Matchday LIVE: Man City, PSG, Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid all in action

ANOTHER FOR MILAN!
What is happening at Anfield?!?
Milan scored twice in a matter of minutes after 40 minutes of absolutely nothing.
A scrappy one as the ball carroms off several players in the box and falls right to Brahim Diaz, who is left with a finish that even one of us could score from two yards out.
Anfield is STUNNED!
MILAN EQUALIZE!
Out of absolutely nowhere.
Milan have been outplayed for the entire first half, but that doesn't matter much as Rebic scores in the 42nd minute.
Liverpool's press falls asleep and Rebic is left all alone at the backpost for the equalising goal.
But Ajax answer back!
Make it 3-1 to Ajax in what has been today's goalfest.
Berghuis with the goal in the 39th minute as he joins Haller on the scoresheet for the Dutch giants.
Awful mistake by Ajax!
Ajax's goalkeeper Remko Passveer is caught out as Sporting CP make it 2-1.
After hesitating to come out, Pasveer lets a shot from Paulinho slip right past him in what was an awful sequence for the goalkeeper.
The goalkeeper will want to forget this ASAP 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Q0PQmSihNd— UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021
PSG's new goalscorer?!?
With his goal tonight, Ander Herrera now has four goals in his last four games for PSG.
That's twice as many as he scored hi his first 70 games with the club.
Who needs Messi to score when you have Herrera?
MBAPPE ➡️ HERRERA ➡️ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/IDdeyFtPe5— UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021
GOAL BRUGGE!
They've equalized against PSG with Sobol finding Vanaken for the goal in the 27th minute.
Game on?
CLUB BRUGGE EQUALIZE AGAINST PSG 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CprrXy2WZh— UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021
Manchester City in the lead as well!
Nathan Ake the goalscorer in the 16th minute as Pep Guardiola's side take the lead over RB Leipzig.
Jack Grealish with the assist as Ake heads home the corner to give City the early lead.
Nathan Ake scores his first City goal in a year 💙 pic.twitter.com/NJwkHrsTfQ— UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021
Goal PSG!
And it's exactly who you think would score... Ander Herrera!
Mbappe with the assist, as PSG take the 1-0 lead over Club Brugge.
M̶e̶s̶s̶i̶ M̶b̶a̶p̶p̶e̶ N̶e̶y̶m̶a̶r̶ Ander Herrera— Goal (@goal) September 15, 2021
PSG are up and running in the #UCL pic.twitter.com/5AjXfki0x6
Saved by Maignan!
Salah's spot-kick is saved by Maignan, who then gets a hand to the rebound as well.
A huge moment for AC Milan, who really haven't been in it through the first 14 or so minutes
Penalty to Liverpool!
Robertson rifles a shot that deflects off of Bennacer's hand in the 13th minute.
His arm was raised as his back was turned, and the referee immediately points to the spot.
HALLER AGAIN!
GOAL LIVERPOOL!
Trent Alexander-Arnold!
Plenty of pressure from the Reds through the first nine minutes, and it finally pays off. It's deflected in, but no matter. Liverpool will take it as they go up 1-0 in front of the Kop.
GOAL AJAX!
Ajax are your first goalscorers of the late games as Haller has fired them into the lead over Sporting CP just two minutes in!
Kickoff!
We're underway all across Europe.
Here. We. Go.
Teams are taking the field
A look at Inter-Real Madrid
👏👏👏 ¡Locura en el Meazza con el @Inter_es!— Goal España (@GoalEspana) September 15, 2021
😡😡😡 ¡Pitos para el @realmadrid!
¡A puuunto de arrancar la @ChampionsLeague para ambos esta temporada!
📽️ @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/1AYVbaqd0H
Haaland is inevitable
Erling Haaland in the #UCL— Goal (@goal) September 15, 2021
Played: 17
Scored: 21
He's a cheat code 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S2iqLYrn9c
All final from the early games
Today's first two games are over.
Led by Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund took down Besiktas in Turkey to start their campaign with three points.
Meanwhile, Sheriff also earned all three points by stunning Shakhtar Donetsk, with the newcomers winning 2-0.
All class from Henderson
Ahead of today's match against AC Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Simon Kjaer for his actions as Denmark captain this summer.
I’d like to welcome @acmilan’s @simonkjaer1989 to Anfield this evening. He set new standards of leadership during Euro 2020 when Christian Eriksen fell ill. pic.twitter.com/0yiYZ0i6gz— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021
Inside Messi's first month
Today marks Messi's first start with PSG, but the Argentine has already been with the club for over a month.
Goal takes you inside everything that's gone on for Messi in that month, from gifts to house-hunting to getting to know Sergio Ramos.
Messi joins Ronaldo and Xavi in illustrious club
With Wednesday's start, Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th Champions League appearance.
He's only the third outfield player to reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 177, and Xavi, who retired with151 UCL appearances.
Dzeko and Lautaro up top for Inter
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) September 15, 2021
Here's the cast of #InterReal!#UCL #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/VQn2yJfkZm
Benzema leads the way for Real Madrid against Inter
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Inter_en! #UCL pic.twitter.com/IPP964Ydfj— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 15, 2021
USMNT's Adams starts for RB Leipzig
📋 @jessemarsch's XI to take on @ManCity!— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 15, 2021
🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #MCIRBL pic.twitter.com/JyJSZlKAU7
A strong team for Manchester City
Your #UCL starting XI for tonight! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 15, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Ake, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Mahrez.
SUB | Carson, Slicker, Walker, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, Lavia.
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/EWdOPGnE1h
And the Milan XI
Our 11 Devils for the big #UCL return 📜😈— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 15, 2021
I nostri 11 per il grande ritorno in @ChampionsLeague 📜😈#LiverpoolMilan #SempreMilan
@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/b2VR8jXU6o
Van Dijk and Mane dropped for AC Milan clash
Liverpool team to play Milan— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 15, 2021
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Phillips#LFC
Messi, Neymar, Mbappe... Oh my!
Tonight’s starting 1⃣1️⃣! ⚡️#UCL | #CLUPSG pic.twitter.com/uG8KsxjIQk— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 15, 2021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.
Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.
Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.
Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.
Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.