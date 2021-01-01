Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea all in Premier League action

That's all, folks!

2021-10-16T18:45:43Z

Thanks for sticking with us through all the action today, and we'll be back tomorrow for even more club football.

See you then – same time, same place! 👋

FT: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea

2021-10-16T18:26:14Z

Victory for the Blues!

Chelsea take all three points as they defeat Brentford 1-0 and go back to top of the Premier League table. It's another clean sheet for the Blues, but Brentford's valiant efforts shouldn't be forgotten – Edouard Mendy was definitely Chelsea's hero today as the goalkeeper pulled off some seemingly near-impossible saves.

Absolutely sensational from Mendy!

2021-10-16T18:23:52Z

2021-10-16T18:22:12Z

Oh my days. Mendy saves Chelsea again as Brentford have their best chance of the game at the death, saving the ball just inches away. Wow! He is having the game of his life here.

2021-10-16T18:14:58Z

OOF! Edouard Mendy with yet another save. Brentford would've been up by a few goals here if it weren't for him.

2021-10-16T18:13:25Z

Wild scenes from the home here as Brentford looked likely to score, but Edouard Mendy came to the rescue – and the subsequent shot was cleared off the line by Trevoh Chalobah!

2021-10-16T18:10:04Z

2021-10-16T18:05:40Z

Penalty shout!

Brentford are claiming a penalty now, but it's been ruled as offside.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has been subbed on for Romelu Lukaku.

2021-10-16T18:03:27Z

Brentford are finally applying the pressure on Chelsea now, and they are backed fully by their home supporters. Chelsea have missed a myriad of chances, and will they rue not being clinical enough?

2021-10-16T17:51:10Z

Still no goals yet in this second half, but there was a rather wholesome moment as Cesar Azpilicueta tied Edouard Mendy's laces (as the goalkeeper had his gloves on).

"Cristiano Ronaldo stormed straight down the tunnel at full time, and who can blame him?"

2021-10-16T17:29:08Z

If Manchester United wanted to be taken seriously as title contenders, they needed to come to the King Power Stadium and win.

Solskjaer's structureless Man Utd side haven't a hope of fighting for the title based on Leicester capitulation.

Read the full match report by our Man Utd corresnpondent Charlotte Duncker here.

Man Utd Solskjaer
HT: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea

2021-10-16T17:19:10Z

Aaaaand the Blues head into the break with the lead.

GOAL!!!! Brentford 0-1 Chelsea

2021-10-16T17:16:29Z

(Ben Chilwell)

What a way to mark the end of the first half! Both sides looked to be heading into the break goalless, but Ben Chilwell hits the ball so sweetly just on the cusp of half-time. It had plenty of power and pace, and his technique was inch-perfect. 

It's 1-0 to Chelsea!

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

2021-10-16T17:08:25Z

CLOSE! Yet another chance for Timo Werner, who fluffs it. Another big chance missed by Chelsea, who have been doing well to supply the chances, but the conversion just isn't there.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

2021-10-16T16:52:54Z

A mad minute there, as Brentford came close to scoring only for the shot to hit the post. Chelsea bounced on the counter-attack, but Romelu Lukaku's shot is offside!

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

2021-10-16T16:47:41Z

Chelsea have a chance with a free-kick, but Romelu Lukaku disappointingly skies it over the crossbar. It just didn't have enough bend, and it never looked as if it was a threat on goal anyway.

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

2021-10-16T16:43:07Z

Play's been halted momentarily as Frank Onyeka is injured and now receiving medical attention on the pitch.

🗣 Pogba: 'We deserved to lose'

2021-10-16T16:34:05Z

"We deserved to lose," Pogba told the BBC.

“To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time. We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. We need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change."

Brentford vs Chelsea

2021-10-16T16:30:39Z

And we've kicked off for the final Premier League game of the afternoon! Chelsea have a chance to go into the top four this evening, should they win against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa had quite the meltdown...

2021-10-16T16:07:45Z

FT: Leicester 4-2 Manchester United

2021-10-16T16:00:08Z

Oh dear. It's Man Utd's fourth defeat in seven matches.

What a showing from Leicester, though 👏

Leicester 4-2 Manchester United

2021-10-16T15:54:51Z

It just isn't Cristiano Ronaldo's day, as he tries to grab a consolation goal in stoppage time – only to fall and trip miserably just at Kasper Schmeichel's feet, who grabs the ball comfortably.

GOAL!!!! Leicester 4-2 Manchester United

2021-10-16T15:53:08Z

(Patson Daka)

It's a miserable afternoon for Manchester United as Patson Daka scores from a corner! It's a combination great and terrible goal, as the Red Devils absolutely fail to get any kind of body part to the goal. It's a defensive disasterclass as the ball floats through the entire army of bodies and to Daka – who taps it into the goal. No chance for David De Gea.

And no chance for Man Utd!

2021-10-16T15:47:49Z

GOAL! Leicester 3-2 Manchester United

2021-10-16T15:45:45Z

(Jamie Vardy)

AND IT'S JAMIE VARDY with another strike for Leicester, who now lead 3-2! What an absolutely bonkers game this has been shaping up to be.

GOAL! Leicester 2-2 Manchester United

2021-10-16T15:42:32Z

(Marcus Rashford)

Leicester didn't retain their lead for long, since Marcus Rashfrod's just bagged a goal.

What a way to finish this game!

GOAL! Leicester 2-1 Manchester United

2021-10-16T15:39:36Z

(Caglar Soyuncu)

Would you believe it! It's Soyuncu with an unbelievable strike!!!!

2021-10-16T15:37:05Z

Another huge save! This time it's David De Gea who saves Youri Tielemans' shot – it would've ended up being a fine effort.

Ole will have appreciated that...

GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Burnley

2021-10-16T15:34:01Z

(Kevin De Bruyne)

Goal! The Belgian international doubles Manchester City's lead over Burnley, and the Citizens are cruising to a comfortable home victory.

Team news: Brentford vs Chelsea

2021-10-16T15:33:12Z

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku

FT: Dortmund 3-1 Mainz

2021-10-16T15:29:42Z

And that's a wrap on the Dortmund game, and they now go top of the Bundesliga table thanks to a Reus strike and a Haaland double.

GOAL! Dortmund 3-1 Mainz

2021-10-16T15:27:38Z

(Erling Haaland)

Who else?!?!

2021-10-16T15:25:45Z

HUGE CHANCE! Kasper Schemichel makes a fine save to deny Mason Greenwood, but it's been ruled offside anyway.

GOAL: Dortmund 2-1 Mainz

2021-10-16T15:21:22Z

(Burkardt)

Mainz pull one back in the Dortmund game, but it looks to be just a cosnolation goal.

2021-10-16T14:50:00Z

Man City 1-0 Burnley

There's been some lengthy periods of injury time in the Premier League this afternoon - but just the three goals in the five games currently underway, as the whistles go around the country.

Jamie Vardy comes up just shy with the last play at the King Power Stadium, but Leicester have proved a suitable match for Manchester United so far.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have the lead, but Burnley - always a stolid opponent - have frustrated their hopes so far. More to come? You'd bet on it.

GOAL: Dortmund 2-0 Mainz

2021-10-16T14:45:00Z

(Erling Haaland)

Borussia Dortmund are back underway, have doubled their lead no less - and could it be any other man than Erling Haaland?

The hosts snap up a penalty, the Norwegian steps up and duly dispatches it with cool elan.

Dortmund are firmly in the driving seat against Mainz.

GOAL: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd

2021-10-16T14:31:00Z

(Youri Tielemans)

Takes one good finish to know another!

Youri Tielemans has just looped a magic finish over David de Gea, into the top-left corner, from the edge of the box. The goalkeeper may well have thought that was going over the corner of the net.

Harry Maguire though is the man who will be most frustrated with that, having been dislodged of possession immediately in the build-up. The King Power Stadium erupts.

Greenwood maintains long-range skill

2021-10-16T14:30:00Z

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd

HT: Dortmund 1-0 Mainz

2021-10-16T14:20:00Z

Reus goal gives hosts lead

The whistle goes in Dortmund and it is the hosts who sit ahead thanks to their captain's strike.

No goals yet for Erling Haaland but the Leeds-born star has gone close a few times.

There's more goals in this one, you feel.

GOAL: Leicester 0-1 Man Utd

2021-10-16T14:19:00Z

(Mason Greenwood)

Mason Greenwood, step right up!

That is an absolute beauty of a finish from the Manchester United forward, an outside-the-box strike that floats perfectly towards the back of the net.

Bruno Fernandes tees him up, the youngster sights it and Kasper Schmeichel has no chance. His team-mates mob him and rightfully so!

GOAL: Man City 1-0 Burnley

2021-10-16T14:12:00Z

(Bernardo Silva)

First blood to the champions! 

It's Phil Foden who goes close, lashing a finish in after Bernardo Silva sets him up from the right edge but Nick Pope proves up to the task.

Alas, the England goalkeeper cannot keep hold of the ball and Silva follows up with a wild slice that buries itself in the back of the net.

KO: Leicester v Man Utd

2021-10-16T14:00:00Z

Man City v Burnley

We are underway in not one, not two but five - yes, five! Premier League games now too, including the headline clash of Leicester City versus Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back starting for the Red Devils. Will he be on song today or not?

What about Raheem Sterling, also on from the off for Manchester City against Burnley? Chances beckon today.

Ward-Prowse run comes to an end

2021-10-16T13:50:00Z

Southampton v Leeds

With age comes wisdom

2021-10-16T13:43:00Z

GOAL: Dortmund 1-0 Mainz

2021-10-16T13:36:00Z

(Marco Reus)

Well, that didn't take long!

It's Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus who opens this one up inside three minutes - and he has almost taken the back of the net off with that shot.

In a crowded box, the ball comes back to him and he puts an absolute rocket of a finish in.

KO: Dortmund v Mainz

2021-10-16T13:33:00Z

As one game ends, another begins - and, a little belatedly, Borussia Dortmund are underway in the Bundesliga against Mainz.

Erling Haaland is back in the fold today. Will the Norway superstar deliver the goods for the hosts?

Dilly... dang

2021-10-16T13:26:00Z

FT: Watford 0-5 Liverpool

2021-10-16T13:20:00Z

Firmino hat-trick as Reds rout Ranieri

The whistle goes and that will be all at Vicarage Road.

If Claudio Ranieri did not realise the size of the task at hand, he does now. His side grew a little more throughout the second half - but there is no escaping the fact they have been thrashed, and thrashed hard, on home turf.

Liverpool, for the moment, move two points clear at the top of the Premier League. That was a statement of intent - and then some.

GOAL: Watford 0-5 Liverpool

2021-10-16T13:18:00Z

(Roberto Firmino)

The Brazilian gets the match ball!

There's just one added minute of injury time, with no need to drag proceedings out - but it is just enough for Roberto Firmino to grab a third of the afternoon.

Neco Williams, on off the bench, slides it across the face of the goal from the right, pulls Ben Foster over and it is another easy finish into an open net. It has been a horrible first afternoon on the job for Claudio Ranieri.

Roberto Firmino Watford vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22
Team News: Norwich v Brighton

2021-10-16T13:09:00Z

Hosts unchanged for Seagulls visit

Team News: Man City v Burnley

2021-10-16T13:06:00Z

Grealish benched, Sterling starts

GOAL: Watford 0-4 Liverpool

2021-10-16T12:41:00Z

(Mohamed Salah)

A full house up front for the Reds at Vicarage Road!

Mohamed Salah just seems to notch goal of the season candidates out of thin air, doesn't he? This time, he robs possession in the Watford box, shrugs off three defenders, turns another two inside out and lobs a lovely shot across the face of goal to nestle in the far side of the net.

Hornets supporters aren't heading for the exit just yet, but it is only a matter of time on this basis.

GOAL: Watford 0-3 Liverpool

2021-10-16T12:40:00Z

(Roberto Firmino)

Game, set and match to the Reds!

This one is a comedy of errors for Watford and Claudio Ranieri might want to sink into the ground. Not as much as Craig Cathcart though, who lunges for Andy Robertson's flick into the box.

He pushes it onto Ben Foster and the goalkeeper fails to make a clean collection - leaving Roberto Firmino to smack the loose ball in for his second of the day.

Back underway

2021-10-16T12:32:00Z

Watford 0-2 Liverpool

WATCH: Firmino doubles Liverpool lead with slick move

2021-10-16T12:20:00Z

2021-10-16T12:17:00Z

Mane makes history as Reds threaten rout

The whistle goes and Claudio Ranieri is straight down the tunnel. The veteran manager does not look impressed with what he has seen so far.

It is very much dilly ding, dilly dang more than dilly dong right now. Liverpool are on top and absolutely flying.

That first goal for Sadio Mane too, to bring up a century? Absolute quality.

GOAL: Watford 0-2 Liverpool

2021-10-16T12:07:00Z

(Roberto Firmino)

Two-nil to the Reds - and Vicarage Road feels like it might collapse under the display of firepower threatening to burst free right now.

Mohamed Salah has been cutting up defenders all afternoon long so far, but this is Sadio Mane who plays the neat ball in on the left. James Milner latches onto it quickly and squares a delivery back inside.

Watford's defence is all at see and it is the easiest of tap-ins for Roberto Firmino.

Hornets show signs of life

2021-10-16T12:00:00Z

Watford 0-1 Liverpool

WATCH: Salah sets up Mane opener

2021-10-16T11:55:00Z

Watford 0-1 Liverpool

No penalties for Mane milestone

2021-10-16T11:49:00Z

Watford 0-1 Liverpool

Mane brings up magic mark

2021-10-16T11:42:00Z

Watford 0-1 Liverpool

GOAL: Watford 0-1 Liverpool

2021-10-16T11:38:00Z

(Sadio Mane)

It could be a long first afternoon at the office for Claudio Ranieri - Liverpool have seized an early lead, and it is only a surprise that they haven't managed it already.

The Reds have been rampant so far, particularly through Mohamed Salah, and it is the Egypt international who sets this one up. A Watford goal-kick makes halfway, comes back to earth and falls towards the forward.

He breaks down the right flank, but not too far, before he sweeps a low cross in. Sadio Mane meets it on the edge of the box, stretching out ahead of the defence, and slots a simple finish into the bottom-left corner.

Fast start for visitors

2021-10-16T11:32:00Z

Watford 0-0 Liverpool

KO: Watford v Liverpool

2021-10-16T11:30:00Z

Referee Jonathan Moss blows the whistle - and we're underway in our first match of the day!

Will it be a routine job for the Reds? Or have the Hornets got a sting up their sleeve?

Ranieri puts record on the line

2021-10-16T11:10:00Z

Watford v Liverpool

Dilly ding, dilly dong!

2021-10-16T11:02:30Z

Watford v Liverpool

Eyes will be on both sides of the pitch in today's Premier League curtain-raiser of course - but the return of Claudio Ranieri to the reins of an English side has the potential to be a welcome surprise.

The Italian became a cult figure and hero not just in Leicester after he took them to a shock 2015-16 Premier League title triumph, but he was out of a job at the King Power Stadium less than a year later.

The journeyman boss has flitted around since, and most recently was with Sampdoria - but having made his reputation already, it is hard to see that, no matter how short his stay with the Hornets is, he will suffer greatly for them.

Claudio Ranieri Inter Roma Serie A
Kelleher primed to seize chance

2021-10-16T10:47:30Z

Watford v Liverpool

The belated return of South American internationals to their clubs in Europe has had a knock-on effect across the Premier League this weekend - but when ooportunity knocks, that's when you've got to take it.

So it is, with Alisson's absence after Brazil duty, that Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher will play his third top-flight game for the Reds, with the 22-year-old nabbing his first start of the year.

There will be a lot of pressure on his shoulders today - but you can expect him to rise to the occasion, as so many other Liverpool starlets have under Jurgen Klopp's watch.

Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool 2020-21
Team News: Watford v Liverpool

2021-10-16T10:40:00Z

Ranieri takes charge of first game, Kelleher in goal for Reds

Today's order of play

2021-10-16T10:35:00Z

There's no shortage of blockbusters across Europe's top five leagues today - indeed, it is arguably only La Liga that does not boast a true cherry-picked tie among their fixture list.

But we're going to bring you the big highlights all the way through until the close of play from these games. In order of kick-off, we've got:

1230: Watford v Liverpool
1430: Dortmund v Mainz
1500: Aston Villa v Wolves 
1500: Leicester v Man Utd
1500: Man City v Burnley
1500: Norwich v Brighton
1500: Southampton v Leeds
1600: Clermont v Lille
1700: Lazio v Inter
1730: Brentford v Chelsea
1945: Milan v Hellas Verona

(All times BST)

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021-22
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-16T10:30:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Had your fill of internationals? Good - because we're out of the frying pan and into the fire of club football once more, on a jam-packed weekend to welcome back domestic level.

No less than seven Premier League games are set for today, including Claudio Ranieri's latest English top-flight debut as the former Leicester boss takes charge of Watford against Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to the Foxes, Manchester City host Burnley and Chelsea prepare to pit wits with Brentford - while across the continent, Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Milan and Lille are all in action too.

You don't want to be anywhere else.