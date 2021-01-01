Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Man City in huge derby clash as Chelsea, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

(Eric Bailly OG)

It's the worst possible start for Manchester United in this derby clash - Eric Bailly has turned the ball into his own net!

After half-chances at both ends, Manchester City force the Red Devils into shapelessness with two dangerous crosses. Victor Lindelof sees off the first but Joao Cancelo is undeterred.

He flicks a return effort in from the left edge. Bailly lunges for it at the near post, miscues and puts the ball behind his goalkeeper.