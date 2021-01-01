Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Alisson to Sky Sports: "It was really good to be back with crowds for the first time officially. It wasn't the best presentation we did so far but it was enough to get three points and a clean sheet is important for us.

"Really good to have all the players back and everyone fit. [Andy] Robertson is not in but hopefully soon he will be back with us. It is really good to have Virgil [van Dijk] and Joel [Matip] in front of me. They give a lot of sense of safety.

"[My save] was needed to keep a clean sheet. I don't think the save affects the result but it feels good. It feels as good as scoring last minute... No, no no!

"It could be 1-0 which would have the same importance so I am always ready to help the boys.

"We can improve a lot of things. We can have more consistency during the game and we had a lot of mistakes which I think is normal at this stage of the season. Pressing could be better but we did enough to win the game.

"We had lots of good opportunities to score. We just have to improve more and more. I am focusing on doing my job."