Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in epic Champions League final clash

The wait goes on
The kick off has been delayed due to crowd congestion outside the stadium.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Further update in 15 minutes.#LFC
Change for Reds?
Thiago has just given Keita a hug that seems to suggest Keita is starting this game.#LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Familiar foes
3 - Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet for a third time in the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, the most between two clubs across the history of the two competitions. Liverpool won the first final back in 1981, before Madrid beat Klopp’s side in 2018. Revenge? pic.twitter.com/b2uNmTZ3LY— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Proven winners
4 - Tonight will be the fourth UEFA Champions League final between two managers who have already previously won the competition, after 2007 (Ancelotti v Benítez), 2010 (Mourinho v Van Gaal) and 2011 (Guardiola v Ferguson). Formula. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/QcklJEnTCV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Is he fit?
Thiago is not doing the warm up with the Liverpool starters. Keita is.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Looks like Thiago is doing some final checks to see if he's ready.#LFC
Van Dijk feeling the noise
The noise from our end as the Reds came out to warm-up 😍#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/tkiEeZZ6cB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022
Superstars wherever you look
European royalty 🌟#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/1NXjFI1ZSV— GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022
Entrance issues
Alisson out to warm up. It's the Real Madrid fans you can hear more at the moment, with big gaps in the Liverpool section amid reports of supporters stuck behind locked gates outside.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tnMxSlWjhU— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Revenge for Salah?
Mohamed Salah was forced off early in the 2018 Champions League final after tangling with Sergio Ramos.
He has spoken of having a score to settle, but why is that the case for the Liverpool superstar and will he get his wish? GOAL mulls over those posers right here.
Will Bale get a look in today?
Magic.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Vy4BXay5zf— GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022
Modern day great
5 – Toni Kroos will appear in his fifth #UCLfinal, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Maldini appearing in the showpiece more often (six). Elite. #UCL #LIVRMA @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/FUg2QVjPm1— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 28, 2022
Time to snap the sequence?
9 - This will be the ninth meeting between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League – after winning the first three between 1981 and 2009, the Reds are winless in the last five (D1 L4), including a defeat in the final in 2018. Reacquainted. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qZR5aRaP2R— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Back in Madrid
🏳️🏟️🤍 The Bernabéu is ready too!#APorLa14 | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/whJJZmTkND— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 28, 2022
Liverpool team news
Thiago and Fabinho start for the Reds, with welcome returns from injury being made by a key midfield duo.
Here's how we line up for the #UCLfinal— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022
👊🔴
Real in the building
Time to go to work. pic.twitter.com/2Zmn6aJvg7— GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022
Key battle
Vinicius Junior has emerged as a ken man for Real Madrid, providing the perfect foil from the flanks to prolific frontman Karim Benzema, and he is about to come into direct competition with buccaneering Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Could that be a key battle in a continental contest filled with plenty of them all over the field? GOAL takes a look here.
Baby Galacticos
Real Madrid have been famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment model under Florentino Perez, with the likes of Ronaldo, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo acquired in the past.
They are now showing greater faith in youth, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga stepping up.
Here, GOAL casts an eye over the ‘Baby Galacticos’.
Leading from the front
57 - Jordan Henderson is set to make his 57th appearance of the season for Liverpool tonight; this would see him end 2021-22 as the player with the most games played for a club within Europe's big five leagues across all competitions. Leader. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/nwo64OmT2M— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Some atmosphere in Paris
You'll Never Walk Alone. Wow.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/32wav7kZZa— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Vast experience
4 - Real Madrid are the first team to field a starting XI for a UEFA Champions League final with as many as four players having made 100+ appearances in the competition (Benzema, Kroos, Modric and Alaba). DNA. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qj8mCmGpW6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Calm before the storm
The European Cup final.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8tn7ap3rav— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Liverpool’s most important player?
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane get the goals and Alisson helps to keep them out at the other end of the field, but is Virgil van Dijk the Reds’ most important player.
GOAL provides an answer to that question here.
Mentality monsters
Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown themselves to be the cream of a European crop in 2021-22, with the Reds and Blancos showing that they boast the talent and mental toughness to overcome any challenge.
What sets them apart from the rest? GOAL takes a look right here.
The stage is set
🇫🇷👋#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ycL9qvilLG— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022
Heavyweight encounter
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL DAY IS HERE 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/BpQES5OW7W— GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022
Real Madrid team news
The Blancos like to name their side early, to avoid any more unwanted leaks, and today is no different.
No surprises in the starting XI, with Bale and Hazard among those hoping to be given an opportunity to make an impact off the bench.
📋✅ Our #UCLfinal 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜! #APorLa14 pic.twitter.com/uj9fib8ZoZ— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 28, 2022
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
The day is finally here – the 2022 Champions League final is set to see Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns for the right to be considered the best club side in Europe.
Who will prevail? Will the Reds get their hands on a seventh continental crown or will the Blancos savour triumph number 14?
We are about to find out and you can stay across the best of the build-up, action and reaction with GOAL’s rolling blog.