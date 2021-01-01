Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Real Madrid & Dortmund vs Man City in UEFA Champions League action

As the players of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund made their way from the field at the Etihad Stadium last week, all eyes were on two particular individuals hugging and chatting in the middle of the pitch.

The subject of the conversation between Phil Foden and Erling Haaland will remain secret for now, as the pair covered their mouths to thwart any potential lip-readers.

But it is more likely that the gestures were simple show of respect as two of the world's best young talents reflected on taking their first steps into the latter stages of the Champions League after successfully justifying why there is such huge anticipation surrounding them.

