that we don't know about."
HT: Udinese 1-0 Juventus
The Bianconeri's day has gone from bad to worse in the space of 45 minutes in Serie A.
Udinese lead thanks to Nahuel Molina's earlier opener, a goal that Juventus must cancel out to boost their top four prospects.
Andrea Pirlo has some work to do to get his side back on track.
Man Utd offer club statement
Man Utd v Liverpool
The Red Devils have issued the following statement, which reads: "Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today.
"Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.
"Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.
"However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations."
GAME OFF: Man Utd v Liverpool
Match officially postponed
The match is off!
Just over an hour after it was meant to begin, Manchester United and Liverpool's Premier League clash has been officially postponed to another day.
Manchester City will be forced to wait for their coronation as champions of England.
Carragher: I cannot criticise Man Utd fans
Now it is the turn of Neville's comrade-in-arms, former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher, to weigh in with Sky Sports - and he says that he cannot blame United's supporters.
“The biggest demonstrations we have seen are here at Old Trafford and at Arsenal," he has stated. "We keep talking about the Super League and the six clubs. There is no doubt that the feelings towards the owners among Manchester United and Arsenal fans is much bigger than the Super League.
“Every football fan should stand with them. We don’t want to see games called off. Nobody wants to see that. But fans are frustrated with the ownership of their own clubs. Supporters coming together is powerful. I cannot criticise Manchester United.”
Juve continue concession streak
Udinese 0-1 Juventus
Keane: Football is third or fourth choice
Man Utd v Liverpool
More from Roy Keane, who has told Sky Sports that fans feel the sport on the field has been relegated by its owners.
"When I played for the club, we weren't daft enough to think that Manchester United wasn't a business or a brand - we knew that - but we felt that football was the number one priority," he's added.
"The heartbeat of the football club was in Manchester, but fans now feel the football has been put third or fourth choice. That's where the frustration comes from."
Keane: The protesters have made their point
Man Utd v Liverpool
Roy Keane is back again with Sky Sports, speaking out on the general love of the game that has driven this protest today.
"If they end up delaying the game for four or five hours, the protestors have made their point," he's said. "But ultimately, we all love the game and the supporters love football.
"They want to see their team beating Liverpool today, as that's what they grew up loving more than anything else. They feel they've been taken for a ride - it's as simple as that."
GOAL: Udinese 1-0 Juventus
(Nahuel Molina, 10)
What a start for the hosts!
Nahuel Molina has compounded an already miserable day for Juventus with a miserable start to their game too, cutting down the right flank and slipping a bobbling shot across the face of goal.
Wojciech Szczesny gets a touch but he can't stop it from nestling in the far corner of his net.
Inter clinch first title for 11 years
Udinese 0-0 Juventus
As Juventus start life after the Scudetto, Inter begin theirs with it.
James Westwood had the lowdown for us earlier after Atalanta's draw.
KO: Udinese 0-0 Juventus
We are underway at Dacia Arena, for the first game in almost a decade where Juventus cannot call themselves champions of Italy.
Andrea Pirlo will demand a response from his side - there is still a Champions League place to be won, after all - but this will go down as an era-defining statement season for reasons the Bianconeri will not want to remember.
Waiting game continues at Old Trafford
Man Utd v Liverpool
Almost half-an-hour after kick-off, we're still in the dark over when we may kick off in the Premier League - or if, indeed, we will at all.
Remember, defeat for United means that Manchester City will be crowned champions today.
Juve set to begin deposed tenure
Udinese v Juventus
We're just under a quarter-hour away from the first game Juventus have played in a decade where they have not been called Scudetto holders.
Atalanta's draw with Sassuolo today, of course, means that Inter are now champions, leaving the Bianconeri scrapping beneath them for a top-four finish.
There will be no crowds today, of course, but Andrea Pirlo has to make sure that the atmosphere for his side does not resemble a popped balloon.
Neville: An apology is not good enough
Man Utd v LiverpoolGary Neville is in full flow on Sky Sports right now, adding to his myriad of earlier comments: "Today there is anger. I would hope that tomorrow it switches towards mobilisation towards reform, regulation and behind the fan-led review.
"Maybe I'm being naive, but Manchester United and Liverpool should be acting like the grandfathers of English football, demonstrating compassion, spreading their wealth through the family and being fair.
"But they've demonstrated self greed and tried to walk away with all the money themselves, letting the family struggle below. That's not what you do at these clubs. An apology is not good enough."
Neville: Time for Glazers to sell
Man Utd v Liverpool
More from Gary Neville - who may have an extended run with quotes today as we continue to await further news of a new kick-off time - on Sky Sports, calling once again for United's owners to let the club go.
"You can't force someone to sell a football club and the Glazer family have proven before that they are stubborn and resilient," he's said.
"But the time has come now, and they are going to make a fortune out of the club, to put it up for sale. There is a danger that the people who buy it won't treat it as well but l think it [selling] is the right thing to do."
Team News: Udinese v Juventus
Serie A clash kicks off at 1700 BST
Social media blackout continues
Neville: All fans should unite behind Man Utd
Man Utd v Liverpool
Roy Keane is not the only ex-United man on hand at Old Trafford, with Gary Neville also here - and he has defended the decision of supporters to stage a protest on Sky Sports.
"All football fans should unite today behind what Manchester United fans have done today because what happened two weeks ago was really dangerous for English football," he has said.
For those who may have forgotten, these actions today have been taken in the wake of the European Super League fiasco last month, of which the Glazer family were deeply involved with.
Dummett: Arsenal deserved win
Newcastle 0-2 ArsenalNewcastle's Paul Dummett has no complaints about defeat today though, with the Magpies man telling BBC Sport: "They were the better team today and fully deserved the three points.
"With the amount of games they have coming up we knew they would make changes but they have a quality squad and they showed that in the game.
"Anything can happen. There's four massive games to go. The sooner we get the points the better. We have been in good form lately."
Elneny: First PL goal a dream
Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
Elsewhere in the Premier League today, Mohamed Elneny enjoyed a game to remember with his first top-flight goal in England, and he's been speaking to BBC Sport, with some extra thoughts on that upcoming Europa League clash.
"I'm really happy about my first goal," he's stated. "The feeling is amazing, I’ve been dreaming about scoring a goal in the Premier League. My celebration came from my heart and I thank God for the opportunity.
“It’s great for the managers to rotate the players. Everyone is ready to start, we’re all fighting for positions, everyone gives their best to help the team."
Keane: United fans have had enough
Man Utd v Liverpool
The former Red Devils favourite, at Old Trafford today as part of Sky Sports' punditry team, has been witness to some of the extraordinary scenes that have unfolded, and has offered his thoughts on the fallout.
"It has reached a tipping point for the Manchester United fans," he has stated. "They have had enough.
"United have got some of the best fans in the world. We have seen today that they are thinking enough is enough with the ownership of the club."
Officials in the building
Man Utd v Liverpool
Breaking news out of Old Trafford - the match officials have arrived.
Michael Oliver, the man who will take charge of this game if it goes ahead, is at the Theatre of Dreams.
It's a different sight from the one he saw on New Year's Day when he oversaw Aston Villa's visit here.
Man Utd facing fixture crush?
Man Utd v Liverpool
As we wait on the official word of whether we will see a game today at Old Trafford, the spectre of a potential postponement will possibly loom large in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's mind.
Their place in the Europa League Final is not a done deal, of course, though their four-goal lead over Roma surely would take a collapse of historic proportions to keep them from Gdansk.
But if this game is put on ice, it will still have to be played at some point - and that could play havoc with any potential plans to prepare for that hypothetical match.
FT: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal
Goals from Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have arrested the slide for Arsenal as they overcame Newcastle United away from home. They're back into the top half again with this result and Newcastle will have to wait another while before their safety is guaranteed. While a much-changed team was chosen by Mikel Arteta, it will nevertheless set them up nicely for their Europa League semi-final second leg this coming week.
Will the Man Utd vs Liverpool game go ahead?
An update from Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker.
"There is still serious doubt over whether this game can go ahead. Police helicopters are circling the stadium as a second group of protesting fans leave wearing green and gold anti-Glazer scarves. With such tight Covid restrictions in place on a match day it is not known whether it can go ahead yet. Some club staff and media are being held in a car park while a decision is made."
Inter are Serie A champions! ⚫️ 🔵
Back at the top!
FT: Sassuolo 1-1 Atalanta
It's finished 1-1 between Sassuolo and Atalanta, meaning Inter are officially Serie A champions. Atalanta looked like they might force Antonio Conte's side to wait when they took the lead in the first half, but the hosts equalised and held on for the draw. Celebrations can now begin in Milan!
Red card! Schar sent off!
Fabian Schar has seen red to compound Newcastle's disappointing afternoon.
As if nothing has happened at Old Trafford, the teams are issued
Man Utd XI: Henderson, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Phillips, Kabak, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Still unclear if the game will go ahead.
Meanwhile, Ajax win the Eredivisie 🏆
A 4-0 win over FC Emmen saw Ajax crowned Dutch champions for the 35th time.
GOAL! Arsenal double their lead
AUBA! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to the Gunners!
Protestors BACK inside Old Trafford
It's beginning to look like this game may not go ahead - or at the very least will be pushed back.
Referee Michael Oliver has been turned away from the stadium due to the protests and players are believed to be still at the Lowry Hotel.
It is a MASSIVE security breach and, when you consider the Covid-19 regulations - fans have been all over the ground - it would be quite something if it went ahead.
David Luiz injured 🤕
Having played well enough today, David Luiz's afternoon has been cut short after what looked to be a hamstring injury. A blow for the Brazilian.
Still 1-0 to Arsenal with just over half an hour to go.
GOAL! Sassuolo equalise!
It's 1-1.
Domenico Berardi scores from the penalty spot to level things up! The title could yet be Inter's today!
Man Utd fans protest - what's happening?
A series of protests were planned for today ahead of what is arguably the biggest fixture in the English football calendar. Thousands of fans gathered to show their opposition to the current ownership of Manchester United - the Glazers.
The aborted Super League plans were the catalyst for protests across English football, with Chelsea and Liverpool fans also notably staging demonstrations and now the Red Devils faithful are stepping things up.
Some fans got into the ground and onto the pitch, so the game itself is now very much in doubt. We will keep you updated!
HT: Napoli 1-0 Cagliari
Napoli lead at the break thanks to an early Victor Osimhen goal. With Atalanta winning against Sassuolo in one of today's other games, if things stay this way, it could be huge in the race for European football next season.
HT: Sassuolo 0-1 Atalanta
Atalanta somehow lead Sassuolo away from home despite going down to 10 men. Robin Gosens did the business for the visitors and it's looking like Inter may have to wait for their coronation.
HT: Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal
So, there are actually some games on today, lest we forget! It's half-time at St James' Park and Arsenal still lead Newcastle by a goal to nil. Mohamed Elneny got his first ever Premier League goal after five minutes and almost nabbed himself another mid-way through the half, but his header was cleared off the line.
Man Utd fans cleared from Old Trafford pitch
After the scenes of chaos at Old Trafford, where over a thousand fans turned up for a protest and some stormed the pitch, the playing surface has now been cleared and ground staff are clearing debris.
It's not clear yet if the game will go ahead, but it seems likely that it will if the teams' safety can be assured. It's just under two hours until the planned kick-off.
'We want Glazers out!'
A massive crowd has turned out for the protests 😳
When it rains, it pours... almost
After waiting a long time for his first Premier League goal, Mohamed Elneny almost had his second, but his header was cleared off the line. Not long until half-time in Newcastle, where Arsenal still lead 1-0.
'United!'
A fan screams the Red Devils chant once inside
Red card and a goal in Sassuolo vs Atalanta! 🔴 ⚽️
Atalanta need to win in order to stall Inter's title procession and their chances took a hit when Pierluigi Gollina was sent off. However, despite being down to 10 men, they've only gone and taken the lead! Robin Gosens has fired them in front. It's Sassuolo 0-1 Atalanta.
Why Man Utd fans anti-Glazer protests could succeed
One of the biggest games in English football will be played at 4:30pm as Manchester United face Liverpool.
However, it will be played in the context of unrest among Red Devils supporters.
Read more from Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker!
Man Utd fans storm Old Trafford 🛑
Red Devils fans are protesting against the Glazers
Over a thousand Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer ownership ahead of the fixture against Liverpool, as some broke into the stadium and got onto the pitch.
That game is supposed to kick off in two hours time, but it could be in doubt...
Things aren't pretty at Old Trafford 😬
GOAL! Napoli take the lead!
Victor Osimhen has fired Napoli in front against Cagliari! If it stays this way, the pressure is very much ON for Juventus in their pursuit of Champions League football.
Here's a stat for you 🧐
Mohamed Elneny's opener was Arsenal's earliest goal scored across all competitions this season (5th minute). ⏰
GOAL! Arsenal take the lead!
Mohamed Elneny has fired the Gunners ahead after just five minutes.
The ball fell kindly for the Egyptian at the edge of the area after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's missed effort and he volleyed it beyond Martin Dubravka's reach. Great start for the visitors and, believe it or not, that is Elneny's first ever goal in the Premier League!
It's Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal.
Off we go! ⚽️ ⭐️
The 2pm games are under way! Stay tuned for all the, goals and major incidents!
'I expect very little from Arsenal' - Keane 🗣
Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United captain said: “I expect very little from Arsenal today. They have been so poor, really. So often we criticise Arsenal defensive, but they have been so poor going forward, they haven’t scored enough goals.
"The priority is trying to win the Europa League and try to get into the Champions League, which would be a major boost for the football club, but their league form is so inconsistent.
“Over the years, even when Arsenal weren’t great, you enjoyed watching them, but not this Arsenal team. Newcastle will be rubbing their hands, this is one of the poorest Arsenal teams I’ve seen, lack of quality, leadership, character, I wouldn’t expect much from this Arsenal team.”
😬
A bit harsh?
Rangers hammer Celtic
It finished 4-1 to Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox 🔥
In five attempts this season, Celtic have failed to defeat their arch-rivals Rangers.
Steven Gerrard's side triumphed 4-1 at Ibrox today, with goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos sending the Gers on their way, before Jermain Defoe put the cherry on top in the last minute. Celtic were reduced to 10 men after 26 minutes, when Callum McGregor was dismissed for a second yellow card, while Odsonne Edouard got the Celts' only goal of the game.
Back to the drawing board for the Bhoys in 2021-22.
Bruce eager to seal survival 🗣
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game against Arsenal, Steve Bruce said: "Over the last eight games we’ve only lost once, it was vitally important we put some sort of run together. We understand what is at stake today, we’ve come so far, it would be great to [continue] against a very decent Arsenal team."
Fortress Olimpico
Lazio beat Genoa 4-3 earlier...
Why are English clubs silent on social media?
You may have noticed that there has been a silence from English clubs on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram this weekend.
But racism doesn't simply go away after a three-day boycott, either.
Arteta explains Arsenal changes
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta said: "Eight changes was just to prepare for today’s game the best possible way.
"We played 40 minutes [against Villarreal] with 10 men, a crazy schedule, and have players who haven’t recovered. We know the risks; we have lost so many players in the last few weeks and we need fresh players.
"[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang has been progressing every day. He could only play 10, 15 minutes against Villarreal but he is feeling better every day, let’s see how long he lasts. It’s a good way to see where he is in terms of fitness."
Inter will be watching Atalanta closely 👀
Antonio Conte's Inter could be crowned Serie A champions today.
In order for that to happen, all they need is for Atalanta - who have a game in hand - to draw or lose against Sassuolo. Atalanta are now the only team that can catch the Nerazzurri, who are 14 points of the Bergamo side with four games to play.
Game kicks off at 2pm!
Willock or won't he?
One player who isn't involved today is Joe Willock, who is on loan at Newcastle from Arsenal and cannot play against his parent club.
He's scored four goals in 10 league appearances for the Magpies - including against Liverpool and Spurs - and Steve Bruce is eager to make the move permanent.
"We'd love to keep him – I've said that," Bruce said ahead of today's match.
"We'd love to keep him, but that's a conversation that we have to (have) and respect Arsenal too. He's 21 years old, so he ticks all the boxes as far as I'm concerned."
Barcelona into the UWCL final 👏
The Catalans defeated PSG in the semi-final
'Newcastle will come at us' - Arteta 🗣
The Arsenal boss is wary of the threat posed by Steve Bruce's men, who have pulled off impressive results against Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham recently.
"From the position they’re in, they’re going to come at us, they’re a really organised team, they’ve been playing much better recently so it will be tough," the Spaniard told reporters.
"The amount of games that we are playing, every team has the capacity to make it difficult for you."
Auba got 2️⃣ against Newcastle in February...
The Magpies won't be overly pleased to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the Arsenal starting XI.
He got two goals against them in their February meeting at the Emirates in a game which finished 3-0, with Bukayo Saka getting the other.
Aubameyang is back
Here are the teams
Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.
Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Odegaard, Martinelli, Aubameyang.
Can Arsenal bounce back?
Arsenal face Newcastle United in our first big game of the day and the Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from their mid-week disappointment with a win.
Mikel Arteta's side come into the game against the Magpies on the back of two consecutive defeats, having lost the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.
That frustrating loss followed a beating at the hands of Everton and results in the Premier League have seen them drop into the bottom half, where they occupy 11th place. However, a win today would see them jump into ninth.
Newcastle on the other hand have been fighting against Premier League relegation and, while they have created space between themselves and the drop zone with a series of good results, a win today would more or less guarantee their safety.
Kick off is at 2pm.
Which games are on today? 🤔
Action from the Premier League, La Liga & more
Here are some of the main games we'll be covering throughout the afternoon and evening.
⚽️ Napoli vs Cagliari - 2pm
⚽️ Newcastle vs Arsenal - 2pm
⚽️ Sassuolo vs Atalanta - 2pm
⚽️ Man Utd vs Liverpool - 4:30pm
⚽️ Udinese vs Juventus - 5pm
⚽️ Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - 7:15pm
⚽️ Valencia vs Barcelona - 8pm
⚽️ Monaco vs Lyon - 8pm
