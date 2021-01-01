Matchday LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG in Champions League semi-final second leg

Mauricio Pochettino told RMC Sport: "If we analyse the two games, we dominated a very difficult team to control. You need a small percentage of luck to score in key moments. I feel proud and congratulate Manchester City. I am disappointed, because we deserved better. But Manchester City have been more clinical than us. They scored the goals we needed, we played the game we wanted with the plan we wanted.

"It's a bit disappointing obviously, because the objective was to go to the final.

"We have to be positive, it's difficult after an elimination, you have to have this process in mind, stay calm, analyze the situation ... We arrived here having beaten Barcelona and Bayern. It's a shame not to make it to the final, but the team never gave up, they fought to the end. We also played ten against 11 for 35/40 minutes, which is a big disadvantage. It wasn't for us. We will go back being strong, the club and the players will be ready to win the remaining matches. We will be ready."

On the insults: "That's what the players say about what happened on the pitch. But we can't change the result for all that, we have to focus on the future, prepare the team to win the last games we have left.

"We have to improve but the way in which we dominated these two games must give us hope for the future, obviously the supporters are disappointed, so are we, but we gave everything. You can lose, but always give everything you have, and I'm really proud of the players because they really gave everything ”.