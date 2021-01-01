Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

That's all folks! 👋
FT: Deportivo Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
What a show!
And that's that! A late Joselu penalty isn't enough to take points off of Real Madrid, who open their Liga account with a victory.
GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
Joselu is a dynamite 🔥
6 - Alavés’s Joselu has scored six goals in seven LaLiga games against Real Madrid - only Luis Suárez (7 goals in 10 games) has scored more than him against Real Madrid since January 2016 in the competition. Favourite. pic.twitter.com/YOHKh4L0Xu— OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 14, 2021
👑
KARIM BENZEMA AT THE DOUBLE 👑 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/y6HtyMldGQ— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Real Madrid
🍝
Eden Hazard backheel ➡️ Karim Benzema volley— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Real Madrid are cooking 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/PaAcJeBaS6
Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid make a sub, with Hazard off for Vinicius Jr.
Surely they can hold on to this lead?
GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Real Madrid
PENALTY ALAVES! Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Real Madrid
GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Real Madrid
Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Real Madrid
GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Real Madrid
GOAL!!! Nacho doubles Los Blancos' lead!
Game over?
The mini-GOAT?
PSG 4️⃣-2️⃣ Strasbourg— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Messi ❌ Neymar ❌ Ramos ❌ Marquinhos ❌ Verratti ❌ Paredes ❌ Di Maria ❌ Bernat ❌ Donnarumma ❌
Kylian Mbappe puts the team on his back 💨 pic.twitter.com/Y6ycqtKgUI
GOAL! Deportivo Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
HT: Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
GOAL! PSG 4-2 Strasbourg
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
RED CARD FOR Alexander Dijiku!
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Here we go, here we go...
PSG 3-2 Strasbourg.— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
26 minutes left to play 🕒 pic.twitter.com/VsCjy4EJdq
FT Juventus 3-1 Atalanta
GOAL! PSG 3-2 Strasbourg
And now Ludovic Ajorque adds another for Strasbourg! Are we in for... a Strastanbul comeback?
Also: Messi Time? 👀
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
Nothing of note has happened in this game so far, after the opening 10 minutes.
Weird to imagine that Lionel Messi will never play in a Clasico as a Barcelona player again.
Goal! PSG 3-1 Strasbourg
👀
The look of a man ready for season number 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/QN1b4XNztE— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Real Madrid
HT: PSG 3-0 Strasbourg
BFFs reunited ❤️
'Yeah, that Kylian Mbappe kid is pretty special' 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/RbBoK30me7— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Is there room for two GOATs in PSG? 🐐
Looking good, @KMbappe 🤩#𝗣𝗦𝗚𝗥𝗖𝗦𝗔— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 14, 2021
🟥 #ICICESTPARIS 🟦 pic.twitter.com/tDFdWO0u8D
GOAL: Juventus 2-1 Atalanta
GOAL: PSG 3-0 Strasbourg
Julian Draxler slots in a third for PSG after Kylian Mbappe doubles the French giants' lead. It's only been 30 minutes.
And this is all without Messi in the team!
😉
Two goals in two Ligue 1 games for Mauro Icardi ⚽ ⚽— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Who needs Lionel Messi? 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZMl7C1dS9K
🗣 Alisson: 'We just have to improve more and more'
Alisson to Sky Sports: "It was really good to be back with crowds for the first time officially. It wasn't the best presentation we did so far but it was enough to get three points and a clean sheet is important for us.
"Really good to have all the players back and everyone fit. [Andy] Robertson is not in but hopefully soon he will be back with us. It is really good to have Virgil [van Dijk] and Joel [Matip] in front of me. They give a lot of sense of safety.
"[My save] was needed to keep a clean sheet. I don't think the save affects the result but it feels good. It feels as good as scoring last minute... No, no no!
"It could be 1-0 which would have the same importance so I am always ready to help the boys.
"We can improve a lot of things. We can have more consistency during the game and we had a lot of mistakes which I think is normal at this stage of the season. Pressing could be better but we did enough to win the game.
"We had lots of good opportunities to score. We just have to improve more and more. I am focusing on doing my job."
🗣 Klopp: 'It's a good start'
Jurgen Klopp: "We had two games against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, and they were really good games. It was a good sign that we're ready to go, but when you start the league it's different.
"We had to find our way in the game and scored three really nice goals because we forced them. It's a good start.
"The boys are fit but you have to get used to the feeling again, that it's really exhausting but you can [still] go. You have to get over that point in the game, and we did, and hopefully next week we'll be fresher for longer.
"It's great to see the fans back and I hope that Norwich celebrated as well because they had an exceptional season. Their pre-season has not been easy [due to Covid-19 protocols], and facing us is not too easy, but we were really professional.
"We were not here to show the most exciting football, just to get the basis for the new season, and we did. Football is back."
Lineups: Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid
Los Blancos get their first Liga game of the season away in just under an hour, away to Deportivo Alaves.
Alaves XI: Pacheco, Martin, Laguardia, Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Pere Pons, Pina, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Edgar, Joselu
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Lucas, Militao, Nacho, Alaba, Modric, Valverde, Casemiro, Bale, Hazard, Benzema
Paris is celebrating 🎇
🎆 FIREWORKS IN PARIS 🎆 pic.twitter.com/M7pH26DdP8— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Title challengers again?
Liverpool are back, spread the word...
Not a bad summer of business!
PSG's new signings are introduced to the Parc des Princes 👋— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
WHAT. A. WINDOW 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/vaPUGairlV
GOAL: Juventus 1-1 Atalanta
Liverpool talisman
Virgil van Dijk looked fit and comfortable on his return to Premier League action, with the Dutch defender delighted to be back.
He has told Sky Sports: "The first day of training with the group, you need to get back into normal habits, like shouting at people. It's just repetitions of normal habits. I made great steps in pre-season and this is another big step, so hopefully I can keep that going.
"Mentally it's tough. One day you're fully fit, the next you're full of medication and in pain. Everyone has their opinion [on what happened] and you read those things because you have nothing to do.
"[We had] more injuries in key positions so couldn't play our game, the way we want to play, with high pressure. The guys did a fantastic job to come through it. Hopefully we can build on it and stay fit because we can't take that for granted either."
GOAL: Juventus 1-0 Atalanta
Wake-up call for Norwich
Norwich defender Ben Gibson concedes to Sky Sports that the Canaries were up against one of the best sides around on Saturday, saying: "It is fine margins. We know what they are capable of.
"We have our principles and were brave to play around the press. But we got punished. But we are playing some of the best players in the world. We will stick to our principles and look to do them better."
Stuck in a rut
11 - Norwich City have now lost their last 11 Premier League matches - only Sunderland have ever lost more consecutively in the competition (20 between 2003 and 2005). Habit. #NORLIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Masters of their trade
Erling Haaland: Two goals ⚽⚽ Two assists 🅰️🅰️— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Mohamed Salah: One goal ⚽ Two assists 🅰️🅰️
Get yourself attackers that can do both 😍 pic.twitter.com/fbcv7oDDRy
No arguing with that...
Job done 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/4pEWPeY1Lo— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 14, 2021
FT: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Reds win easilyLiverpool are up and running for 2021-22. Klopp's men look like they mean business and have offered the perfect response to Manchester United and Chelsea following their big wins. Jota, Firmino and Salah got the goals in a convincing win.
Unselfish
Start as you mean to go on
10 - Mohamed Salah has 10 goal involvements in games on the opening weekend of the Premier League (7 goals, 3 assists) - only Wayne Rooney (8 goals, 5 assists) has more in the competition. Perfect. #NORLIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Close again
GOAL: Dortmund 5-2 Frankfurt
Stunning save
Mazey run
No Messi or Neymar, but PSG team news
🔝⚽️ Le 1⃣1⃣ parisien 🆚 @RCSA #𝗣𝗦𝗚𝗥𝗖𝗦𝗔 pic.twitter.com/VXhIQkNHAk— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 14, 2021
Late swap
Calmly done
Testing evening
Changes
Penalty shout
Record breaker
5 - Mohamed Salah has become the first player to score on the opening weekend in five consecutive Premier League campaigns. Famous. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/iQdUnKKeZa— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
GOAL: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Salah on targetWho else but Mo Salah? The man that always scores on the opening day is at hit again. Norwich half-clear a corner to the edge of the box, where Salah can shift the ball onto his left foot and crash a shot beyond Krul.
Final ball
Casual
Landmark goal
8,000 - Roberto Firmino has scored Liverpool's 8,000th goal in the Football League/Premier League, becoming only the second side to hit that total, after Man Utd (8,089). Milestone. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/eQxeqxermR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Immediate impact
GOAL: Norwich 0-2 Liverpool
Firmino doubles Reds' leadBreathing space for Liverpool as they double their lead. Mane sees a shot half-blocked, but the ball breaks to Salah. He squares first time to Firmino, who rolls under an onrushing Krul. Devastating counter from the Reds.
Well worked
GOAL: Dortmund 4-1 Frankfurt
Changes
Keeping it tight
Liverpool seeing the odd question asked of their backline, but they have looked solid so far. No doubt the return of Van Dijk has aided that cause.
Put behind
Confidence
Close
Sloppy and booked
Great tackle
Dangerous
Juventus team news
📝⚪️⚫️ 𝙅𝙪𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙨 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄#JuveAtalanta #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 14, 2021
Match powered by $JUV Fan Token @socios. Learn more on https://t.co/JQhSfyTCQB pic.twitter.com/QT1HYaGYyL
Early pressure
Stuck in
AC Milan team news
📋 Tonight’s line up for #MilanPanathinaikos 👊— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 14, 2021
📋 La formazione che sfiderà il Panathinaikos 👊
#SempreMilan
Brought to you by @socios pic.twitter.com/WYyvcWcFyc
Back underway
Star man
23' Assist 🅰️— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
32' Assist 🅰️
34' Goal ⚽
Erling Haaland's first 45 minutes of 2021/22 Bundesliga football didn't disappoint 🙏 pic.twitter.com/06C5NJsmS2
New man at Inter
Inter haven't officially announced the signing of Edin Dzeko from Roma, but he has been on target in their friendly clash with Dynamo Kyev!
⚽ | GOAL!— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 14, 2021
Inter counter and Barella plays in Dzeko to score our second! #InterDynamo 2️⃣-0️⃣#InterPreSeason #ForzaInter
HT: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool
Visitors in frontLiverpool lead at the interval courtesy of Jota's well-taken finish. Chances have been few and far between, but the Reds have looked in control of proceedings for the most part. Work for the hosts to do at the break.
No way out
Recharging the batteries
Pegged back
GOAL: Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt
The man of the moment
Diogo Jota.— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Bagsman 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5nzc6Z83ym
Asking questions
Penalty shout
GOAL: Dortmund 2-1 Frankfurt
Cut out
Chief tormentor
22 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 22 goals in 24 Premier League starts against newly promoted clubs for Liverpool (13 goals, 9 assists). Meanie. #NORLIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Set-piece duty
Champions crushed
GOAL: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool
Jota on the markThe Reds break the deadlock in the 26th minute. Jota is fit and firing again. He benefits from a poor touch from Salah which falls nicely into his path. Smart finish, though, as he calmly rolls past Krul.
Caution
GOAL: Dortmund 1-0 Frankfurt
Quality
Lack of composure
Noise levels
Safe hands
Wild strike
On target
Bombing on
Too clever
In the right place
Quick feet
High press
Clever touch
Back in the groove
Went too soon
Feeling their way in
Kick-off
More to come from Chelsea
Chelsea looked very impressive against Crystal Palace, but Thomas Tuchel has another proven goalscorer to slot into his side.
He has told Sky Sports of getting Romelu Lukaku on board: "I think it will help (Timo Werner) a lot, with the arrival of Romelu. He takes responsibility, can take some off Timo, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic so we have more variations. We can play with two strikers or go with a front three. The arrival of Romelu is also good news for Timo."
Goal glut
29 - Jürgen Klopp's five Premier League games on MD1 in charge of Liverpool have produced 29 goals, at an average of 5.8 goals per game. Meanwhile, Norwich and Liverpool's Premier League meetings average 3.8 goals-per-game (69 goals in 18 games). Expectation. #NORLIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
This man loved a goal against the Canaries...
Who's going to score Liverpool's first goal against Norwich today and why is it Luis Suarez? 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/ZHsNNystiq— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Punching above their weight?
Another win for Leicester, with Brendan Rodgers of the opinion that the Foxes are punching above their weight.
He has told BBC Sport: "We're just out to do our very best. If you look at some other clubs and what they're spending, we're nowhere near that level. I just hope we can keep developing. If we can progress again this year I'll be happy and we'll see where that takes us."
Can Gilmour thrive?
It is not all about Liverpool, with Norwich looking to complete a clean sweep for the newly-promoted sides on matchday one.
Billy Gilmour opted to join the Canaries when seeing a loan door open at Chelsea, with the Scottish midfielder eager to get regular game time.
Can he make a positive impact in new surroundings? We are about to find out.
Message of support
Andy Robertson will play no part for Liverpool due to injury, but he will be keeping a close eye on events in Norfolk...
Smiling through the pain of missing the start of the season! Good luck to the boys today ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gY2q3wbFlj— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 14, 2021
Living the dream
Trevor Chalobah won't forget August 14, 2021 in a hurry, with the Chelsea defender marking his Premier League debut with a goal.
He has told BBC Sport: "It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal.
"As I was getting closer to the goal I though I might as well shoot and just went for it.
"I didn't know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.
"I have been training with the team in pre-season and the manager said I was playing and I was ready. I was surprised by the Super Cup game too and I have taken the opportunity with both hands."
Going through their paces
The teams are out to warm up 💛💚🔴#LFC #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/5mB01wSRbf— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 14, 2021
He's back!
Next up, it's Liverpool taking on Norwich at Carrow Road, with a certain Dutch defender returning to the Reds' starting Xi...
Virgil van Dijk is BACK for the first time since October 🔴— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
The Dutchman starts for Liverpool against Norwich this afternoon 💪 pic.twitter.com/wfLbz2Ag4B
Premier League scores
Full-time resultsBurnley 1-2 Brighton
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 3-1 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Wolves
Watford 3-2 Aston Villa
GOAL: Watford 3-2 Aston Villa
FT: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace
Easy win for BluesAll over at Stamford Bride and Chelsea take the spoils. Alonso, Pulisic and Chalobah got the goals, with Tuchel's side getting off to the perfect start in 2021-22 - with the UEFA Super Cup already added to their trophy cabinet.
In good voice
Closing stages
Home comforts
Another change
Slowing down
GOAL: Everton 3-1 Southampton
Can Palace get something?
GOAL: Burnley 1-2 Brighton
GOAL: Burnley 1-1 Brighton
As you were in west London
GOAL: Everton 2-1 Southampton
Dortmund team news
Haaland, Reyna and Bellingham all included from the off for Dortmund.
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. FRANKFURT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tT77zsKmmY— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 14, 2021
Dream debut
Team news: Norwich vs Liverpool
Manager picks made
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN 🚨— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021
Here's your first Reds line-up of the 21/22 @premierleague campaign, with @VirgilvDijk making his first competitive start since last October 🙌 #NORLIV
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 14, 2021
Here's how we're shaping up for the first time in 2021/22! 👇 pic.twitter.com/rbmV40fCYC
GOAL: Watford 3-1 Aston Villa
Werner pushing
GOAL: Watford 3-0 Aston Villa
In behind
Still got Lukaku to come!
A day to remember
22 - At 22 years and 40 days, Trevoh Chalobah is the second youngest player to score on his Premier League debut for @ChelseaFC, after Paul Hughes in January 1997 (20yy 274d). Composed. #CHECRY— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Palace corner
Energy
GOAL: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace
Third for the BluesWhat a strike. A memorable moment for Chalobah as he records a first senior goal for the Blues on his Premier League debut. He isn't closed down and is allowed to take aim from 25 yards out. A brilliant strike skids into the bottom corner.
Gold-en touch
Richarlison scores for Everton seven days after winning Olympic gold with Brazil 🥇— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
No rest for the wicked 😴 pic.twitter.com/GS8HLLbE6b
Normal surface resumes
Lines fluffed
Is he a defender?
Easy does it
Alonso close again
GOAL: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Rare foray forward
Not happy
Second 45
The scene is set
Liverpool will be back in Premier League action a little later on, with Jurgen Klopp's side taking on Norwich at Carrow Road.
A new season awaits 😍#LFC #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/MQQHlZq9Xx— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 14, 2021
Deadly
7 - Only Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer (all 8) have scored more goals on the opening weekend of Premier League campaigns than Jamie Vardy (7). Party. #LEIWOL pic.twitter.com/1oPmSJ8RNC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Half-time scores
Latest from the Premier LeagueBurnley 1-0 Brighton
Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Wolves
Watford 2-0 Aston Villa
In full control
GOAL: Leicester 1-0 Wolves
GOAL: Watford 2-0 Aston Villa
Favoured foe
5 - Christian Pulisic's five goals in five Premier League games against Crystal Palace accounts for 36% of the American's total strikes in the competition. Scourge. #CHECRY— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
GOAL: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
Pulisic adds a secondPalace can't keep Chelsea out and Pulisic adds a second for the hosts five minutes before half-time. All too easy. Guaita parries a low Mount cross straight into the path of Pulisic six yards out, who fires high into the roof of the net. Could be game over already.
Dangerous game
Frustration
Half-century
50 - Marcos Alonso's strike was Chelsea's 50th direct free-kick goal in Premier League history, with only Manchester United (64) netting more in the competition. Nifty. #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/vbRrioKPAN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Alonso again?
Having fun in the sun...
In the mood
The art of goal scoring
45 - Since the start of 2019-20, only Ivan Toney (55) has scored more goals in the top four tiers of English football than Adam Armstrong (45). Prolific. #EVESOU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
Alonso opens the scoringThe breakthrough comes from the left foot of Alonso in the 27th minute. Mount wins another free-kick as he continues to pop up all over the place. Alonso steps up 25 yards out and curls a brilliant strike into the top corner.
GOAL: Everton 0-1 Southampton
All Chelsea
Can ex-Liverpool man succeed at Goodison?
Rafa Benitez is a Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Le2gChqDWH— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Stuck in
In good company
4 - Emmanuel Dennis is the fourth different Nigerian player to score on his Premier League debut, after John Utaka, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo. Eagles. #WATAVL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
On the prowl
Poor delivery
Flying start
01:43 - James Tarkowski's goal for Burnley is the fastest scored on the opening weekend of a Premier League campaign since Alexandre Lacazette's strike against Leicester in 2017-18 (01:34). Blocks. #BURBHA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
GOAL: Watford 1-0 Aston Villa
Glancing header
Over the top
Bright by Chelsea as Mount drifts in behind Palace's right-back and drills over a low cross. The ball won't fall for Werner, but does break to Azpilicueta. Rather wild effort from the Blues skipper as he fires high into the crowd.
Feels nice to be able to say that again!
Interested observer
Chelsea's new £98 million signing is watching on from afar, with Romelu Lukaku having to wait on a second debut for Chelsea.
Goodluck to the boys!! C’mon @ChelseaFC 💙— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 14, 2021
Palace prepared to sit deep
GOAL: Burnley 1-0 Brighton
Quite the wait...
3737 - Ashley Young is starting for Aston Villa in a Premier League match 3737 days after his last start for the club in the competition - it's the 4th longest gap between starts for the same side in the competition's history. Chasm. #WATAVL pic.twitter.com/akd3BTNbcC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Kick-off
Fresh faces
A number of fresh faces will be on show with new employers this afternoon, with Ashley Young, Emi Buendia and Danny Ings making Aston Villa's starting XI as they begin life without Jack Grealish.
Rafa Benitez also has summer signings at his disposal, but the familiar faces of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also included from the off for Everton.
Welcome return
Elsewhere, Wolves are in action away at Leicester.
Bruno Lage is taking in his first Premier League game in charge after replacing Nuno, while Raul Jimenez is back in Wolves' starting XI for the first time since suffering a fractured skull against Arsenal in November 2020.
Great to see the Mexican striker back in competitive action.
Raul Jimenez starts for @Wolves for the first time since fracturing his skull in November 🇲🇽🙏 pic.twitter.com/1Ku7UMw7Nd— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Good omen for Eagles?
10 - As a player, Patrick Vieira never lost a Premier League match against Chelsea, winning six and drawing four of his 10 appearances against the Blues. Charm. #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/B8dqM9Nysz— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Busy afternoon
Attention now turns away from Old Trafford and towards the rest of a busy day in the Premier League, and across Europe.
A London derby date between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is the pick of the 3pm kick-offs, with the action edging ever closer at Stamford Bridge.
Bielsa: We could not react
FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa is up now with BBC Sport, and as is typically the case, the Argentine will make no excuses for his side's performance.
"It was difficult for us to recover the ball and difficult for us to create danger," he says. "The succession of goals after we equalised, we could not react [to].
"In general lines, they were superior to us, clearly."
Fernandes: We’ll achieve something with this mentality
FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
More from Bruno Fernandes now with BT Sport, who adds on his own performance: "My objective every season is being better than the last one. Every performance I do, I want to do better and better. I've started with three goals but it’s a long way [to go].
"We know the quality of the players who have come in, but the team was already very good. We showed it last season. We didn’t win trophies, but the team was growing up. Our focus has to be game by game. We’ll achieve something with this mentality."
Fernandes hails Pogba and fans
FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
Bruno Fernandes has been speaking to BT Sport, and he is quite naturally chuffed to bits, paying tribute to Paul Pogba for his setup work and to the supporters after the return of a full house to Old Trafford.
"People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not in discussion," he says. "We know what he can do and today he showed that. He’s an important player for us. We know to expect these kind of performances from Paul.
"We missed the fans, we are really happy with this result. We waited so long, so everyone's happy for them today. We’re really happy with the result."
Man Utd throw down early gauntlet
FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
We'll hopefully have some manager reaction shortly, but talk about an opening statement of intent.
If Manchester United - with all their power and talent - play like that, week in, week out, they'll be a serious threat to Manchester City's hold on the crown.
Of course, all their credible rivals to the throne - sorry, Arsenal - are yet to play this weekend. How will they respond to that performance?
Enjoy the show?
FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
August 14, 2021
Princely Pogba rules the show
FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
4 - Paul Pogba is the 7th different player to register four assists in a single Premier League match, and the first Man Utd player to do so. The Frenchman made just three assists in his 26 league games in total last season. Fantastic. #MUNLEE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
Pogba and Fernandes spin Old Trafford magic
Paul Tierney blows the whistle - and Manchester United have made a winning start to the 2021-22 Premier League season in superb style.
Three goals for Bruno Fernandes! Four assists for Paul Pogba! One debut for Jadon Sancho! One confirmation of Raphael Varane!
Leeds will leave here to lick their wounds. It has been a hard day for them, spanked in the second half by a superior side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bests Marcelo Bielsa once more at the Theatre of Dreams.
Three added minutes incoming
Man Utd 5-1 LeedsPaul Tierney signals that there will be three added minutes at Old Trafford. Is that enough time for the hosts to make it half-a-dozen again?
Are Man Utd the real deal?
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
Look, you don't finish second and reach European finals by being rubbish, you know, but Manchester United are surely yet to hit their ceiling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The addition of Sancho and Varane this summer provides extra weight in attack and defence - and if they can keep Paul Pogba from leaving this summer, they may well fancy their chances.
Leeds have been poor by their standards but do not let that detract from how good the Red Devils have been too.
Three's the dream
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
3 - This is the 3rd time @ManUtd have had a player score a hat-trick (Fernandes) and had a player provide at least 3 assists (Pogba) in a Premier League game:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Aug 2011 v Arsenal (Rooney 3 goals, Young 3 assists).
Oct 1997 v Barnsley (Cole 3 goals, Solskjaer 3 assists). Trebles.
A moment like this
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
👋 @Sanchooo10 https://t.co/RT5zmLAIgA pic.twitter.com/OWmY2sNz7a— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Roberts on as Leeds get jagged
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
Tyler Roberts replaces a dejected looking Patrick Bamford and promptly stands on Fernandes' foot in the tackle, as if to ease himself into the game.
He escapes a yellow, unlike Raphinha, who earlier saw a card for a late challenge on Shaw.
It's an all-singing, all-dancing crowd inside Old Trafford right now.
Team News: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Blues start Pulisic, Guehi makes Eagles debut
Here’s your Chelsea team news today! 🔵#CHECRY ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/MDLpKIUfO4— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021
For the first time this season...— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 14, 2021
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CHECRY
Sancho makes Man Utd debut
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
...because Jadon Sancho is on for his Manchester United debut!
He and Anthony Martial are both on, replacing James and Pogba - the latter of whom should be man of the match, even if Fernandes has scored three. The France international has absolutely run rampant in midfield today.
Matic, Costa on
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
Nemanja Matic and Helder Costa are on for the hosts and visitors respectively, replacing McTominay and Harrison - one of the brighter Leeds lights - respectively.
Luke Ayling is still motoring around like a particularly relentless tug boat, and Patrick Bamford is dropping increasingly deeper, but there's still no luck for the visitors here. And it's about to get a little bit tougher...
GOAL: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds
Fred, 68
They were promised a party at Old Trafford - and that's what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to give them!
Illan Meslier will feel that he should do better here, but take nothing away from Manchester United's build-up. Greenwood pivots to drag a low ball out for Pogba on the left, and the Frenchman nabs his fourth assist of the game with a square ball inside.
Fred is there to roll it home, with just enough power to beat out the goalkeeper, before he goes for a piggyback ride on his team-mate to celebrate.
Leeds punished for lack of control
Man Utd 4-1 Leeds
Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa, over the past three years, have proven time and again to be one of the most entertaining sides in British football, win, lose or draw.
That has not been as readily apparent today. The lack of Kalvin Phillips is undoubtedly part of the reason - and it is surely far too early in the season to get too worried.
But whereas that 6-2 rout still felt like a peculiar tactical quirk from the Whites last year, this feels more concerning. The Argentine is shrewd; he will surely correct next time.
But this may well be done and dusted for his team's hopes now, with a quarter of this game left to go.
Hat-trick magic for Bruno
Man Utd 4-1 Leeds
10 - Bruno Fernandes' hat-trick is the 10th scored on the opening weekend in Premier League history, with Leeds the first club to concede two such trebles in the competition (also Mo Salah last season). Magic. #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/GQRwGCUHWA— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
GOAL: Man Utd 4-1 Leeds
Bruno Fernandes, 60
A half-hour hat-trick for Bruno Fernandes! Manchester United are about to run riot again!
Moments after Liam Cooper is shown the first yellow card of the game, Victor Lindelof sweeps a long ball downfield. The Portuguese times his run superbly, beats the defence and latches on - before he absolutely lashes it over Meslier and into the roof of the net.
Game, set and match to the Red Devils, surely. Shades of last season's encounter at Old Trafford are blindingly clear here - and Marcelo Bielsa does not appear to have the answers today.
Need a hand?
Man Utd 3-1 Leeds
Paul Pogba has THREE assists less than an hour into the season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yCjGU82FUG— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Phillips imminent?
Man Utd 3-1 Leeds
Surely Kalvin Phillips has got to be set to make his arrival in this game now? The defensive pivot between attack and the back for Leeds has been sorely missed so far, particularly when it comes to digging themselves out of danger.
Conversely, Jadon Sancho doesn't look like he'll be needed any time soon...
GOAL: Man Utd 3-1 Leeds
Bruno Fernandes, 54
Three goals in six minutes! We repeat, it is raining goals at Old Trafford!
You don't want to say Manchester United are home and dry but they've netted twice in around 180 seconds to put a serious cushion between them and their hosts in this game. It comes with Leeds unable to dig themselves out of their own final third, with Meslier playing balls in and out of his box.
Eventually, one pass towards the centre circle is picked off. Pogba drifts it towards Bruno Fernandes, and the Portuguese seems to see his low shot cleared off the line by Ayling - but then the signal comes from Paul Tierney that it crossed the whitewash! Double delight for the Portuguese!
GOAL: Man Utd 2-1 Leeds
Mason Greenwood, 52
It's raining goals at Old Trafford!
Barely four minutes after they were pegged back, Manchester United are back in front - and it is Paul Pogba at the heart of it again.
Luke Shaw lays a ball across to the Frenchman deep in midfield, and he tucks it straight down the left flank. Mason Greenwood shrugs off the defensive attentions, rounds Pascal Struijk and slides it across Meslier, and in at the right post. Normal service is resumed for the Red Devils.
GOAL: Man Utd 1-1 Leeds
Luke Ayling, 48
HOLY COW, WHAT A HIT FROM LUKE AYLING!
Pick that one out of the net, David de Gea! Out of almost seemingly nowhere, Leeds have struck back a few minutes after the restart to tie this one up.
Right-back Ayling races onto a fairly innocuous square ball, and as the Red Devils defence shifts to meet him, he looks up, takes aim and rattles a thunderbolt across the box towards the far post, where it beats the keeper and whistles into the back of the net off the left side. Superb stuff!
Back underway
Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
We're underway again at Old Trafford - and Firpo wastes absolutely no time in getting into the thick of things, crashing straight into Bruno Fernandes' legs.
This could be a meaty second half at Old Trafford.
Firpo on, Rodrigo off
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
The news is true - before we even get underway, the fourth official signals the first change of the game.
Junior Firpo makes his Leeds debut and replaces Rodrigo. That will likely facilitate something of a formation shift for the Whites, with Stuart Dallas poised to move up the field.
Fantastic Fernandes once more
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
46 - Since his competition debut in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 46 Premier League goals (27 goals, 19 assists), two more than any other player in this time. Funky. #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/feukxsv6BD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Changes afoot for Leeds?
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
Junior Firpo was taking instructions on from the bench as that first half wound to a close and it perhaps wouldn't be too much of a stretch to think he could see him shortly.
The ex-Barcelona left-back will be on for his debut if we're reading the tea leaves correctly.
View from the stands
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
Good half for #MUFC who lead at the break. Good intensity and pace. Brilliant touch from Fernandes for his goal but what a ball it was from Pogba. McTominay and Greenwood two of the picks of the half. #MUNLEE— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) August 14, 2021
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
Fernandes opener gives hosts edge
The whistle goes and that is half-time at a packed Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes' close finish - set up by a delightful touch from Paul Pogba and netted past Illan Meslier despite the keeper's efforts - is what splits Manchester United and Leeds United at the break.
Add Raphael Varane's official arrival into the Red Devils fold and there's been much to cheer for the hosts.
One added minute incoming
Man Utd 1-0 LeedsWe're going to get the bare minimum of added time to finish this first half.
Gap narrows as half-time approaches
Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
Leeds have done enough to keep Manchester United at bay since that goal, but the threat possessed by the Red Devils still carries tangible heft.
There's work to be done by Marcelo Bielsa after the break. Could the introduction of Kalvin Phillips help them pull the strings?
Dan James meanwhile feels like he could well be the man at risk if Jadon Sancho gets on after the interval.
Feel the noise
Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
What a feeling. What a noise! 😍#MUFC | #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/eno8CzHKsf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Bamford restricted by hosts' approach
Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
Patrick Bamford was one of the delightful success stories of last season - a modest forward repeatedly dismissed as unable to hack it in the Championship who emerged as one of the Premier League's top scorers.
But he's not really had a sniff today. The 4-1-4-1 formation favoured by Marcelo Bielsa can leave him quite isolated on occasion, and it has left him looking for chances with little luck so far today.
Red Devils in the mood
Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
Manchester United are fired up now!
Luke Shaw, one of the players of Euro 2020 despite apparently being injured for half of it, is back out there today for the Red Devils and he smashes an effort into the side netting as he cuts in off the left flank.
After Leeds' fine work in balancing this match, they need to ensure it does not escape their reach before the break arrives.
GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Leeds
Bruno Fernandes, 30
First blood to the Red Devils!
Moments after Bruno Fernandes spears a cross beyond Greenwood's reach, the Portuguese is on the scoreboard with a top-drawer effort.
Meslier's goal-kick is immediately returned downfield, Pogba puts a one-touch pass into the box for his team-mate and the playmaker wrestles a finish past Meslier. Just the ticket for the hosts at Old Trafford!
Raphinha and Rodrigo almost combine
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
A Leeds free-kick is headed wide of the Man Utd goal with a bullet of a header from Rodrigo now, having been tipped in by Raphinha.
The latter is celebrating his first call-up to the Brazil national team this week. How he'd love to mark the moment with a major win on the road.
This has settled into a fairly even groove now.
But first, let me take a...
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
Confirmed with a selfie 🤳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/C4cIxYvXNA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Full house!
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
James will think he should have done better there after a throughball slips him around the defence. Luke Ayling - tipped for England at the back end of last season - gets into the way of his ball and sees the danger off.
It's a full house at Old Trafford today - and doesn't it look grand!
Old Trafford is FULL and it is beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/lfXN16yU0d— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Leeds lodge first shots
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
Jack Harrison - at last, a Leeds player rather than a Manchester City loanee - pops off the Whites' first shot of the game now, saved calmly by David de Gea.
The keeper has a tougher effort to deal with in the shape of Mateusz Klich's dipping effort a moment later, and he punches it away past his right post.
Pogba blows wide of the mark
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
That's not the sort of shot Paul Pogba would want to open his season with!
Broken play in midfield from Leeds allows the Red Devils to pounce and the Frenchman is put one-on-one with Meslier. He tries to drag it across to the left - and simply fires it wide of the mark.
That's good keeping from Meslier to force the error.
Man Utd continue to press
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
Goalkeeper Tom Heaton - one of the new faces at Old Trafford this summer - has just been spotted by the television cameras enjoying a banana in the dugout. Good on him.
Good on Meslier too, who reacts well to deal with another Greenwood effort, this one made more dangerous after a deflection with Pascal Struijk's leg.
Greenwood fires in
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
Plenty of players may feel they have a point to prove this term of course, but Mason Greenwood might have one above all. He's made an early start to that, cutting a low shot in towards the right post.
Illan Meslier - who with every match looks like one of the buys of the decade for Leeds - is more than up to the task as it drifts wide.
Red Devils show early sparks
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
The early pressure comes from the hosts - and Leeds find themselves pressed into some early defensive moves at Old Trafford.
The presence of Dan James - a man who came within an inch of joining the Whites once upon a time - is making himself known on that left edge early on here.
KO: Man Utd v Leeds
Paul Tierney is the man in the middle with the whistle today - and he blows it to get this one underway!
Who will get their Premier League season off on the right foot?
A hero's welcome
Man Utd v Leeds
As the two teams take to the field now, the noise remains through the roof. The fans have been waiting a long time for this - not just the return to Old Trafford, but to see Leeds do battle with the hosts once more.
Our correspondent Charlotte Duncker has got a taste of just what it's like inside the Theatre of Dreams right now...
Varane is unveiled at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/VhjY9efXlF— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) August 14, 2021
Varane presented to Old Trafford
Man Utd v Leeds
He's on the pitch!
France international Raphael Varane is officially a Red Devils man and he is met with a hero's welcome - all before he's even kicked a ball. He's suited and booted, holding the number 19 shirt he will wear this season.
After soaking it all in, he exchanges a hug with United legend Rio Ferdinand - here to see both of his old clubs do battle with BT Sport - and departs to the roar of Old Trafford.
Varane confirmed!
Man Utd v Leeds
Welcome to Manchester, @RaphaelVarane 🙌🔴#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Varane incoming?
Man Utd v Leeds
We're hearing chatter that Manchester United have finally - finally! - completed a deal for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.
The France international has been in the process of swapping Santiago Bernanbeu for Old Trafford for what seems like forever but the deal looks to be over the line at last.
What's more, he may well be presented to the crowd just before kick-off here. What a moment that could be, with fans filling the stadium to the brim.
Red Devils ready to rumble
Man Utd v Leeds
Morning, Reds 👋 #MUFC | #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/RGbmVFOusA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Could history beckon?
Man Utd 0-0 Leeds
1970 - Manchester United and Leeds United are set to face in their opening top-flight league matches of the season for the first time since 1970-71, with Leeds winning 1-0 at Old Trafford with a goal from Mick Jones ahead of finishing runners-up in the league that season. Opener.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021
Police aware of pre-kick-off disorder
Man Utd v Leeds
Whenever Manchester United and Leeds United meet, there's usually fireworks - and they aren't normally limited to just the game on the field too. Our Red Devils
correspondent Charlotte Duncker has an update from Greater Manchester Police.
"Patrols in the city centre have been made aware of some isolated incidents of disorder at premises in the area," they say. "We're working closely with those premises to support licensees at the early signs of any disorder and negate it as swiftly as possible.
"Our priority is to escort people to the stadium in a safe manner and to ensure minimal disruption for the wider public."
No Messi yet for PSG
PSG v Strasbourg
There will be a feature name missing from one of our feature games today - Lionel Messi will not make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.
The Argentine is continuing to settle into life in the French capital following his Barcelona exit, but is not yet ready to feature for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
He'll surely be watching on however, as the former domestic champions look to regain their crown from Lille this term.
About last night...
It may be the first weekend of the season in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, but several sides kicked off on Friday evening - with a few eyebrow-raising results among those in action.
Arsenal - and defensive newboy Ben White - were unable to prevent a shock reverse against newly-promoted Brentford, who looked like Christmas had come early in their 2-0 triumph.
Bayern Munich meanwhile found themselves held to a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, a result that marked something of a muted start to the Julian Nagelsmann era at Allianz Arena.
Sancho's time to shine?
Man Utd v Leeds
Jadon Sancho is on the bench for Manchester United today 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYZ69uatOl— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021
Old rivalries ready to go once more
Man Utd v Leeds
There aren't many rivalries quite like that between Manchester United and Leeds United. Forged over more than a century of conflict - and rooted firmly in War of the Roses tradition - it's one of English football's most mouthwatering clashes.
But this will be the first time these two sides meet in front of a capacity crowd since Marcelo Bielsa's Whites returned to the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men did the job here in a madcap 6-2 win last term - but just how much of a part will the return of fans play?
Team News: Man Utd v Leeds
Sancho on bench for hosts, Phillips among subs for visitors
The lineups are in at Old Trafford - and it is the two England internationals who start among the replacements that could deliver the big talking points today.
For the Red Devils, Jadon Sancho is finally among their ranks - and he could get his debut today if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels like giving him a run-out. Edinson Cavani meanwhile is absent as he completes his isolation - and Scott McTominay, who blew Leeds away in this fixture last term, starts in midfield.
🚨 Presenting our first line-up of the 2021/22 #PL season...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Let's do this, Reds! 🔴#MUFC | #MUNLEE
For the Whites, the sight of Kalvin Phillips on the bench could be both cause for celebration and alarm. Arguably their best player - and a breakout for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 in place of the injured Jordan Henderson - the defensive midfielder could come on to shake things up. Defender Junior Firpo, signed from Barcelona, is also among the subs.
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/DhqOCM9w29— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 14, 2021
Today's order of play
With top-flight football up and running already across most major leagues thanks to a handful of Friday night fixtures, it's a jam-packed schedule across the continent today - and we'll be doing our best to bring you the key highlights.
We'll be providing crucial updates from several mouthwatering ties - including a War of the Roses derby and the dawn of a new Parisian era - plus scores from others across Europe as follows:
1230: Manchester United v Leeds United
1500: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
1730: Norwich City v Liverpool
2000: PSG v Strasbourg
2100: Alaves v Real Madrid
1500: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
1500: Everton v Southampton
1500: Leicester City v Wolves
1500: Watford v Aston Villa
1600: Lille v Nice
1700: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
1730: Inter v Dynamo Kyiv
1930: Juventus v Atalanta
1930: Milan v Panathinaikos
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Have you caught your breath from the rush of Euro 2020? Has your heart rate settled from the highs of the Copa America? Have you cooled down from the dramas of Tokyo 2020?
Good stuff - because it's already time to do it all over again. It's the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, as well as the first round of action in La Liga and the Bundesliga - plus the second week of Ligue 1 action and a few Italian friendlies too.
You don't want to miss any of it - and you can follow the best of the action right here with us throughout the day.