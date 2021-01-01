Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

Frustration building for City
City have the ball in the back of the net but it's offside— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace
Three points wrapped up with a third from Klopp's men. Keita with his first goal for the Reds since July 2020 - and it's a great strike. Game over.
WOW!!!!!! WHAT A GOAL, NABY LAD!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wdKWBofREO— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
If you've got it, flaunt it...
Mohamed Salah had to remind them 💪 pic.twitter.com/bjbmDa5n05— Goal (@goal) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Norwich 1-3 Watford
That should be game over at Carrow Road, with Sarr grabbing his second of the game. Canaries rooted to the foot of the table.
Cleverley neatly played in King, whose shot was saved before Sarr tapped in!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 18, 2021
King was initially ruled offside but VAR corrected the decision 👏
⏱ 82’
🐤 1-3 🐝#NORWAT https://t.co/Ck7g3yapLf
Tierney headache for Arsenal
Tavares on for Tierney now, who has picked up an injury.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
Salah gets in on the act for the Reds. That takes him to 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool - will he reach a century today to go with the one Mane has already hit?
78' - A corner is glanced on to the back post and Salah makes no mistake with an emphatic finish! Superb 🇪🇬👑— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
[2-0]#LIVCRY https://t.co/MqkAihXCnf
Providing the sting for Hornets
20 - Since his Watford debut in August 2019, Ismaila Sarr has scored 20 league goals for the Hornets, more than any other player for the club in that time. Potent.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Villa vs Everton team news
20 - Julian Nagelsmann has seen his team score 20 goals in his first five Bundesliga games in charge of FC Bayern, equalling the record for a new coach at a club after five BL matches , previously achieved by Adries Jonker in 2011 and Udo Lattek in 1970. Dreamstart. #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/j64ySLuCtT— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 18, 2021
🔵 Our team to face Villa...#AVLEVE #EFC pic.twitter.com/AB0lFbp0KT— Everton (@Everton) September 18, 2021
Goal glut
Seventh heaven for Bayern
SEVEN 🎉🥨— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
This team is on fire 🔥 #MiaSanMia #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/UO6OD2nP2C
Another one chalked off!
No joy for Burnley as, like at the Etihad, VAR rules that there should be no penalty. Sigh of relief for Arsenal, and Ben White as it was his mistake which caused the problems.
📺 VAR check...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2021
Burnley are awarded a penalty for a foul inside the area but it's overruled after a quick check of the monitor.
🔴🔵 0-1 🟡 (68)#BURARS
Spot-kick at Turf Moor?
Penalty to Burnley. Looked harsh, looked like Ramsdale won the ball.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Norwich 1-2 Watford
Shaping up to be another pointless afternoon for the Canaries as they trail at Carrow Road. Sarr has the Hornets in front...
City off the hook
Penalty call reversed at the Etihad Stadium. A lengthy VAR ruling results in a spot-kick being waved off and Walker seeing his red card overturned!
62. After a VAR check the penalty is overturned! 😅— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 18, 2021
🔵 0-0 🔴 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/ELU5mymiIK
Red card: Walker dismissed for Man City
Manchester City are down to 10 men against Southampton, and are about to face a penalty. Kyle Walker has been given his marching orders.
Penalty to Southampton. Walker sent off too.— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) September 18, 2021
Another record for Bayern's goal machine
13 – Robert Lewandowski is the first player in #Bundesliga history to score in 13 consecutive home matches in the competition; previously he had shared this record with Gerd Müller and Jupp Heynckes (12 each). Record. #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/Vq4qWyUV54— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 18, 2021
Inter team news
📣 | FORMAZIONE— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) September 18, 2021
Ecco gli 1⃣1⃣ nerazzurri scelti da Simone Inzaghi per #InterBologna! 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/NqznmbdSe4
VIDEO: How Mane brought up his century (U.S. only)
Reds star reaches 100 not out
Here, for our U.S. audience only, is how Sadio Mane reached his century of goals for Liverpool...
Oh, Mané Mané!#LIVCRY on @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/m098X2yJyE— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 18, 2021
Set-piece special
40 - Martin Ødegaard has scored Arsenal's 40th direct free-kick goal in the @premierleague, and first by a Norwegian for any side in the competition since Morten Gamst Pedersen for Blackburn against Arsenal in February 2012. Opener. pic.twitter.com/Z4n6veBcGH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
New threads
Inter will be looking sharp today in their Serie A clash with Bologna - new third kit gets a first outing for the reigning Italian champions...
📸 | THIRD KIT— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) September 18, 2021
Let's take a closer look🔎👀🔥#InterBologna #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/7OrLKu5kQu
Favoured foe
9 - Sadio Mané has scored in each of his last nine league appearances against Crystal Palace, the first player in @premierleague history to score in nine straight matches against a single side. Thanos. https://t.co/N1TFOJC84y— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 6-0 Bochum
Robert Lewandowski is in on the action!
Of course the Polish hitman was going to find the net in this game and he waited until the hour-mark to make it 5-0.
Then, just four minutes afterwards, Joshua Kimmich has followed up with his second goal of the game. Bayern lead 6-0!
Did you really think @lewy_official wasn't gonna score today???— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) September 18, 2021
🥨 #FCBBOC | 5-0 | 61' 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/AiQfTaw10Q
Half-time in the Premier League
It's half-time in the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.
Here are the scores at the break:
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Man City 0-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Watford
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sadio Mane has broken the deadlock at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah's header from a corner is saved by Vicente Guaita but Mane slips in to get the rebound and finish the job.
It's his 100th for the club!
💯 Reds goals for Mane 👏😍— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
The newest #LFC centurion! pic.twitter.com/LuPf7eQTH4
VIDEO: Odegaard free-kick gives Arsenal lead
For our US audience, here is a video of Odegaard's opening goal for Arsenal.
WHAT A HIT BY ØDEGAARD #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/6ljrMqBmm9— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Martin Odegaard has scored for the Gunners!
The midfielder sent a free-kick curling beyond Nick Pope to give Mikel Arteta's team the advantage at Turf Moor.
GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Watford
Watford have scored the first goal of the 3pm matches in the Premier League.
Emmanuel Dennis headed his side into the lead just 17 minutes into the clash at Carrow Road.
DENNIS SCORES!!! pic.twitter.com/BIGjSrx0rh— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 18, 2021
Half-time: Bayern 4-0 Bochum
An own goal from Vassilios Lambropoulos has put Bayern Munich even further ahead.
Julian Nagelsmann's team have the match wrapped up at half-time, surely.
GOAL! Bayern 3-0 Bochum
Bayern Munich have opened up a comfortable lead in the first half of their Bundesliga clash against Bochum.
After a smart touch and turn from Joshua Kimmich saw them go 2-0 up, Serge Gnabry popped up with a goal to put them three goals ahead.
IT'S A THIRD 🍽️@SergeGnabry with the pace, composure and finish. Superb! 😋— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
🥨 #FCBBOC 3-0 (27') pic.twitter.com/zgRqMovZoU
Sterling reaches Man City milestone
200 - Raheem Sterling is the ninth player to hit 200 @premierleague appearances for Manchester City, and only the second Englishman to do so, after Joe Hart (266). Citizen. pic.twitter.com/vghUdQaRUM— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Bochum
Leroy Sane has given Bayern Munich the lead with an excellent free-kick!
It took just 17 minutes for the Bundesliga champions to break the deadlock.
LEEEEEROOYYYYY! WOW 🤩— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
🥨 #FCBBOC 1-0 (17') pic.twitter.com/btsIQ0fwlF
Full-time: Wolves 0-2 Brentford
Ivan Toney maintained his fantastic form for Brentford as they collected three points against Wolves.
Toney got a goal and an assist in the first half as his side got their second Premier League win of the season despite going down to 10 men.
44 - With a goal and assist today, Ivan Toney has scored (33) or assisted (11) 44 league goals (excl. play-offs) since joining Brentford in 2020, at least seven more than any other player in England's top four tiers since the start of last season. Buzzing. #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/289afQe6Hg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Team news: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Ibrahima Konate makes his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing out because of illness, resulting in James Milner slotting into the defence.
🔴 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021
Here’s your Reds line-up for today’s meeting with @CPFC in the @PremierLeague…
Trent misses out through illness, while Joel Matip is rested.
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #LIVCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 18, 2021
Team news: Burnley vs Arsenal
Arsenal are looking to make it two wins in a row to prove they are over their horrendous start to the Premier League season.
Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are back in the starting XI, having missed out on a place when they beat Norwich last week.
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Arsenal this afternoon at Turf Moor 👇#BURARS | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/zUIM9Z8ibe— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 18, 2021
🚨 Team news from #BURARS...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2021
Team news: Man City vs Southampton
Pep Guardiola is fielding a much different team to that which beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.
Nathan Ake will start against Southampton despite the death of his father just a few days ago, while Ferran Torres drops to the bench and Gabriel Jesus gets the nod.
Your City XI to face the Saints! ⬇️— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 18, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish
SUBS | Carson, De Bruyne, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/plPqb0PheW
🚨 Time for team news 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 18, 2021
Here's the #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #ManCity: pic.twitter.com/HfsdOYYsfy
Team news: Bayern vs Bochum
Bayern are aiming for a fifth straight Bundesliga win when they host Bochum.
The visitors, meanwhile, have three points to their name so far in the German top-flight.
Here's how they line up for this afternoon's clash:
Our starting XI for today's Wiesn home game 🥨#FCBBOC #packmas pic.twitter.com/FE9XmhpeOo— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 18, 2021
Unser Team für #FCBBOC!🙌— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848eV) September 18, 2021
So läuft's heute ➡️ https://t.co/yVuGHrKKzk pic.twitter.com/1P7kAGhggO
Arsenal have arrived for Burnley clash
Arsenal arriving at Turf Moor. Tomiyasu doing the pre-match media, so he’ll be starting. Holding has travelled. pic.twitter.com/4RyrZ2Qoo6— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 18, 2021
GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo has doubled Brentford's lead.
This time Ivan Toney turns provider as he puts the ball in the box for Mbeumo to knock into the net.ton
GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brentford
Toney opens the scoring for the visitors!
The striker tucked home a penalty to put his side ahead.
NEVER. IN. DOUBT— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-1 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE@London_Pride pic.twitter.com/qM7U1Vcoke
Brentford goal ruled out
Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.
But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.
8' After Wolves have the better of the opening exchanges, @ivantoney24 thinks he's scored but a flag eventually goes up for offside against @BMbeumo19 in the build-up— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
🐺 0-0 🐝 #BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/ZDlxnVDIhp
Team news: Wolves vs Brentford
The Premier League's early kick-off is between Wolves and Brentford.
Let's take a look at how they line up...
Unchanged for #WOLBRE!— Wolves (@Wolves) September 18, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/S9yYYHTkDA
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021
No changes for our trip to Molineux#BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/TYzr9xGM4l
Who is playing today?
We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.
Today's headline games are as follows:
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna
Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!
Another exciting weekend of football is upon us!
Follow the action live with Goal as we keep up with all the action across Europe's top leagues.