Matchday LIVE: Manchester United face Burnley in Premier League plus Inter v Roma in Coppa Italia

Benched. pic.twitter.com/m2ZocOGBtn— GOAL (@goal) February 8, 2022
🗣 Moyes on Zouma: 'That is a separate matter'
West Ham manager David Moyes on whether or not his decision to start Kurt Zouma was affected by a social media incident that happened earlier in the week: "No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that is a separate matter."
Team news: Burnley vs Man Utd
No Cristiano Ronaldo this evening, as he's been relegated to the bench against Burnley!
Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes; Sancho, Cavani, Rashford
Two changes from Friday night. De Gea and Cavani in for Henderson and Ronaldo. #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/fmDmgwBSZk— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) February 8, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
Good afternoon/evening, and thanks for joining us on today's matchday blog! We've got a lot of Premier League activity on today, with Manchester United traveling to Burnley, West Ham taking on Watford and Newcastle hosting Everton.
We've also got a few Cup games on, with Inter facing off against Roma in the Coppa Italia and Monaco vs Amiens in the Coupe de France.