Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea all in Premier League action

Game of a lifetime? 🧤
Absolutely nothing gets past Mendy ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/OJ3sy2Vcuo— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
Uh oh...? 😕
Romelu Lukaku has gone six games without scoring for Chelsea ❌❌❌❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/JH2qhMKvCv— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
FT: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea
Victory for the Blues!Chelsea take all three points as they defeat Brentford 1-0 and go back to top of the Premier League table. It's another clean sheet for the Blues, but Brentford's valiant efforts shouldn't be forgotten – Edouard Mendy was definitely Chelsea's hero today as the goalkeeper pulled off some seemingly near-impossible saves.
Absolutely sensational from Mendy!
Chelsea should have lost this game but for Mendy. It is as simple as that. #CFC #BRECHE— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 16, 2021
💪
Goals from Chelsea defenders this season:— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
2️⃣ Ben Chilwell
2️⃣ Trevor Chalobah
1️⃣ Marcos Alonso
1️⃣ Thiago Silva
1️⃣ Reece James
Total football. pic.twitter.com/IqB9rDuHOc
Penalty shout!
Brentford are claiming a penalty now, but it's been ruled as offside.
Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has been subbed on for Romelu Lukaku.
Still no goals yet in this second half, but there was a rather wholesome moment as Cesar Azpilicueta tied Edouard Mendy's laces (as the goalkeeper had his gloves on).
#Captain!
🤦♂️
Rom was all of us. 💪— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 16, 2021
🐝 0-1 💙 [45] #BreChe pic.twitter.com/56bfCsPI63
"Cristiano Ronaldo stormed straight down the tunnel at full time, and who can blame him?"
If Manchester United wanted to be taken seriously as title contenders, they needed to come to the King Power Stadium and win.
Solskjaer's structureless Man Utd side haven't a hope of fighting for the title based on Leicester capitulation.
Read the full match report by our Man Utd corresnpondent Charlotte Duncker here.
💪🏴
Three goals in three games for Ben Chilwell for both club and country. #CFC #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/MmdB89pxVr— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 16, 2021
HT: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea
GOAL!!!! Brentford 0-1 Chelsea
(Ben Chilwell)
What a way to mark the end of the first half! Both sides looked to be heading into the break goalless, but Ben Chilwell hits the ball so sweetly just on the cusp of half-time. It had plenty of power and pace, and his technique was inch-perfect.
It's 1-0 to Chelsea!
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Another day, another problem for Manchester United...
Man Utd continue to have problems 😖 pic.twitter.com/tb2T1SJatD— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
A mad minute there, as Brentford came close to scoring only for the shot to hit the post. Chelsea bounced on the counter-attack, but Romelu Lukaku's shot is offside!
Phew.
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea
🗣 Pogba: 'We deserved to lose'
"We deserved to lose," Pogba told the BBC.
“To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time. We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. We need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change."
Pogba out to try and explain that #MUFC performance. Dreadful from front to back today. Two wins from seven; not good enough. #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/7GdXtxDvaf— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 16, 2021
Brentford vs Chelsea
Meanwhile, Aston Villa had quite the meltdown...
Wolves were 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go against Aston Villa.— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
They won 3-2! 😮 pic.twitter.com/zt0qZokH0l
FT: Leicester 4-2 Manchester United
Oh dear. It's Man Utd's fourth defeat in seven matches.
What a showing from Leicester, though 👏
Leicester 4-2 Manchester United
It just isn't Cristiano Ronaldo's day, as he tries to grab a consolation goal in stoppage time – only to fall and trip miserably just at Kasper Schmeichel's feet, who grabs the ball comfortably.
Womp womp.
GOAL!!!! Leicester 4-2 Manchester United
(Patson Daka)
It's a miserable afternoon for Manchester United as Patson Daka scores from a corner! It's a combination great and terrible goal, as the Red Devils absolutely fail to get any kind of body part to the goal. It's a defensive disasterclass as the ball floats through the entire army of bodies and to Daka – who taps it into the goal. No chance for David De Gea.
And no chance for Man Utd!
😬
54 - There were only 54 seconds between Marcus Rashford equalising for Manchester United and Jamie Vardy making it 3-2 to Leicester. Party.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
GOAL! Leicester 3-2 Manchester United
(Jamie Vardy)AND IT'S JAMIE VARDY with another strike for Leicester, who now lead 3-2! What an absolutely bonkers game this has been shaping up to be.
82' Man Utd go level— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
83' Man Utd go behind
Football eh? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QHJez1AvIn
GOAL! Leicester 2-2 Manchester United
(Marcus Rashford)
Leicester didn't retain their lead for long, since Marcus Rashfrod's just bagged a goal.
What a way to finish this game!
GOAL! Leicester 2-1 Manchester United
(Caglar Soyuncu)Would you believe it! It's Soyuncu with an unbelievable strike!!!!
Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Another huge save! This time it's David De Gea who saves Youri Tielemans' shot – it would've ended up being a fine effort.
Ole will have appreciated that...
GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Burnley
(Kevin De Bruyne)Goal! The Belgian international doubles Manchester City's lead over Burnley, and the Citizens are cruising to a comfortable home victory.
Team news: Brentford vs Chelsea
Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku
Your Chelsea team news! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/tr3b8mZsAZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 16, 2021
FT: Dortmund 3-1 Mainz
We go top of the table! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o0bs6HIUww— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 16, 2021
GOAL! Dortmund 3-1 Mainz
(Erling Haaland)Who else?!?!
Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
GOAL: Dortmund 2-1 Mainz
(Burkardt)Mainz pull one back in the Dortmund game, but it looks to be just a cosnolation goal.
Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
Searching for a way through 🔍 #MUFC | #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/OroIEprITM— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2021
Wonderkid, indeed 🐝
Erling Haaland cannot be stopped 🚫— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
9️⃣ Games
1️⃣2️⃣ Goals
4️⃣ Assists pic.twitter.com/pgPPZgF6Ks
HT: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Man City 1-0 Burnley
There's been some lengthy periods of injury time in the Premier League this afternoon - but just the three goals in the five games currently underway, as the whistles go around the country.
Jamie Vardy comes up just shy with the last play at the King Power Stadium, but Leicester have proved a suitable match for Manchester United so far.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have the lead, but Burnley - always a stolid opponent - have frustrated their hopes so far. More to come? You'd bet on it.
GOAL: Dortmund 2-0 Mainz
(Erling Haaland)
Borussia Dortmund are back underway, have doubled their lead no less - and could it be any other man than Erling Haaland?
The hosts snap up a penalty, the Norwegian steps up and duly dispatches it with cool elan.
Dortmund are firmly in the driving seat against Mainz.
Team News: Clermont v Lille
Supporters clermontois, voici le 11 de départ de votre équipe ! #CF63LOSC 🌋🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/LCF24HZAVJ— Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) October 16, 2021
📋 Our #CF63LOSC line-up...#LOSC | @Hello_Lille pic.twitter.com/MhpsbqwopK— LOSC EN (@LOSC_EN) October 16, 2021
GOAL: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
(Youri Tielemans)
Takes one good finish to know another!
Youri Tielemans has just looped a magic finish over David de Gea, into the top-left corner, from the edge of the box. The goalkeeper may well have thought that was going over the corner of the net.
Harry Maguire though is the man who will be most frustrated with that, having been dislodged of possession immediately in the build-up. The King Power Stadium erupts.
Greenwood maintains long-range skill
Leicester 0-1 Man Utd
24% - Of all players with at least 20 Premier League goals for Manchester United, only David Beckham (55%) and Nani (31%) have scored a higher share from outside the box than Mason Greenwood (24%). Range. pic.twitter.com/LmqZGzHcfw— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
The special one?
Leicester 0-1 Man Utd
Mason Greenwood is a 𝙎𝙋𝙀𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 young footballer 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cfEvRO6iME— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
HT: Dortmund 1-0 Mainz
Reus goal gives hosts lead
The whistle goes in Dortmund and it is the hosts who sit ahead thanks to their captain's strike.
No goals yet for Erling Haaland but the Leeds-born star has gone close a few times.
There's more goals in this one, you feel.
GOAL: Leicester 0-1 Man Utd
(Mason Greenwood)
Mason Greenwood, step right up!
That is an absolute beauty of a finish from the Manchester United forward, an outside-the-box strike that floats perfectly towards the back of the net.
Bruno Fernandes tees him up, the youngster sights it and Kasper Schmeichel has no chance. His team-mates mob him and rightfully so!
GOAL: Man City 1-0 Burnley
(Bernardo Silva)
First blood to the champions!
It's Phil Foden who goes close, lashing a finish in after Bernardo Silva sets him up from the right edge but Nick Pope proves up to the task.
Alas, the England goalkeeper cannot keep hold of the ball and Silva follows up with a wild slice that buries itself in the back of the net.
KO: Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
We are underway in not one, not two but five - yes, five! Premier League games now too, including the headline clash of Leicester City versus Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo is back starting for the Red Devils. Will he be on song today or not?
What about Raheem Sterling, also on from the off for Manchester City against Burnley? Chances beckon today.
Ward-Prowse run comes to an end
Southampton v Leeds
102 - Following his red card against Chelsea, this will be the first Premier League game James Ward-Prowse has not appeared in for Southampton since 27th December 2018. The midfielder had appeared in 102 consecutive matches in the competition for the Saints before today. Absent.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
With age comes wisdom
FT: Watford 0-5 Liverpool
35y 285d - James Milner is the oldest player to assist a goal for Liverpool in the Premier League since Gary McAllister in October 2001 (36y 299d v Leicester). Timeless. pic.twitter.com/O8ikmoBQfr— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
GOAL: Dortmund 1-0 Mainz
(Marco Reus)
Well, that didn't take long!
It's Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus who opens this one up inside three minutes - and he has almost taken the back of the net off with that shot.
In a crowded box, the ball comes back to him and he puts an absolute rocket of a finish in.
KO: Dortmund v Mainz
As one game ends, another begins - and, a little belatedly, Borussia Dortmund are underway in the Bundesliga against Mainz.
Erling Haaland is back in the fold today. Will the Norway superstar deliver the goods for the hosts?
Dilly... dang
FT: Watford 0-5 Liverpool
5 - Claudio Ranieri suffered his biggest ever Premier League defeat, while no manager whose first game with a club in the competition came at home has suffered a bigger margin of defeat (also Alan Smith with Crystal Palace v Liverpool in August 1994, 1-6). Frosty. pic.twitter.com/0MnPVBcT6q— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
FT: Watford 0-5 Liverpool
Firmino hat-trick as Reds rout Ranieri
The whistle goes and that will be all at Vicarage Road.
If Claudio Ranieri did not realise the size of the task at hand, he does now. His side grew a little more throughout the second half - but there is no escaping the fact they have been thrashed, and thrashed hard, on home turf.
Liverpool, for the moment, move two points clear at the top of the Premier League. That was a statement of intent - and then some.
GOAL: Watford 0-5 Liverpool
(Roberto Firmino)
The Brazilian gets the match ball!
There's just one added minute of injury time, with no need to drag proceedings out - but it is just enough for Roberto Firmino to grab a third of the afternoon.
Neco Williams, on off the bench, slides it across the face of the goal from the right, pulls Ben Foster over and it is another easy finish into an open net. It has been a horrible first afternoon on the job for Claudio Ranieri.
Team News: Southampton v Leeds
Broja makes first start, no Phillips or Raphinha
Ready to resume our #PL season ⏯— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 16, 2021
How #SaintsFC will line-up against #LUFC this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/316FPRaqXi
📋 Three changes to the #LUFC Starting XI. Harrison, Roberts and Struijk in for Phillips, Raphinha and Firpo pic.twitter.com/JF1B9ipj7q— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 16, 2021
Team News: Norwich v Brighton
Hosts unchanged for Seagulls visit
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 16, 2021
Unchanged from our draw at Burnley two weeks ago!#NCFC | #NORBHA pic.twitter.com/AfOVyJJuj9
Come on Albion! 👊 Here's today's XI to face Norwich City in the @PremierLeague. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 16, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aVtdKCarL3
Team News: Man City v Burnley
Grealish benched, Sterling starts
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🚨— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 16, 2021
XI | Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.
SUBS | Carson, Slicker, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer.#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/U6nyz9Cw1V
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Manchester City this afternoon 👇— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 16, 2021
Nathan Collins partners James Tarkowski in defence, with Maxwel Cornet returning to the side 💪#MCIBUR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/4C7kihfoNV
Team News: Villa v Wolves
✅ @EmiMartinezz1— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 16, 2021
✅ @DGOficial
This is your Aston Villa team to face Wolves. 🟣 #AVLWOL pic.twitter.com/v3Sex3zCiq
Here's how we line-up for #AVLWOL.— Wolves (@Wolves) October 16, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/EiLYb70gSW
Team News: Leicester v Man Utd
Ronaldo starts, Maguire skippers visitors
The 𝐗𝐈 to face Manchester United 💥#LeiMun pic.twitter.com/NeXdhWsdRC— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 16, 2021
📣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦! 📣— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2021
© @HarryMaguire93 will lead the Reds out this afternoon! 👊#MUFC | #LEIMUN
Is Salah the best in the world right now?
Watford 0-4 Liverpool
October 16, 2021
WATCH: Magic Salah makes it four for Reds
Watford 0-4 Liverpool
STOP THAT, MO SALAH! 🇪🇬👑— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021
The footwork is magical, the finish is sublime.
He had the Watford defence on strings! 😱 pic.twitter.com/tBWPWWOxeX
MO SALAH. SPEECHLESS.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 16, 2021
Yes, before you ask, you can have all the replays too. #MyPLMorning
📺 @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/i88819pRDr
GOAL: Watford 0-4 Liverpool
(Mohamed Salah)
A full house up front for the Reds at Vicarage Road!
Mohamed Salah just seems to notch goal of the season candidates out of thin air, doesn't he? This time, he robs possession in the Watford box, shrugs off three defenders, turns another two inside out and lobs a lovely shot across the face of goal to nestle in the far side of the net.
Hornets supporters aren't heading for the exit just yet, but it is only a matter of time on this basis.
GOAL: Watford 0-3 Liverpool
(Roberto Firmino)
Game, set and match to the Reds!
This one is a comedy of errors for Watford and Claudio Ranieri might want to sink into the ground. Not as much as Craig Cathcart though, who lunges for Andy Robertson's flick into the box.
He pushes it onto Ben Foster and the goalkeeper fails to make a clean collection - leaving Roberto Firmino to smack the loose ball in for his second of the day.
Team News: Dortmund v Mainz
Haaland back for hosts
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. MAINZ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/iSSOi4Nv5N— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 16, 2021
A first start in the Bundesliga for Anton #Stach! 💪 Here's how we line up to take on @BlackYellow 🔴⚪#Mainz05 #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/DyJzhovF0f— Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) October 16, 2021
Back underway
Watford 0-2 Liverpool
Watford sub, Cleverley on for Masina.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
Back underway #LFC
WATCH: Firmino doubles Liverpool lead with slick move
HT: Watford 0-2 Liverpool
Another excellently crafted Liverpool move! 🤩— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021
Bobby Firmino adds the finishing touches as the Reds tighten their grip on the game 👊 pic.twitter.com/d21hbRLg1G
SENSATIONAL team goal for Liverpool to make it 2-0! #MyPLMorning— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 16, 2021
📺 @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/OqiiSrzJkm
HT: Watford 0-2 Liverpool
Mane makes history as Reds threaten rout
The whistle goes and Claudio Ranieri is straight down the tunnel. The veteran manager does not look impressed with what he has seen so far.
It is very much dilly ding, dilly dang more than dilly dong right now. Liverpool are on top and absolutely flying.
That first goal for Sadio Mane too, to bring up a century? Absolute quality.
GOAL: Watford 0-2 Liverpool
(Roberto Firmino)
Two-nil to the Reds - and Vicarage Road feels like it might collapse under the display of firepower threatening to burst free right now.
Mohamed Salah has been cutting up defenders all afternoon long so far, but this is Sadio Mane who plays the neat ball in on the left. James Milner latches onto it quickly and squares a delivery back inside.
Watford's defence is all at see and it is the easiest of tap-ins for Roberto Firmino.
Hornets show signs of life
Watford 0-1 Liverpool
Watford think they are in. Alexander-Arnold makes a well-timed sliding challenge to deny them. Then the flag goes up.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
WATCH: Salah sets up Mane opener
Watford 0-1 Liverpool
That's an incredible goal to open the scoring! ⚡️⚡️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021
Mo Salah with the strength and perfect assist before Sadio Mane cooly slots the ball home... 🤤
Some move! pic.twitter.com/krafY3vGzA
Turn this up to 100!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 16, 2021
Sadio Mane scores a smooth goal to open the scoring today for Liverpool. #MyPLMorning
📺 @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/RFOFd0hXdu
No penalties for Mane milestone
Watford 0-1 Liverpool
100 - Sadio Mané has now scored 100 goals in the Premier League, and in the meantime become only the third player to reach 100+ Premier League goals without any of them being penalties, after Les Ferdinand (149) and Emile Heskey (110). Earned. pic.twitter.com/NDtbqStQdZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
Mane brings up magic mark
Watford 0-1 Liverpool
🇨🇮 Didier Drogba— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah
🇸🇳 Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane becomes the third African player to score 100 Premier League goals! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wkTpwMrdSN
GOAL: Watford 0-1 Liverpool
(Sadio Mane)
It could be a long first afternoon at the office for Claudio Ranieri - Liverpool have seized an early lead, and it is only a surprise that they haven't managed it already.
The Reds have been rampant so far, particularly through Mohamed Salah, and it is the Egypt international who sets this one up. A Watford goal-kick makes halfway, comes back to earth and falls towards the forward.
He breaks down the right flank, but not too far, before he sweeps a low cross in. Sadio Mane meets it on the edge of the box, stretching out ahead of the defence, and slots a simple finish into the bottom-left corner.
Fast start for visitors
Watford 0-0 Liverpool
Salah hits the bar early but the flag was up anyway against Mane. #LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
KO: Watford v Liverpool
Referee Jonathan Moss blows the whistle - and we're underway in our first match of the day!
Will it be a routine job for the Reds? Or have the Hornets got a sting up their sleeve?
Sunshine on Watford
And look at that, the sun has turned up 😎🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/t6lJzf8dRB— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
Tough at the top
Watford v Liverpool
Club football is BACK and this is how the top leagues are shaping up 📈 pic.twitter.com/E0vHHPTNjx— Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021
Ranieri puts record on the line
Watford v Liverpool
80% - Claudio Ranieri has won four of his five Premier League home games against Liverpool, losing the other. The Italian has the highest home win rate against the Reds in Premier League history (80% - min. 5 meetings). Return. pic.twitter.com/ELAMd6vsA9— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021
Dilly ding, dilly dong!
Watford v Liverpool
Eyes will be on both sides of the pitch in today's Premier League curtain-raiser of course - but the return of Claudio Ranieri to the reins of an English side has the potential to be a welcome surprise.
The Italian became a cult figure and hero not just in Leicester after he took them to a shock 2015-16 Premier League title triumph, but he was out of a job at the King Power Stadium less than a year later.
The journeyman boss has flitted around since, and most recently was with Sampdoria - but having made his reputation already, it is hard to see that, no matter how short his stay with the Hornets is, he will suffer greatly for them.
Big day between the posts
Watford v Liverpool
A big day for Caoimhin Kelleher, who makes just his third Premier League appearance today. 🔴#LFC #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/7ojPkXWZnx— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021
Kelleher primed to seize chance
Watford v Liverpool
The belated return of South American internationals to their clubs in Europe has had a knock-on effect across the Premier League this weekend - but when ooportunity knocks, that's when you've got to take it.
So it is, with Alisson's absence after Brazil duty, that Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher will play his third top-flight game for the Reds, with the 22-year-old nabbing his first start of the year.
There will be a lot of pressure on his shoulders today - but you can expect him to rise to the occasion, as so many other Liverpool starlets have under Jurgen Klopp's watch.
Team News: Watford v Liverpool
Ranieri takes charge of first game, Kelleher in goal for Reds
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 16, 2021
Here's the side Claudio Ranieri has picked for his first game in charge of the Hornets!#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/hivRmrsKTM
⭐ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021
The Reds to take on @WatfordFC this afternoon 👊 #WATLIV
Today's order of play
There's no shortage of blockbusters across Europe's top five leagues today - indeed, it is arguably only La Liga that does not boast a true cherry-picked tie among their fixture list.
But we're going to bring you the big highlights all the way through until the close of play from these games. In order of kick-off, we've got:
1230: Watford v Liverpool
1430: Dortmund v Mainz
1500: Aston Villa v Wolves
1500: Leicester v Man Utd
1500: Man City v Burnley
1500: Norwich v Brighton
1500: Southampton v Leeds
1600: Clermont v Lille
1700: Lazio v Inter
1730: Brentford v Chelsea
1945: Milan v Hellas Verona
(All times BST)
