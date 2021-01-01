Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

All the goals and live updates from Sunday's Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 fixtures

Updated
Comments (0)
Manchester United celebrate 2021
Getty

FT: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd, Brighton 2-1 Leicester

2021-09-19T14:56:42Z

WEST HAM 1-2 MAN UTD

What an extraordinary end to the game! West Ham took the lead in the first half through Said Benrahma, but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly cancelled it out and Jesse Lingard came off the bench to score what proved the winning goal. The Hammers had a big chance to draw level from the penalty spot, but Mark Noble's strike was saved by David de Gea.

BRIGHTON 2-1 LEICESTER

Brighton's fantastic start to the season continues with a big win over Leicester City. Goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck ensured victory as Graham Potter's side held on, despite Jamie Vardy's best efforts.

PENALTY GIVEN! And saved!!!!

2021-09-19T14:53:06Z

De Gea the hero!

After consulting with VAR, Martin Atkinson awarded the penalty against Manchester United! West Ham club captain Mark Noble, fresh off the bench, was chosen to hit the spot-kick, but it was brilliantly saved by David de Gea.

What an end to this game!

PENALTY SHOUT!

2021-09-19T14:51:33Z

Yarmolenko's cross appears to strike Shaw's hand...

VAR check...

WATCH: LINGARD GIVES UNITED THE LEAD!

2021-09-19T14:47:58Z

HAUNTS HIS OLD TEAM!

They serenaded him with songs and applauded him onto the pitch, but Jesse Lingard steps up to break West Ham hearts! It's West Ham 1-2 Manchester United!

NO PENALTY! Ronaldo is FURIOUS!

2021-09-19T14:36:26Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone down inside the box and went to ground after running past Coufal.

But... NO PENALTY! ❌

West Ham had a penalty claim of their own denied just moments before when Soucek and Wan-Bissaka became entangled.

Just over 10 minutes left!

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
Getty

GOAL DISALLOWED! Leicester denied equaliser

2021-09-19T14:27:47Z

Jannik Vestergaard thought he'd pulled Leicester level, but his header is ruled out after a VAR check. Still 2-1.

GOAL! Brighton 2-1 Leicester

2021-09-19T14:25:12Z

Jamie Vardy has narrowed the deficit for Leicester City with a goal. It's 2-1 to Brighton with just under 30 minutes left.

McTominay takes one to the face 😬

2021-09-19T14:22:58Z

Some players put their heads where others won't put their feet... but Scott McTominay had little choice in the matter as Said Benrahma smashed the ball at his face. Since it's a head/facial injury, McTominay is down and receiving some treatment to make sure he is ok.

The game has lost some of its verve at the minute, with just under half an hour to go. Who will get the winner??

'He wants to come home...' 🎶

2021-09-19T14:19:09Z

West Ham fans are serenading Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard as he warms up on the sidelines.

He wants to come home,
He wants to come home!
Jesse Lingard!
He wants to come home!

Lingard had a really productive loan spell with the Hammers, but he could break their hearts today if he comes on!

GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Leicester

2021-09-19T14:11:12Z

Danny Welbeck has doubled Brighton's lead! The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker rose highest to meet Leandro Trossard's free kick and the Seagulls are cruising against the Foxes!

FABIANSKI DENIES RONALDO! ❌

2021-09-19T14:05:52Z

A bad mix-up almost allows Ronaldo in for a second goal, but Fabianski did well to save. A serious let-off!

Teams are back out!

2021-09-19T14:04:01Z

Action is set to resume. Will it be as exciting as the first?

Let's hope so!

Is there any stopping this man?

2021-09-19T14:00:00Z

6️⃣6️⃣ for CR7️⃣

2021-09-19T13:56:27Z

HT: West Ham 1-1 Man Utd, Brighton 1-0 Leicester

2021-09-19T13:48:51Z

WEST HAM 1-1 MAN UTD

Manchester United finished the first-half strongly to haul themselves level after going behind against West Ham. Benrahma got the opener but it was soon cancelled out by Ronaldo. A scintillating encounter between the sides at London Stadium so far. A fascinating 45 minutes lie ahead!.

BRIGHTON 1-0 LEICESTER

Neal Maupay scored from the penalty spot to fire Graham Potter's impressive Brighton into the lead at the Amex. Jannik Vestergaard was deemed to have handled Shane Duffy's header in the box and Maupay made no mistake.

ALL LIVE SCORES

WATCH: RONALDO EQUALISES! ⚽️

2021-09-19T13:34:12Z

Who else?!

It's 1-1! Manchester United's star man levels things up with a close-range finish.

The goal went to a VAR check to see if Ronaldo was offside, but the only part of his body that was offside was his arm - which he can't score with.

West Ham had done brilliantly to deny Ronaldo just moments before when Kurt Zouma made a timely last-ditch tackle... but there was nothing they could do about that one!

WATCH: BENRAHMA FIRES WEST HAM IN FRONT!

2021-09-19T13:31:51Z

⚽️

Who else?!

Said Benrahma's deflected shot eludes David de Gea to give David Moyes' side the lead! He found himself in acres of space before unleashing the strike, which bounced off Varane and beyond the Spanish goalkeeper. 

FERNANDES HITS THE POST!

2021-09-19T13:28:06Z

An outstanding save from Fabianski! 🧤

Manchester United went close to taking the lead from the breakdown of Luke Shaw's corner kick, but Bruno Fernandes' strike crashed off the right-hand post! A strong response from the Red Devils in the rain after living on the edge just a few moments ago. Fabianski actually got a finger on the Fernandes shot - so it was a wonderful, crucial save!

CHANCE FOR SOUCEK!

2021-09-19T13:22:49Z

West Ham just strung together a wonderful passage of play that saw Cresswell, Coufal and Vlasic all involved, but Tomas Soucek couldn't finish and his shot flew over the bar. With Declan Rice patrolling the midfield and scooping up stray balls, the Hammers are very much on top at the moment.

CHANCE! Varane blocks! ❌

2021-09-19T13:18:30Z

West Ham are beginning to grow into the game after soaking up some early Manchester United pressure. Man of the moment Said Benrahma latched onto a mistake by Luke Shaw before unleashing a shot at David De Gea, but Raphael Varane was there to deny.

Concern for Pogba after Zouma collision

2021-09-19T13:08:00Z

Some concerns for Manchester United after the first moments of the game after Paul Pogba went down after a collision with Kurt Zouma. The France midfielder was down for a while and received treatment. He is back to his feet now, but it will be interesting to see how he proceeds.

Paul Pogba 2021-22 Manchester United
Getty

The Premier League 2pm games kick off! ⚽️

2021-09-19T13:00:00Z

Action is under way after a rousing minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their shock Champions League defeat to Young Boys and they come up against a strong (unbeaten this season) West Ham team.

David Moyes suggested it wasn't a good time for his former club to play the Hammers, but, as we all know, that man Ronaldo is always a threat.

Brighton, meanwhile, are out to upset Leicester City and keep their strong start to the season going. It's Jamie Vardy's 250th Premier League appearance. Will they spoil the occasion? 

West Ham fans already winding Ronaldo up 👀

2021-09-19T12:50:00Z

The game hasn't even started!

Solskjaer explains why Sancho omission

2021-09-19T12:42:03Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained his decision to put Jadon Sancho on the bench for the game against West Ham.

The Manchester United boss told MUTV: "Jadon started the Tuesday game [against Young Boys] and we found the decision better to leave him [on the bench] now and the chance to come on and make a difference if we need him to."

'Joker' Pogba helping Varane at Man Utd

2021-09-19T12:39:57Z

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been talking about settling into life at Old Trafford since making the switch from Real Madrid.

'Joker' Paul Pogba comes in for special mention, of course! 😂

"Of course he helps me integrate," Varane said in an interview with Telefoot. "In his own way with his good humor, he is always joking. It's cool, it's going well."

Read the full story!

Raphael Varane Manchester United 2021-22
Getty

Sancho out, but McTominay returns

2021-09-19T12:32:42Z

Here's Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker:

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's made two changes to the side that defeated Newcastle United at Old Trafford last weekend, with Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood in for Nemanja Matic and Jadon Sancho.

"It's McTominay's first appearance in a month after recovering from injury, but the bigger news is that Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.

"He's had two league starts since signing and while he hasn't been terrible he hasn't set the world alight either and Ronaldo's arrival has pushed him into the shadows. Solskjaer has spoken numerous times about players needing time to adapt to the Premier League and that might be the case here.

"With Solskjaer having so many attacking options at his disposal there's going to be a big name that misses out every week. Saying that, Greenwood has had a great start to the season and deserves his place in the starting XI."

Jadon Sancho Manchester United 2021-22
Getty

Tributes pour in for Jimmy Greaves

2021-09-19T12:27:35Z

There was sad news this morning...

Footballers and clubs across England have been paying tribute to the late Jimmy Greaves, who sadly passed away today aged 81.

It is expected that today's Premier League games will take a moment to reflect on the England World Cup winner's life and achievements.

A moment's applause before the games is a fitting way to celebrate a much-loved striker.

Jimmy Greaves England 1966
Getty

Which games have we got today? 📅

2021-09-19T12:23:03Z

Here are some of today's main matches 🔥

PREMIER LEAGUE

2pm - West Ham vs Manchester United
2pm - Brighton vs Leicester City
4:30pm - Tottenham vs Chelsea

BUNDESLIGA

4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

LIGUE 1

7:45pm - PSG vs Lyon

SERIE A

7:45pm - Juventus vs AC Milan

LA LIGA

8pm - Valencia vs Real Madrid

See more fixtures

All times UK

Jamie Vardy set for his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th Premier League appearance

2021-09-19T12:20:00Z

Here's the Brighton and Leicester teams 👇

Sancho drops to the bench for Man Utd ❌

2021-09-19T12:16:00Z

Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's game against West Ham! 😱

Here's the Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

And here's the West Ham team: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen. 

IT'S MATCHDAY! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-19T12:15:00Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's football from across the Premier League and Europe's top leagues!

We will have all the news as it happens, including goal updates, videos, team news, stats and much more.

Stay tuned for all of the action. ⏳