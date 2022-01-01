Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City, Tottenham & more in FA Cup fifth-round action, AC Milan & Inter face off in Coppa Italia

Follow along to GOAL's matchday blog as Manchester City travel to Peterborough and Tottenham take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round

Updated
Kick-off: AC Milan vs Inter

2022-03-01T20:02:50.000Z

Hopefully this Coppa Italia game will be more entertaining than this Man City game.

HT: Peterborough United 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T20:02:42.000Z

Gabriel Jesus with a fantastic run-in to the box to meet the cross, but he fumbles his effort and misses the ball completely at just a few yards out.

That's half-time. Disappointing from Man City, who have dominated possession but unable to convert any of their chances.

Peterborough Untied 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:56:30.263Z

Still 0-0 here, and Peterborough fans are being quite candid with their language decribing Manchester City's performance this evening, chanting: "You're f****** sh*t..."

Peterborough United 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:45:08.612Z

Jack Grealish has the best chance of the game with a fantastic shot from 18 yards, but it goes deliriously wide as he decides to go for goal instead of passing. Disappointing finish.

Peterborough United 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:40:50.000Z

Still nothing after almost 25 minutes here, though both sides have had plenty of the ball – with Peterborough doing some great runs forward!

The Championship side are doing well to hold their own against Man City, having some good spells on the counterattack, but they're just missing the magic in the final third.

AC Milan show solidarity with Ukraine

2022-03-01T19:39:07.000Z

Zinchenko (C) 👏

2022-03-01T19:32:14.320Z

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:26:28.000Z

A great chance from Peterborough's Jeando Pourrat Fuchs, and he has a decent shot – albeit with not enough power – that does force Ederson into a save.

Peterborough 0-0 Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:24:19.630Z

A decent chance for Man City in the opening 10 minutes, getting loads of bodies in the box and trying to put pressure on the 'keeper. Zinchenko has a shot, his second of the game, and it flies high over the crossbar, just like Kepa's penaltya gainst Liverpool on Sunday.

Team news: AC Milan vs Inter

2022-03-01T19:15:55.000Z

Kick-off: Peterborough United vs Manchester City

2022-03-01T19:15:28.000Z

And we're off at the Weston Homes Stadium, where the winner will progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Premier League titans Manchester City have made six changes to their side for tonight, but don't be underestimating the Citizens – although can we witnesss an epic giant-killing tonight?

Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Manchester City tonight.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-03-01T19:00:56.000Z

We'll be covering some crunch FA fifth-round clashes this evening with Manchester City visiting Peterborough and Tottenham facing off against Middlesbrough , while in the Premier League, Burnley take on Leicester.

And in Coppa Italia, AC Milan host Inter.