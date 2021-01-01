Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal, Inter & Barcelona all in action

It's not like Manchester United are completely bereft of talent but even with injuries of their own, Everton will have pricked up their ears at that bit of news. Their game kicks off six Premier League clashes we'll bring you today.

Plus, we've also got Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland in early action, Barca's trip to the Spanish capital to face the champions as the late game and a pair of Serie A clashes for Scudetto holders Inter and traditional rivals Juventus too. In order of play, it's:

1230: Man Utd v Everton

1430: Dortmund v Augsburg

1500: Burnley v Norwich

1500: Chelsea v Southampton

1500: Leeds v Watford

1500: Wolves v Newcastle

1700: Torino v Juventus

1730: Brighton v Arsenal

1945: Sassuolo v Inter

2000: Atletico v Barcelona

(All times BST)