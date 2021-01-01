Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Neymar stretchered off 🤕
Some concern for PSG and Neymar as the Brazilian is taken off on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury. The attacker's foot got caught between the ground and his opponent and he went over, immediately beckoning for assistance.
Neymar is stretchered off in the final minutes against St-Etienne in what appears to be an ankle injury 😞 pic.twitter.com/P8Jq4bxIKM— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2021
PSG take the lead!
Lionel Messi has bagged his second assist of the game, supplying the pass for compatriot Angel Di Maria to score. It's Saint-Etienne 1-2 PSG.
❤️💙#Ligue1 | #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/hQHOqVnn0F— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2021
A reminder of today's games 📋
All times UK
12pm - Saint-Etienne vs PSG
2pm - Man City vs West Ham
2pm - Brentford vs Everton
2pm - Leicester vs Watford
2pm - AC Milan vs Sassuolo
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Man Utd
4:30pm - RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen
7:45pm - Napoli vs Lazio
8pm - Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Here are the teams for Leicester vs Watford
LEICESTER XI
The #lcfc XI for #LeiWat is in 📝 pic.twitter.com/3jDQtuICVE— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2021
WATFORD XI
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 28, 2021
Here's the team Claudio Ranieri has picked for today's match at @LCFC!#LEIWAT pic.twitter.com/1W09iheTXk
Brentford vs Everton teams
BRENTFORD XI
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 28, 2021
➡ Goode and Onyeka start
🔙 Wissa and Bech return to squad
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BREEVE pic.twitter.com/uYgBslfHTG
EVERTON XI
Your Everton team to take on Brentford…🔵#BREEVE pic.twitter.com/d38bdleBVY— Everton (@Everton) November 28, 2021
CONFIRMED: Burnley vs Spurs postponed 🌨
The game between Burnley and Tottenham was in jeopardy due to heavy snow at Turf Moor and it has now been confirmed that it has been postponed.
❄️ We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/8azBGHf3Pl— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021
Who doesn’t love a football match played in the snow?! ❄️— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 28, 2021
The Tottenham coach is yet to arrive at Turf Moor. We can see why… #bbcfootball #BURTOT pic.twitter.com/m80TEjZQhh
Here are the Spurs and Burnley teams
BURNLEY XI
Pope, Taylor, Mee, Collins, Lowton, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Gudmundsson, Wood, Cornet.
TOTTENHAM XI
Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/kGJq6dfIL7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021
PSG pull level against Saint-Etienne
Paris Saint-Germain haven't had the best of weeks, what with losing with a whimper to Manchester City in the Champions League and they were trailing Saint-Etienne before half time until Marquinhos hauled them level. It's 1-1 heading into the second half. It might not matter too much if they drop points mind you, considering their healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1.
Messi assist 📍#Ligue1 | #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/qaNiTZZvlW— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2021
Man City & West Ham teams are in!
MAN CITY XI
📋 TEAM NEWS! 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 28, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee. #ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/vJNLhdTfOF
WEST HAM XI
📋 Our team today looks like this...— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 28, 2021
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #MCIWHU pic.twitter.com/cLzC6fK3mH
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩
Hello there and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's biggest games.
We'll have all the news and updates from across the fixtures, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all playing this Sunday.
There is sure to be plenty of excitement at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to pick up the pieces following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, while Pep Guardiola will be desperate to keep up with Liverpool after their impressive win yesterday.
Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!