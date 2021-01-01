Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Thanks for joining us today for all the club action (what a relief that it's back!), and we'll be here tomorrow at the same place, covering all of Sunday's top-flight action.

FT: Deportivo Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:50:21Z

What a show!

And that's that! A late Joselu penalty isn't enough to take points off of Real Madrid, who open their Liga account with a victory.

GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:49:21Z

Vinicius Jr wraps it up with a FOURTH goal! What a way for Los Blancos to kick off the season in style.

Joselu is a dynamite 🔥

2021-08-14T21:43:41Z

Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:34:41Z

15 minutes left to go...

Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:22:44Z

Real Madrid make a sub, with Hazard off for Vinicius Jr.

Surely they can hold on to this lead?

GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:22:16Z

What a strike! Joselu slots it past Courtois powerfully, and Alaves pull one back!

PENALTY ALAVES! Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:20:54Z

PENALTY to Alaves, and a yellow card for Courtois! Well that was a bit clumsy.

GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:19:34Z

Nope – it's in this time! Benzema scores his second of the game after initially shooting straight at the 'keeper again, but manages to get it into the net after the second (or third) try. Gol!

Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:18:10Z

Another chance for Benzema, but it's right at the goalkeeper and cleared.

GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:13:33Z

GOAL!!! Nacho doubles Los Blancos' lead!

Game over?

The mini-GOAT?

2021-08-14T21:10:00Z

GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:04:51Z

Karim Benzema opens the scoring for Real Madrid, at long last! What a start to the second half.

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T21:02:17Z

We're back underway for the second half.

HT: Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:47:11Z

Nothing to write home about just yet.

GOAL! PSG 4-2 Strasbourg

2021-08-14T20:45:35Z

That should do it, then! Pablo Sarabia wraps the game with a fourth goal, with none other than Kylian Mbappe providing the assist. Game over for sure!

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:42:57Z

SO CLOSE from Alaves again, this time it's Luis Rioja with the effort! But it's just wide of goal, once again.

RED CARD FOR Alexander Dijiku!

2021-08-14T20:41:30Z

That's it for the Strasbourg man, as he sees a second yellow – and has to now leave the pitch. Just when Strasbourg were looking to be on the comeback...

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:38:23Z

Alaves have a fantastic opportunity to take the lead, but the ball goes achingly off-target, missing the goal and instead hitting the top netting! oooof.

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:37:14Z

Gareth Bale with the free0kick and... it's saved by the 'keeper. A valiant effort.

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:35:31Z

Yellow card for Manu Garcia after a rough tackle on Benzema!

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:32:21Z

Benzem with a shot on goal and... it flies just over the crossbar.

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:31:45Z

After a promising start, this game seems to have wilted a little bit. Carlo Ancelotti is chewing on his gum very nervously already.

FT Juventus 3-1 Atalanta

2021-08-14T20:26:09Z

Juventus are victorious in their pre-season friendly against Atalanta!

GOAL! PSG 3-2 Strasbourg

2021-08-14T20:22:43Z

And now Ludovic Ajorque adds another for Strasbourg! Are we in for... a Strastanbul comeback?

Also: Messi Time? 👀

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:18:02Z

Something! Almost! Something! Eden Hazard has a wild strike on goal, but it's way wide.

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:14:05Z

Nothing of note has happened in this game so far, after the opening 10 minutes.

Weird to imagine that Lionel Messi will never play in a Clasico as a Barcelona player again. 

Goal! PSG 3-1 Strasbourg

2021-08-14T20:12:18Z

Kevin Gameiro pulls one back for Strasbourg!

Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid

2021-08-14T20:01:10Z

And we're off!

HT: PSG 3-0 Strasbourg

2021-08-14T19:50:17Z

Surprise, surprise...

GOAL: Juventus 2-1 Atalanta

2021-08-14T19:32:14Z

Federico Bernardeschi puts the Turin side in the lead! 2-1!

GOAL: PSG 3-0 Strasbourg

2021-08-14T19:30:37Z

Julian Draxler slots in a third for PSG after Kylian Mbappe doubles the French giants' lead. It's only been 30 minutes.

And this is all without Messi in the team!

🗣 Alisson: 'We just have to improve more and more'

2021-08-14T19:19:32Z

Alisson to Sky Sports: "It was really good to be back with crowds for the first time officially. It wasn't the best presentation we did so far but it was enough to get three points and a clean sheet is important for us.

"Really good to have all the players back and everyone fit. [Andy] Robertson is not in but hopefully soon he will be back with us. It is really good to have Virgil [van Dijk] and Joel [Matip] in front of me. They give a lot of sense of safety.

"[My save] was needed to keep a clean sheet. I don't think the save affects the result but it feels good. It feels as good as scoring last minute... No, no no!

"It could be 1-0 which would have the same importance so I am always ready to help the boys.

"We can improve a lot of things. We can have more consistency during the game and we had a lot of mistakes which I think is normal at this stage of the season. Pressing could be better but we did enough to win the game.

"We had lots of good opportunities to score. We just have to improve more and more. I am focusing on doing my job."

🗣 Klopp: 'It's a good start'

2021-08-14T19:12:10Z

Jurgen Klopp: "We had two games against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, and they were really good games. It was a good sign that we're ready to go, but when you start the league it's different.

"We had to find our way in the game and scored three really nice goals because we forced them. It's a good start.

"The boys are fit but you have to get used to the feeling again, that it's really exhausting but you can [still] go. You have to get over that point in the game, and we did, and hopefully next week we'll be fresher for longer.

"It's great to see the fans back and I hope that Norwich celebrated as well because they had an exceptional season. Their pre-season has not been easy [due to Covid-19 protocols], and facing us is not too easy, but we were really professional.

"We were not here to show the most exciting football, just to get the basis for the new season, and we did. Football is back."

Lineups: Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid

2021-08-14T19:04:06Z

Los Blancos get their first Liga game of the season away in just under an hour, away to Deportivo Alaves.

Alaves XI: Pacheco, Martin, Laguardia, Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Pere Pons, Pina, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Edgar, Joselu

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Lucas, Militao, Nacho, Alaba, Modric, Valverde, Casemiro, Bale, Hazard, Benzema

Title challengers again?

2021-08-14T18:55:04Z

Liverpool are back, spread the word...

 

Alisson Joel Matip Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Not a bad summer of business!

2021-08-14T18:52:27Z

GOAL: Juventus 1-1 Atalanta

2021-08-14T18:50:03Z

Luis Muriel has levelled from the penalty spot, while AC Milan are now in front against Panathinaikos courtesy of Olivier Giroud.

Liverpool talisman

2021-08-14T18:48:38Z

Virgil van Dijk looked fit and comfortable on his return to Premier League action, with the Dutch defender delighted to be back.

He has told Sky Sports: "The first day of training with the group, you need to get back into normal habits, like shouting at people. It's just repetitions of normal habits. I made great steps in pre-season and this is another big step, so hopefully I can keep that going.

"Mentally it's tough. One day you're fully fit, the next you're full of medication and in pain. Everyone has their opinion [on what happened] and you read those things because you have nothing to do.

"[We had] more injuries in key positions so couldn't play our game, the way we want to play, with high pressure. The guys did a fantastic job to come through it. Hopefully we can build on it and stay fit because we can't take that for granted either."

GOAL: Juventus 1-0 Atalanta

2021-08-14T18:42:13Z

Paulo Dybala has fired the Bianconeri in front inside eight minutes.

Wake-up call for Norwich

2021-08-14T18:37:59Z

Norwich defender Ben Gibson concedes to Sky Sports that the Canaries were up against one of the best sides around on Saturday, saying: "It is fine margins. We know what they are capable of.

"We have our principles and were brave to play around the press. But we got punished. But we are playing some of the best players in the world. We will stick to our principles and look to do them better."

Stuck in a rut

2021-08-14T18:35:07Z

Masters of their trade

2021-08-14T18:30:09Z

FT: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

2021-08-14T18:20:58Z

Reds win easily

Liverpool are up and running for 2021-22. Klopp's men look like they mean business and have offered the perfect response to Manchester United and Chelsea following their big wins. Jota, Firmino and Salah got the goals in a convincing win.

Unselfish

2021-08-14T18:19:38Z

Salah gets a clear sight of goal but decides not to help himself to a second. Rather than go for goal himself, he tries to find Mane. Wrong choice as the square pass is cut out. He was one-on-one with Krul!

Start as you mean to go on

2021-08-14T18:18:57Z

Close again

2021-08-14T18:17:56Z

Sargent looking for a debut goal. He is not afraid to try his luck when getting a sight of the target, but drags an effort from 12 yards slightly and fails to trouble Alisson.

GOAL: Dortmund 5-2 Frankfurt

2021-08-14T18:16:37Z

What an evening it has been for Dortmund, with Haaland netting his second of the game before one more consolation effort is pulled back.

Stunning save

2021-08-14T18:15:30Z

Norwich so close to pulling one back. Somehow Alisson he gets a hand to the ball as Gibson fires goalwards from less than six yards out. Goal was gaping, but brilliant from the Liverpool keeper.

Mazey run

2021-08-14T18:14:14Z

Salah refuses to give up and breaks through a couple of challenges. He gets to the byline, but can't wrap his foot around the ball enough to tee up one of those in the middle. Norwich make another change as Cantwell makes way for Dowell.

Late swap

2021-08-14T18:11:37Z

Elliott is going to get some game time, as he comes on to replace Keita. The teenager played against Norwich last season while on loan at Blackburn.

Calmly done

2021-08-14T18:10:03Z

Idah thinks he might get a sniff of goal as Liverpool are caught a bit static at the back, but Matip recovers in time to calmly step across and roll the ball away to safety. Klopp will want a clean sheet.

Testing evening

2021-08-14T18:08:27Z

Norwich starting to look tired. Gibson concedes a corner that should never have happened. Firnino flicks on, Van Dijk controls and tees up Salah, who fires high over the top. He's not happy despite already being on target.

Changes

2021-08-14T18:05:59Z

Pukki is heading off to be replaced by new signing Sargent, with Rashica also making way for Idah.

Penalty shout

2021-08-14T18:04:48Z

Norwich desperate for a route back into the game. Rashica gets a nudge in the back from Alexander-Arnold inside the box, but he is running away from goal and goes to ground very easily. Nothing given.

Record breaker

2021-08-14T18:03:59Z

GOAL: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

2021-08-14T18:02:49Z

Salah on target

Who else but Mo Salah? The man that always scores on the opening day is at hit again. Norwich half-clear a corner to the edge of the box, where Salah can shift the ball onto his left foot and crash a shot beyond Krul.

Final ball

2021-08-14T18:01:15Z

Aarons well forward, with support racing up with him. Sloppy final ball, though, and the Canaries are forced to fly back quickly. Fortunately for them, Liverpool aren't too fussed about countering quickly.

Casual

2021-08-14T17:58:26Z

Tsimikas caught on the ball on the edge of his own area. He is not made to pay the price as Norwich sky an effort over the top from 20 yards out. Milner on hand to get his Greek team-mate's head back in the game.

Landmark goal

2021-08-14T17:57:28Z

Immediate impact

2021-08-14T17:55:35Z

Firmino less than five minutes to get in on the act after replacing Jota. Smart change from Klopp and Liverpool will feel as though they have this wrapped up now. Norwich weren't looking like scoring one, never mind two.

GOAL: Norwich 0-2 Liverpool

2021-08-14T17:53:42Z

Firmino doubles Reds' lead

Breathing space for Liverpool as they double their lead. Mane sees a shot half-blocked, but the ball breaks to Salah. He squares first time to Firmino, who rolls under an onrushing Krul. Devastating counter from the Reds.

Well worked

2021-08-14T17:51:43Z

Firmino and Mane pass up the chance to shoot in and around the Norwich box, with the ball worked left to Tsimikas. He does try his luck, with Krul forced into a smart low stop. Alexander-Arnold then fires over a wild effort from the opposite flank as the ball sits up invitingly in front of him.

GOAL: Dortmund 4-1 Frankfurt

2021-08-14T17:50:46Z

USMNT star Reyna gets in on the act for Dortmund, with Haaland registering his third assist of the game.

Changes

2021-08-14T17:49:25Z

Jota's race is run, with his goal separating the two sides. He makes way for Firmino as Fabinho is also introduced in place of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Keeping it tight

2021-08-14T17:48:47Z

Liverpool seeing the odd question asked of their backline, but they have looked solid so far. No doubt the return of Van Dijk has aided that cause.

 

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Norwich 2021-22
Getty

Put behind

2021-08-14T17:46:31Z

Matip has to clear behind when left facing his own goal. Rashica over the corner, as the locals find their voice again. Liverpool clear through Mane, but Lees-Melou feeds a low cross towards Pukki. He does well to keep the ball in play, but lacks support.

Confidence

2021-08-14T17:45:30Z

Giannoulis takes a risk when allowing the ball to run past him inside his own box, with Salah sniffing around. He does really well and is able to spring out down the left flank. Norwich have been pegged back for a while now and need to offer more going forward.

Close

2021-08-14T17:43:26Z

Alexander-Arnold gets his free-kick up and over the wall, but it is never on target and dips narrowly wide of the post. Krul appeared to have his angles covered.

Sloppy and booked

2021-08-14T17:41:50Z

Norwich work the ball well to Cantwell, but his misplaced pass forces him to track back after Jota. He clips the Liverpool forward after seeing him clear three challenges and is booked for his troubles. Free-kick to Liverpool 30 yards out.

Great tackle

2021-08-14T17:39:13Z

Hanley with a well-timed challenge inside his own box on Jota. Salah and Mane worked the ball well in the Portuguese's direction, but his route to goal was cut off when looking to cut onto his right foot.

Dangerous

2021-08-14T17:37:42Z

Alexander-Arnold does well to get to the byline and fire the ball across the face of goal. Mane arrives at the back post, but his slightly scuffed shot is blocked before it keep beat Krul - who was left on the floor at the front post.

Early pressure

2021-08-14T17:36:10Z

Norwich force a corner off Alexander-Arnold's back as he blocks a cross from the left. Strong take from Alisson as he comes to pluck the resulting set-piece out of the air. He looks to spring Jota out on the counter.

Stuck in

2021-08-14T17:35:14Z

Milner continues to put the hard yards in and stuck a boot in where it hurts. He was booked in the first half, but don't expect that to hold him back!

Back underway

2021-08-14T17:31:11Z

The second 45 is up and running at Carrow Road. Will we get more goals? Things should open up a little as legs start to tire on the opening weekend.

Star man

2021-08-14T17:26:05Z

New man at Inter

2021-08-14T17:22:56Z

Inter haven't officially announced the signing of Edin Dzeko from Roma, but he has been on target in their friendly clash with Dynamo Kyev!

HT: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

2021-08-14T17:17:55Z

Visitors in front

Liverpool lead at the interval courtesy of Jota's well-taken finish. Chances have been few and far between, but the Reds have looked in control of proceedings for the most part. Work for the hosts to do at the break.
Diogo Jota Liverpool Norwich 2021-22
Getty

No way out

2021-08-14T17:16:28Z

Liverpool are pressing as high, but won't let Norwich out. There are no easy options for the Canaries defence to play into, forcing them back to Krul. The home side have no choice but to go long.

Recharging the batteries

2021-08-14T17:14:47Z

Liverpool have taken their foot back off the gas, as they take a mid-game breather. They will be happy to take a narrow lead into the interval as they haven't been tested all that much by hard-working opponents.

Pegged back

2021-08-14T17:11:33Z

Cantwell tussles with Alexander-Arnold before winning a free-kick deep inside his own half, before Aarons then does just about enough to prevent Mane and Tsimikas from combining. Norwich look a little vulnerable when pushed onto the back foot.

GOAL: Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt

2021-08-14T17:09:19Z

It has taken 34 minutes, but Haaland is up and running for Dortmund in 2020-21.

Asking questions

2021-08-14T17:06:33Z

Liverpool close to a second, with Matip seeing a scuffed effort from close range hacked behind from close to the goalline. From the resulting corner, Van Dijk climbs highest but sends his header off target.

Penalty shout

2021-08-14T17:05:47Z

Salah is first to looping ball inside the box, closely followd by Cantwell. The Liverpool man goes down after being caught by a high boot, but nothing is given and VAR decides no penalty should be awarded.

GOAL: Dortmund 2-1 Frankfurt

2021-08-14T17:05:07Z

A couple of efforts to catch up on in Germany, with Passlack putting through his own net before Hazard restored Dortmund's lead.

Cut out

2021-08-14T17:03:54Z

Pukki in behind down Norwich's right again. He rolls a cross towards the penalty spot, but nobody in yellow makes that run and Alexander-Arnold hammers clear. Hope for the Canaries as they are finding space.

Chief tormentor

2021-08-14T17:02:48Z

Set-piece duty

2021-08-14T17:01:08Z

Alexander-Arnold has taken over corner duty on the Liverpool left from Tsimikas. He may have to give it back as his delivery is poor. Norwich can't get out though and concede another corner. Outswinger from the other side that is nodded clear.

Champions crushed

2021-08-14T17:00:05Z

Another update from elsewhere, where reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille have been crushed 4-0 at home by Nice.

GOAL: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

2021-08-14T16:58:32Z

Jota on the mark

The Reds break the deadlock in the 26th minute. Jota is fit and firing again. He benefits from a poor touch from Salah which falls nicely into his path. Smart finish, though, as he calmly rolls past Krul.

Caution

2021-08-14T16:57:17Z

Milner becomes the first player in the book for a cynical foul on Pukki that prevented the Norwich striker from running away from him on halfway.

GOAL: Dortmund 1-0 Frankfurt

2021-08-14T16:56:55Z

Marco Reus has got BVB up and running for 2021-22.

Quality

2021-08-14T16:55:34Z

Mane spins away from Pukki and hangs up a chipped cross from the left. He picks out Salah's left foot, who sends a spinning volley inches wide. At the other end, Cantwell counters, picks the pocket of Tsimikas and sends an ambitious lob from out wide onto the roof of Alisson's net.

Lack of composure

2021-08-14T16:54:23Z

Pukki flicks the ball on to Rashica down the Norwich left. He has space to run into, but lacks composure when getting into the final third and sees a tame cross cleared to safety. Needed to get his head up and put a foot on the ball.

Noise levels

2021-08-14T16:53:01Z

The Pukki chance has got the crowd going, as the noise levels inside Carrow Road increase. The Canaries need to keep getting the ball to Cantwell, as he is making things happen.
Naby Keita Todd Cantwell Norwich Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Safe hands

2021-08-14T16:52:00Z

Clever run from Pukki in between defenders, and he is picked out by Cantwell. The angle starts to close on the Norwich striker and his low shot is beaten behind by Alisson. Easy enough save and the resulting corner comes to nothing.

Wild strike

2021-08-14T16:50:46Z

Aarons has to put a high cross to the back post behind. Tsimikas' delivery is only half-cleared to the edge of the box. Oxlade-Chamberlain fancies his chances, but skews a wild effort high into the stands.

On target

2021-08-14T16:49:44Z

Alexander-Arnold cuts a low cross back to Salah just inside the box. He has to work the ball onto his right foot, and then fires straight at Krul from a tight angle. Half a sight of goal for the Reds.

Bombing on

2021-08-14T16:47:59Z

Tsimikas well forward again down Liverpool's left, but fails with one cross and is tackled by Aarons when the ball comes back to him. Cantwell then wins a clever free-kick. Little to choose between the two sides so far.
Diogo Jota Billy Gilmour Norwich Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Too clever

2021-08-14T16:45:51Z

Mane skips past Aaron in a one-on-one battle and sends a low cross skidding through the box. Oxlade-Chamberlain collects, but tries to be too intricate and rolls a poor pass through to Krul with plenty of red shirts around him.

In the right place

2021-08-14T16:44:38Z

Gilmour has started brightly. He gets a couple of important boots in to prevent Liverpool stealing possession in midfield. That allows Norwich to send Pukki scampering over the top, but he doesn't have the pace to run away from Liverpool's defence. The ball is worked back towards him, and he turns a shot narrowly wide of the post.

Quick feet

2021-08-14T16:42:08Z

Tsimikas looks lively again, and jinks past Cantwell to whip a cross into the six-yard box. Jota is sniffing around, but Gibson clears over his own bar. Liverpool work another chance from the corner, with Jota seeing a glancing header tipped over by Krul.

High press

2021-08-14T16:40:33Z

Liverpool look to press from the front, with Salah leading the charge. The Egyptian is a little too hands on with Hanley and concedes a free-kick. Klopp will be expecting much more of that from his side.

Clever touch

2021-08-14T16:38:04Z

Alexander-Arnold whips over a dangerous cross from the right. Mane gets across Aarons and flicks the ball on from the middle of the box. Tsimikas is closing in at the back post and forces a corner. The set-piece comes to nothing.

Back in the groove

2021-08-14T16:36:34Z

A solid header from Van Dijk from the middle of the park - how Liverpool fans have missed that sight! Liverpool are struggling to get a foot on the ball, though, and are allowing their hosts to grow in confidence.

Went too soon

2021-08-14T16:35:27Z

Rashica eager to get in behind Alexander-Arnold down the Norwich left. He finds space, but can't quite time his run and the flag goes up. Liverpool will have to be on their toes this evening.

Feeling their way in

2021-08-14T16:33:53Z

Nerves are to be expected for Norwich, and they are happy to sit deep early on. They can spring out on the counter, though, and offer an early warning to Liverpool that they are no here to make up the numbers.

Kick-off

2021-08-14T16:30:20Z

Up and running at Carrow Road, with Liverpool looking to put down a marker after seeing a couple of fellow Premier League title hopefuls do likewise.

More to come from Chelsea

2021-08-14T16:28:07Z

Chelsea looked very impressive against Crystal Palace, but Thomas Tuchel has another proven goalscorer to slot into his side.

He has told Sky Sports of getting Romelu Lukaku on board: "I think it will help (Timo Werner) a lot, with the arrival of Romelu. He takes responsibility, can take some off Timo, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic so we have more variations. We can play with two strikers or go with a front three. The arrival of Romelu is also good news for Timo."

Goal glut

2021-08-14T16:22:29Z

This man loved a goal against the Canaries...

2021-08-14T16:17:53Z

Punching above their weight?

2021-08-14T16:15:18Z

Another win for Leicester, with Brendan Rodgers of the opinion that the Foxes are punching above their weight.

He has told BBC Sport: "We're just out to do our very best. If you look at some other clubs and what they're spending, we're nowhere near that level. I just hope we can keep developing. If we can progress again this year I'll be happy and we'll see where that takes us."

Can Gilmour thrive?

2021-08-14T16:07:39Z

It is not all about Liverpool, with Norwich looking to complete a clean sweep for the newly-promoted sides on matchday one.

Billy Gilmour opted to join the Canaries when seeing a loan door open at Chelsea, with the Scottish midfielder eager to get regular game time.

Can he make a positive impact in new surroundings? We are about to find out.

Message of support

2021-08-14T16:05:07Z

Andy Robertson will play no part for Liverpool due to injury, but he will be keeping a close eye on events in Norfolk...

Living the dream

2021-08-14T16:01:16Z

Trevor Chalobah won't forget August 14, 2021 in a hurry, with the Chelsea defender marking his Premier League debut with a goal.

He has told BBC Sport: "It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal.

"As I was getting closer to the goal I though I might as well shoot and just went for it.

"I didn't know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.

"I have been training with the team in pre-season and the manager said I was playing and I was ready. I was surprised by the Super Cup game too and I have taken the opportunity with both hands."

He's back!

2021-08-14T15:59:45Z

Next up, it's Liverpool taking on Norwich at Carrow Road, with a certain Dutch defender returning to the Reds' starting Xi...

Premier League scores

2021-08-14T15:56:13Z

Full-time results

Burnley 1-2 Brighton
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 3-1 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Wolves
Watford 3-2 Aston Villa

GOAL: Watford 3-2 Aston Villa

2021-08-14T15:53:38Z

Looks to be too little, too late for Villa but they have a second through debutant Danny Ings, who converts from the penalty spot.

FT: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

2021-08-14T15:50:35Z

Easy win for Blues

All over at Stamford Bride and Chelsea take the spoils. Alonso, Pulisic and Chalobah got the goals, with Tuchel's side getting off to the perfect start in 2021-22 - with the UEFA Super Cup already added to their trophy cabinet.

In good voice

2021-08-14T15:49:21Z

Palace fans haven't had much to shout about today, but they are in good voice. Everyone is just enjoying being back in stadiums and seeing competitive football. Last few seconds being played out.

Closing stages

2021-08-14T15:47:52Z

All smiles for Chelsea, even when defending. They allow Palace to stage a rare attack, but then hold the Eagles at arm's length. Benteke is picked out by a clever floated pass, but slices a difficult volley across the face of goal and wide of the target.

Home comforts

2021-08-14T15:45:51Z

Fans being back is already making an impact in the Premier League. After seeing so many away wins last season, five of the six games this afternoon have gone or are going the way of the hosts - with Brentford already seeing Arsenal off on home soil last night.

Another change

2021-08-14T15:44:19Z

Alonso's afternoon is over, and he gets a great reception as he makes his way from the field. The Spaniard, who got the ball rolling for Chelsea with a terrific free-kick, is replaced by Emerson.

Slowing down

2021-08-14T15:42:01Z

Chelsea starting to move down the gears now, with the end in sight. They play along their back line until Havertz springs out. Werner is found again on the left, but is crowded out once more. Back to keep-ball for the Blues.

GOAL: Everton 3-1 Southampton

2021-08-14T15:39:59Z

Having trailed at one stage, Everton now appear to have the points in the bag. Calvert-Lewin has his first goal of the new season.

Can Palace get something?

2021-08-14T15:38:55Z

Free-kick side on the left for the Eagles. The ball pinballs around the Chelsea area, with a game of head tennis breaking out, but it won't drop for the visitors. Chalobah goes down holding his head and we'll have a break in play. Havertz being introduced in place of Pulisic.

GOAL: Burnley 1-2 Brighton

2021-08-14T15:37:32Z

The Seagulls now lead at Turf Moor. Mac Allister puts the away side in front, with the tide turning quickly in Lancashire.

GOAL: Burnley 1-1 Brighton

2021-08-14T15:36:33Z

All square at Turf Moor, with Maupay levelling things up for the Seagulls.

As you were in west London

2021-08-14T15:34:30Z

With there plenty to catch up on elsewhere, Chelsea are still going through the motions at Stamford Bridge. Palace have barely laid a glove on them and the three points will be staying in west London.

GOAL: Everton 2-1 Southampton

2021-08-14T15:33:40Z

The Toffees have turned things around against the Saints. Benitez's side now lead through Doucoure.

Dortmund team news

2021-08-14T15:33:11Z

Haaland, Reyna and Bellingham all included from the off for Dortmund.

Dream debut

2021-08-14T15:32:20Z

Scoring your first Premier League goal on debut - dreams do come true...
Trevor Chalobah Chelsea Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty

Team news: Norwich vs Liverpool

2021-08-14T15:31:18Z

Manager picks made

GOAL: Watford 3-1 Aston Villa

2021-08-14T15:30:03Z

Is the comeback on? Villa pull one back at Vicarage Road through a great strike from John McGinn.

Werner pushing

2021-08-14T15:27:47Z

Wener appears to realise that he needs to do something to catch his manager's eye, and breaks into the box again. He is forced wide and can't get a shot away before it is blocked. The resulting corner comes to nothing, but the Blues will believe that there are more goals in this for them.

GOAL: Watford 3-0 Aston Villa

2021-08-14T15:26:14Z

Misery for Villa, but joy for Watford. What an afternoon for the Hornets, with Cucho putting them three in front.

In behind

2021-08-14T15:24:27Z

Werner does get in behind now, with his pace taking him into the area. He never gets his head up and slides a pass through an empty box as nobody had got up with him. Changes now for Chelsea as James replaces Azpilicueta.

Still got Lukaku to come!

2021-08-14T15:22:59Z

Chelsea have looked very sharp and still have Lukaku to fit into this side! That bodes well for them, but not for Werner who hasn't really got in on the act so far despite the Blues looking lively.

A day to remember

2021-08-14T15:22:25Z

Palace corner

2021-08-14T15:21:18Z

Benteke rises at the back post to try and meet a floated corner, but the ball sails over his head. Palace gather on the far side and Mendy is finally called into action with a simple stop to keep out a tame header from 10 yards out.

Energy

2021-08-14T15:19:44Z

Chelsea aren't allowing their high standards to slip and still chasing around whenever they lose possession. After the performance that Manchester United put in earlier, the Blues are showing that they intend to be part of the title chase as well this season.

GOAL: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

2021-08-14T15:16:59Z

Third for the Blues

What a strike. A memorable moment for Chalobah as he records a first senior goal for the Blues on his Premier League debut. He isn't closed down and is allowed to take aim from 25 yards out. A brilliant strike skids into the bottom corner.

Gold-en touch

2021-08-14T15:15:59Z

Normal surface resumes

2021-08-14T15:14:42Z

After briefly giving Palace hope, Chelsea have taken control again. Vieira turns to his bench and makes the first changes of the afternoon - two of them, with Benteke being introduced to add a physical presence up front for the Eagles.

Lines fluffed

2021-08-14T15:12:02Z

Suddenly space opens up for Palace as Chelsea are sliced open. Zaha is through on goal, but Rudiger gets back to him and the Palace forward takes too long to pull the trigger. His effort is eventually blocked. Still no work for Mendy to do.
Edouard Mendy Chelsea Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty

Is he a defender?

2021-08-14T15:11:15Z

Alonso is loving life this afternoon. He has the freedom of the left flank and is flying forward at every opportunity. Another high ball is lifted in his direction just inside the box, but his header drops kindly for Guaita.

Easy does it

2021-08-14T15:09:18Z

Chelsea have no need to force the issue and are happy to play keep-ball in midfield. The onus is on Palace to chase the game, but they are chasing shadows at the moment in the west London sunshine.

Alonso close again

2021-08-14T15:07:16Z

Yet another free-kick 25 yards from the Palace goal. Alonso fancies his chances and gets the ball up and over the wall. His effort won't dip quickly enough and drops over the crossbar. Same problems for Palace.

GOAL: Everton 1-1 Southampton

2021-08-14T15:06:41Z

All square at Goodison Park as Richarlison - fresh from winning Olympic gold with Brazil - restores parity.

Rare foray forward

2021-08-14T15:05:19Z

Crystal Palace looking to start on the front foot and win a free-kick inside the Chelsea half. The ball is floated too long for Kouyate to collect. Chelsea counter and almost add a third as Alonso drills a volley in that forces Guaita into a low save.

Not happy

2021-08-14T15:03:39Z

Vieira slumps into his seat at the start of the second half. He doesn't look happy and will have demanded much more from his Palace side in the second 45. No changes at the interval from either side.

Second 45

2021-08-14T15:00:03Z

Almost ready for the off again in today's Premier League games. Goals in every fixture so far, with Chelsea dominant in their home date with Crystal Palace. Thomas Tuchel will be demanding more of the same after the break.
Christian Pulisic Chelsea Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty

The scene is set

2021-08-14T14:53:06Z

Liverpool will be back in Premier League action a little later on, with Jurgen Klopp's side taking on Norwich at Carrow Road.

Deadly

2021-08-14T14:52:43Z

Half-time scores

2021-08-14T14:49:01Z

Latest from the Premier League

Burnley 1-0 Brighton
Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Wolves
Watford 2-0 Aston Villa

In full control

2021-08-14T14:46:50Z

Werner turns the ball towards the penalty spot as Palace wobble again. Pulisic is interested, but can't quite get there. Chelsea carving the Eagles open at will.

GOAL: Leicester 1-0 Wolves

2021-08-14T14:45:19Z

Fresh from winning the Community Shield last weekend, Leicester are now in front on the opening day. Jamie Vardy, who saw an effort ruled out for offside earlier, is up and running for 2021-22.

GOAL: Watford 2-0 Aston Villa

2021-08-14T14:44:25Z

Dream return to the Premier League for the Hornets, who are now two in front courtesy of Ismaila Sarr.

Favoured foe

2021-08-14T14:43:40Z

GOAL: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

2021-08-14T14:41:59Z

Pulisic adds a second

Palace can't keep Chelsea out and Pulisic adds a second for the hosts five minutes before half-time. All too easy. Guaita parries a low Mount cross straight into the path of Pulisic six yards out, who fires high into the roof of the net. Could be game over already.

Dangerous game

2021-08-14T14:39:51Z

Palace trying to play out from the back, which only serves to invite more pressure. They are lucky to break the lines as Werner and Pulisic close in. Vieira's side can't get the ball to stick up top though and are struggling to get over halfway.

Frustration

2021-08-14T14:37:48Z

Zaha gets a rare touch of the ball for Palace, but is quickly bundled to the turf by Pulisic. The Eagles winger isn't happy, with not a lot going his way so far. He has barely had a kick!

Half-century

2021-08-14T14:37:25Z

Alonso again?

2021-08-14T14:35:06Z

Chelsea win yet another free-kick within shooting distance. This one is slightly left of centre. Alonso is keen again - why wouldn't he be - but Mount wins the argument. His tame effort crashes into the wall.

Having fun in the sun...

2021-08-14T14:33:59Z

How it feels to score a stunning free-kick on the opening day after seeing your future call into question...
Marcos Alonso Chelsea Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty

In the mood

2021-08-14T14:31:43Z

Chelsea are full of energy and Palace can't live with them. Pulisic is now bundled over, gifting the Blues another chance to load the box from a set-piece. Mount's delivery is glanced to safety.

The art of goal scoring

2021-08-14T14:29:58Z

GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

2021-08-14T14:26:55Z

Alonso opens the scoring

The breakthrough comes from the left foot of Alonso in the 27th minute. Mount wins another free-kick as he continues to pop up all over the place. Alonso steps up 25 yards out and curls a brilliant strike into the top corner.

GOAL: Everton 0-1 Southampton

2021-08-14T14:23:49Z

Benitez's side are behind on home soil, which won't please the locals. Adam Armstrong, who hit a lot of goals for Blackburn in the Championship last season, is up and running with the Saints as a Premier League frontman.

All Chelsea

2021-08-14T14:23:11Z

A fourth corner of the day for Chelsea, but Guaita deals with it. Home side knocking on the door, but can't force it open.

Stuck in

2021-08-14T14:20:27Z

Kovacic and Jorginho are looking to take control of the midfield battle, with the former sliding into challenges. Chelsea look well up for this, but need to make sure that they keep the back door bolted.
Jorginho Chelsea Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty

In good company

2021-08-14T14:18:22Z

On the prowl

2021-08-14T14:16:54Z

Vieira liked a battle in his playing days, and the Frenchman is already prowling the touchline. He will be a little concerned that his Palace side are getting pegged back a bit and struggling to get a foot on the ball. Pulisic wins another corner for the hosts.

Poor delivery

2021-08-14T14:15:00Z

Chelsea force a corner on their left, but Mount's delivery is dealt with by the first man. The ball is worked back to the Blues' England international playmaker and he wins a free-kick on the corner of the box after being tripped by Ayew. Mount goes for goal, and Guaita punches behind.

Flying start

2021-08-14T14:14:37Z

GOAL: Watford 1-0 Aston Villa

2021-08-14T14:12:48Z

Early blow for Dean Smith's new-look Villa side as Denis Bonaventure breaks the deadlock with Watford's first goal back in the Premier League. Ten minutes on the clock.

Glancing header

2021-08-14T14:11:30Z

Pulisic works Guaita with a glancing header from close range. The USMNT star found a yard of space six yards out, but couldn't get enough power on his effort and it is easily saved.

Over the top

2021-08-14T14:08:40Z

Bright by Chelsea as Mount drifts in behind Palace's right-back and drills over a low cross. The ball won't fall for Werner, but does break to Azpilicueta. Rather wild effort from the Blues skipper as he fires high into the crowd. 

Feels nice to be able to say that again!

Interested observer

2021-08-14T14:06:43Z

Chelsea's new £98 million signing is watching on from afar, with Romelu Lukaku having to wait on a second debut for Chelsea.

Palace prepared to sit deep

2021-08-14T14:05:22Z

Crystal Palace are fulyl aware of the threat that Chelsea's pace will pose on the break at Stamford Bridge and are prepared to sit deep and build from the back. Emphasis on the hosts to press high and put the Eagles under pressure.

GOAL: Burnley 1-0 Brighton

2021-08-14T14:03:53Z

Ball in the net at Turf Moor. Tarkowski puts the Clarets in front after a nervous wait for a VAR check. Perfect start for Sean Dyche's side.

Quite the wait...

2021-08-14T14:02:28Z

Kick-off

2021-08-14T14:00:34Z

We are underway in the 3 o'clock kick-offs around the country, with there the promise of plenty of goals and talking points to come across the next few hours.

Fresh faces

2021-08-14T13:53:42Z

A number of fresh faces will be on show with new employers this afternoon, with Ashley Young, Emi Buendia and Danny Ings making Aston Villa's starting XI as they begin life without Jack Grealish.

Rafa Benitez also has summer signings at his disposal, but the familiar faces of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also included from the off for Everton.

Welcome return

2021-08-14T13:51:19Z

Elsewhere, Wolves are in action away at Leicester.

Bruno Lage is taking in his first Premier League game in charge after replacing Nuno, while Raul Jimenez is back in Wolves' starting XI for the first time since suffering a fractured skull against Arsenal in November 2020.

Great to see the Mexican striker back in competitive action.

Good omen for Eagles?

2021-08-14T13:48:24Z

Busy afternoon

2021-08-14T13:47:04Z

Attention now turns away from Old Trafford and towards the rest of a busy day in the Premier League, and across Europe.

A London derby date between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is the pick of the 3pm kick-offs, with the action edging ever closer at Stamford Bridge.

Bielsa: We could not react

2021-08-14T13:44:00Z

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa is up now with BBC Sport, and as is typically the case, the Argentine will make no excuses for his side's performance.

"It was difficult for us to recover the ball and difficult for us to create danger," he says. "The succession of goals after we equalised, we could not react [to].

"In general lines, they were superior to us, clearly."

Fernandes: We’ll achieve something with this mentality

2021-08-14T13:40:00Z

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

More from Bruno Fernandes now with BT Sport, who adds on his own performance: "My objective every season is being better than the last one. Every performance I do, I want to do better and better. I've started with three goals but it’s a long way [to go].

"We know the quality of the players who have come in, but the team was already very good. We showed it last season. We didn’t win trophies, but the team was growing up. Our focus has to be game by game. We’ll achieve something with this mentality."

Fernandes hails Pogba and fans

2021-08-14T13:36:00Z

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

Bruno Fernandes has been speaking to BT Sport, and he is quite naturally chuffed to bits, paying tribute to Paul Pogba for his setup work and to the supporters after the return of a full house to Old Trafford.

"People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not in discussion," he says. "We know what he can do and today he showed that. He’s an important player for us. We know to expect these kind of performances from Paul.

"We missed the fans, we are really happy with this result. We waited so long, so everyone's happy for them today. We’re really happy with the result."

Man Utd throw down early gauntlet

2021-08-14T13:32:00Z

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

We'll hopefully have some manager reaction shortly, but talk about an opening statement of intent.

If Manchester United - with all their power and talent - play like that, week in, week out, they'll be a serious threat to Manchester City's hold on the crown.

Of course, all their credible rivals to the throne - sorry, Arsenal - are yet to play this weekend. How will they respond to that performance?

Paul Pogba Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Leeds
Getty

Princely Pogba rules the show

2021-08-14T13:24:00Z

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

2021-08-14T13:21:00Z

Pogba and Fernandes spin Old Trafford magic

Paul Tierney blows the whistle - and Manchester United have made a winning start to the 2021-22 Premier League season in superb style.

Three goals for Bruno Fernandes! Four assists for Paul Pogba! One debut for Jadon Sancho! One confirmation of Raphael Varane!

Leeds will leave here to lick their wounds. It has been a hard day for them, spanked in the second half by a superior side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bests Marcelo Bielsa once more at the Theatre of Dreams.

Three added minutes incoming

2021-08-14T13:18:00Z

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

Paul Tierney signals that there will be three added minutes at Old Trafford. Is that enough time for the hosts to make it half-a-dozen again?

Are Man Utd the real deal?

2021-08-14T13:17:00Z

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

Look, you don't finish second and reach European finals by being rubbish, you know, but Manchester United are surely yet to hit their ceiling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The addition of Sancho and Varane this summer provides extra weight in attack and defence - and if they can keep Paul Pogba from leaving this summer, they may well fancy their chances.

Leeds have been poor by their standards but do not let that detract from how good the Red Devils have been too.

Three's the dream

2021-08-14T13:14:00Z

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

Roberts on as Leeds get jagged

2021-08-14T13:08:00Z

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

Tyler Roberts replaces a dejected looking Patrick Bamford and promptly stands on Fernandes' foot in the tackle, as if to ease himself into the game.

He escapes a yellow, unlike Raphinha, who earlier saw a card for a late challenge on Shaw.

It's an all-singing, all-dancing crowd inside Old Trafford right now.

Sancho makes Man Utd debut

2021-08-14T13:02:00Z

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

...because Jadon Sancho is on for his Manchester United debut!

He and Anthony Martial are both on, replacing James and Pogba - the latter of whom should be man of the match, even if Fernandes has scored three. The France international has absolutely run rampant in midfield today.

Matic, Costa on

2021-08-14T12:59:00Z

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

Nemanja Matic and Helder Costa are on for the hosts and visitors respectively, replacing McTominay and Harrison - one of the brighter Leeds lights - respectively.

Luke Ayling is still motoring around like a particularly relentless tug boat, and Patrick Bamford is dropping increasingly deeper, but there's still no luck for the visitors here. And it's about to get a little bit tougher...

GOAL: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

2021-08-14T12:56:00Z

Fred, 68

They were promised a party at Old Trafford - and that's what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to give them!

Illan Meslier will feel that he should do better here, but take nothing away from Manchester United's build-up. Greenwood pivots to drag a low ball out for Pogba on the left, and the Frenchman nabs his fourth assist of the game with a square ball inside.

Fred is there to roll it home, with just enough power to beat out the goalkeeper, before he goes for a piggyback ride on his team-mate to celebrate.

Leeds punished for lack of control

2021-08-14T12:54:00Z

Man Utd 4-1 Leeds

Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa, over the past three years, have proven time and again to be one of the most entertaining sides in British football, win, lose or draw.

That has not been as readily apparent today. The lack of Kalvin Phillips is undoubtedly part of the reason - and it is surely far too early in the season to get too worried.

But whereas that 6-2 rout still felt like a peculiar tactical quirk from the Whites last year, this feels more concerning. The Argentine is shrewd; he will surely correct next time.

But this may well be done and dusted for his team's hopes now, with a quarter of this game left to go.

Hat-trick magic for Bruno

2021-08-14T12:51:00Z

Man Utd 4-1 Leeds

GOAL: Man Utd 4-1 Leeds

2021-08-14T12:48:00Z

Bruno Fernandes, 60

A half-hour hat-trick for Bruno Fernandes! Manchester United are about to run riot again!

Moments after Liam Cooper is shown the first yellow card of the game, Victor Lindelof sweeps a long ball downfield. The Portuguese times his run superbly, beats the defence and latches on - before he absolutely lashes it over Meslier and into the roof of the net.

Game, set and match to the Red Devils, surely. Shades of last season's encounter at Old Trafford are blindingly clear here - and Marcelo Bielsa does not appear to have the answers today.

Phillips imminent?

2021-08-14T12:44:00Z

Man Utd 3-1 Leeds

Surely Kalvin Phillips has got to be set to make his arrival in this game now? The defensive pivot between attack and the back for Leeds has been sorely missed so far, particularly when it comes to digging themselves out of danger.

Conversely, Jadon Sancho doesn't look like he'll be needed any time soon...

GOAL: Man Utd 3-1 Leeds

2021-08-14T12:41:00Z

Bruno Fernandes, 54

Three goals in six minutes! We repeat, it is raining goals at Old Trafford!

You don't want to say Manchester United are home and dry but they've netted twice in around 180 seconds to put a serious cushion between them and their hosts in this game. It comes with Leeds unable to dig themselves out of their own final third, with Meslier playing balls in and out of his box.

Eventually, one pass towards the centre circle is picked off. Pogba drifts it towards Bruno Fernandes, and the Portuguese seems to see his low shot cleared off the line by Ayling - but then the signal comes from Paul Tierney that it crossed the whitewash! Double delight for the Portuguese!

GOAL: Man Utd 2-1 Leeds

2021-08-14T12:39:00Z

Mason Greenwood, 52

It's raining goals at Old Trafford!

Barely four minutes after they were pegged back, Manchester United are back in front - and it is Paul Pogba at the heart of it again.

Luke Shaw lays a ball across to the Frenchman deep in midfield, and he tucks it straight down the left flank. Mason Greenwood shrugs off the defensive attentions, rounds Pascal Struijk and slides it across Meslier, and in at the right post. Normal service is resumed for the Red Devils.

GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Leeds

2021-08-14T12:36:00Z

Luke Ayling, 48

HOLY COW, WHAT A HIT FROM LUKE AYLING!

Pick that one out of the net, David de Gea! Out of almost seemingly nowhere, Leeds have struck back a few minutes after the restart to tie this one up.

Right-back Ayling races onto a fairly innocuous square ball, and as the Red Devils defence shifts to meet him, he looks up, takes aim and rattles a thunderbolt across the box towards the far post, where it beats the keeper and whistles into the back of the net off the left side. Superb stuff!

Back underway

2021-08-14T12:33:00Z

Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

We're underway again at Old Trafford - and Firpo wastes absolutely no time in getting into the thick of things, crashing straight into Bruno Fernandes' legs.

This could be a meaty second half at Old Trafford.

Firpo on, Rodrigo off

2021-08-14T12:32:00Z

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

The news is true - before we even get underway, the fourth official signals the first change of the game.

Junior Firpo makes his Leeds debut and replaces Rodrigo. That will likely facilitate something of a formation shift for the Whites, with Stuart Dallas poised to move up the field.

Fantastic Fernandes once more

2021-08-14T12:28:00Z

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

Changes afoot for Leeds?

2021-08-14T12:24:00Z

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

Junior Firpo was taking instructions on from the bench as that first half wound to a close and it perhaps wouldn't be too much of a stretch to think he could see him shortly.

The ex-Barcelona left-back will be on for his debut if we're reading the tea leaves correctly.

View from the stands

2021-08-14T12:20:00Z

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

2021-08-14T12:16:00Z

Fernandes opener gives hosts edge

The whistle goes and that is half-time at a packed Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' close finish - set up by a delightful touch from Paul Pogba and netted past Illan Meslier despite the keeper's efforts - is what splits Manchester United and Leeds United at the break.

Add Raphael Varane's official arrival into the Red Devils fold and there's been much to cheer for the hosts.

One added minute incoming

2021-08-14T12:15:00Z

Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

We're going to get the bare minimum of added time to finish this first half.

Gap narrows as half-time approaches

2021-08-14T12:12:00Z

Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

Leeds have done enough to keep Manchester United at bay since that goal, but the threat possessed by the Red Devils still carries tangible heft.

There's work to be done by Marcelo Bielsa after the break. Could the introduction of Kalvin Phillips help them pull the strings?

Dan James meanwhile feels like he could well be the man at risk if Jadon Sancho gets on after the interval.

Bamford restricted by hosts' approach

2021-08-14T12:06:00Z

Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

Patrick Bamford was one of the delightful success stories of last season - a modest forward repeatedly dismissed as unable to hack it in the Championship who emerged as one of the Premier League's top scorers.

But he's not really had a sniff today. The 4-1-4-1 formation favoured by Marcelo Bielsa can leave him quite isolated on occasion, and it has left him looking for chances with little luck so far today.

Red Devils in the mood

2021-08-14T12:03:00Z

Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

Manchester United are fired up now!

Luke Shaw, one of the players of Euro 2020 despite apparently being injured for half of it, is back out there today for the Red Devils and he smashes an effort into the side netting as he cuts in off the left flank.

After Leeds' fine work in balancing this match, they need to ensure it does not escape their reach before the break arrives.

GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds

2021-08-14T12:00:00Z

Bruno Fernandes, 30

First blood to the Red Devils!

Moments after Bruno Fernandes spears a cross beyond Greenwood's reach, the Portuguese is on the scoreboard with a top-drawer effort.

Meslier's goal-kick is immediately returned downfield, Pogba puts a one-touch pass into the box for his team-mate and the playmaker wrestles a finish past Meslier. Just the ticket for the hosts at Old Trafford!

Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2021
Getty

Raphinha and Rodrigo almost combine

2021-08-14T11:57:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

A Leeds free-kick is headed wide of the Man Utd goal with a bullet of a header from Rodrigo now, having been tipped in by Raphinha.

The latter is celebrating his first call-up to the Brazil national team this week. How he'd love to mark the moment with a major win on the road.

This has settled into a fairly even groove now.

Full house!

2021-08-14T11:51:22Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

James will think he should have done better there after a throughball slips him around the defence. Luke Ayling - tipped for England at the back end of last season - gets into the way of his ball and sees the danger off.

It's a full house at Old Trafford today - and doesn't it look grand!

Leeds lodge first shots

2021-08-14T11:48:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

Jack Harrison - at last, a Leeds player rather than a Manchester City loanee - pops off the Whites' first shot of the game now, saved calmly by David de Gea.

The keeper has a tougher effort to deal with in the shape of Mateusz Klich's dipping effort a moment later, and he punches it away past his right post.

Pogba blows wide of the mark

2021-08-14T11:45:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

That's not the sort of shot Paul Pogba would want to open his season with!

Broken play in midfield from Leeds allows the Red Devils to pounce and the Frenchman is put one-on-one with Meslier. He tries to drag it across to the left - and simply fires it wide of the mark.

That's good keeping from Meslier to force the error.

Man Utd continue to press

2021-08-14T11:42:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton - one of the new faces at Old Trafford this summer - has just been spotted by the television cameras enjoying a banana in the dugout. Good on him.

Good on Meslier too, who reacts well to deal with another Greenwood effort, this one made more dangerous after a deflection with Pascal Struijk's leg.

Greenwood fires in

2021-08-14T11:36:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

Plenty of players may feel they have a point to prove this term of course, but Mason Greenwood might have one above all. He's made an early start to that, cutting a low shot in towards the right post.

Illan Meslier - who with every match looks like one of the buys of the decade for Leeds - is more than up to the task as it drifts wide.

Red Devils show early sparks

2021-08-14T11:33:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

The early pressure comes from the hosts - and Leeds find themselves pressed into some early defensive moves at Old Trafford.

The presence of Dan James - a man who came within an inch of joining the Whites once upon a time - is making himself known on that left edge early on here.

KO: Man Utd v Leeds

2021-08-14T11:30:00Z

Paul Tierney is the man in the middle with the whistle today - and he blows it to get this one underway!

Who will get their Premier League season off on the right foot?

A hero's welcome

2021-08-14T11:26:00Z

Man Utd v Leeds

As the two teams take to the field now, the noise remains through the roof. The fans have been waiting a long time for this - not just the return to Old Trafford, but to see Leeds do battle with the hosts once more.

Our correspondent Charlotte Duncker has got a taste of just what it's like inside the Theatre of Dreams right now...

Varane presented to Old Trafford

2021-08-14T11:22:00Z

Man Utd v Leeds

He's on the pitch!

France international Raphael Varane is officially a Red Devils man and he is met with a hero's welcome - all before he's even kicked a ball. He's suited and booted, holding the number 19 shirt he will wear this season.

After soaking it all in, he exchanges a hug with United legend Rio Ferdinand - here to see both of his old clubs do battle with BT Sport - and departs to the roar of Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane Man Utd 2021
Getty

Varane incoming?

2021-08-14T11:14:00Z

Man Utd v Leeds

We're hearing chatter that Manchester United have finally - finally! - completed a deal for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

The France international has been in the process of swapping Santiago Bernanbeu for Old Trafford for what seems like forever but the deal looks to be over the line at last.

What's more, he may well be presented to the crowd just before kick-off here. What a moment that could be, with fans filling the stadium to the brim.

Could history beckon?

2021-08-14T11:09:00Z

Man Utd 0-0 Leeds

Police aware of pre-kick-off disorder

2021-08-14T11:06:00Z

Man Utd v Leeds

Whenever Manchester United and Leeds United meet, there's usually fireworks - and they aren't normally limited to just the game on the field too. Our Red Devils
correspondent Charlotte Duncker has an update from Greater Manchester Police.

"Patrols in the city centre have been made aware of some isolated incidents of disorder at premises in the area," they say. "We're working closely with those premises to support licensees at the early signs of any disorder and negate it as swiftly as possible.

"Our priority is to escort people to the stadium in a safe manner and to ensure minimal disruption for the wider public."

No Messi yet for PSG

2021-08-14T11:02:00Z

PSG v Strasbourg

There will be a feature name missing from one of our feature games today - Lionel Messi will not make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The Argentine is continuing to settle into life in the French capital following his Barcelona exit, but is not yet ready to feature for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

He'll surely be watching on however, as the former domestic champions look to regain their crown from Lille this term.

Messi PSG Ligue 1
Getty

About last night...

2021-08-14T10:58:00Z

It may be the first weekend of the season in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, but several sides kicked off on Friday evening - with a few eyebrow-raising results among those in action.

Arsenal - and defensive newboy Ben White - were unable to prevent a shock reverse against newly-promoted Brentford, who looked like Christmas had come early in their 2-0 triumph.

Bayern Munich meanwhile found themselves held to a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, a result that marked something of a muted start to the Julian Nagelsmann era at Allianz Arena.

Brentford Arsenal 2021
Getty

Old rivalries ready to go once more

2021-08-14T10:50:00Z

Man Utd v Leeds


There aren't many rivalries quite like that between Manchester United and Leeds United. Forged over more than a century of conflict - and rooted firmly in War of the Roses tradition - it's one of English football's most mouthwatering clashes.

But this will be the first time these two sides meet in front of a capacity crowd since Marcelo Bielsa's Whites returned to the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men did the job here in a madcap 6-2 win last term - but just how much of a part will the return of fans play?

Scott McTominay Manchester United 2020-21
Getty Images

Team News: Man Utd v Leeds

2021-08-14T10:46:00Z

Sancho on bench for hosts, Phillips among subs for visitors

The lineups are in at Old Trafford - and it is the two England internationals who start among the replacements that could deliver the big talking points today.

For the Red Devils, Jadon Sancho is finally among their ranks - and he could get his debut today if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels like giving him a run-out. Edinson Cavani meanwhile is absent as he completes his isolation - and Scott McTominay, who blew Leeds away in this fixture last term, starts in midfield.

For the Whites, the sight of Kalvin Phillips on the bench could be both cause for celebration and alarm. Arguably their best player - and a breakout for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 in place of the injured Jordan Henderson - the defensive midfielder could come on to shake things up. Defender Junior Firpo, signed from Barcelona, is also among the subs.

Today's order of play

2021-08-14T10:43:00Z

With top-flight football up and running already across most major leagues thanks to a handful of Friday night fixtures, it's a jam-packed schedule across the continent today - and we'll be doing our best to bring you the key highlights.

We'll be providing crucial updates from several mouthwatering ties - including a War of the Roses derby and the dawn of a new Parisian era - plus scores from others across Europe as follows:

1230: Manchester United v Leeds United
1500: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
1730: Norwich City v Liverpool
2000: PSG v Strasbourg
2100: Alaves v Real Madrid

1500: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
1500: Everton v Southampton
1500: Leicester City v Wolves
1500: Watford v Aston Villa
1600: Lille v Nice
1700: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
1730: Inter v Dynamo Kyiv
1930: Juventus v Atalanta
1930: Milan v Panathinaikos

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-08-14T10:40:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Have you caught your breath from the rush of Euro 2020? Has your heart rate settled from the highs of the Copa America? Have you cooled down from the dramas of Tokyo 2020?

Good stuff - because it's already time to do it all over again. It's the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, as well as the first round of action in La Liga and the Bundesliga - plus the second week of Ligue 1 action and a few Italian friendlies too.

You don't want to miss any of it - and you can follow the best of the action right here with us throughout the day.