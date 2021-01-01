Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

WEST HAM 1-2 MAN UTD

What an extraordinary end to the game! West Ham took the lead in the first half through Said Benrahma, but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly cancelled it out and Jesse Lingard came off the bench to score what proved the winning goal. The Hammers had a big chance to draw level from the penalty spot, but Mark Noble's strike was saved by David de Gea.

BRIGHTON 2-1 LEICESTER

Brighton's fantastic start to the season continues with a big win over Leicester City. Goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck ensured victory as Graham Potter's side held on, despite Jamie Vardy's best efforts.