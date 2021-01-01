Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Crystal Palace, Man City face Southampton & Arsenal, Inter & Atletico all in action

Mohamed Salah Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 2021-22
Frustration building for City

2021-09-18T15:48:53Z

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T15:46:43Z

Three points wrapped up with a third from Klopp's men. Keita with his first goal for the Reds since July 2020 - and it's a great strike. Game over.

GOAL! Norwich 1-3 Watford

2021-09-18T15:41:40Z

That should be game over at Carrow Road, with Sarr grabbing his second of the game. Canaries rooted to the foot of the table.

Tierney headache for Arsenal

2021-09-18T15:40:05Z

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T15:36:40Z

Salah gets in on the act for the Reds. That takes him to 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool - will he reach a century today to go with the one Mane has already hit?

Providing the sting for Hornets

2021-09-18T15:34:56Z

Villa vs Everton team news

2021-09-18T15:34:10Z

Goal glut

2021-09-18T15:33:23Z

Another one chalked off!

2021-09-18T15:28:45Z

No joy for Burnley as, like at the Etihad, VAR rules that there should be no penalty. Sigh of relief for Arsenal, and Ben White as it was his mistake which caused the problems.

Spot-kick at Turf Moor?

2021-09-18T15:28:02Z

GOAL! Norwich 1-2 Watford

2021-09-18T15:23:49Z

Shaping up to be another pointless afternoon for the Canaries as they trail at Carrow Road. Sarr has the Hornets in front...

 

Ismaila Sarr Watford Norwich 2021-22
Red card: Walker dismissed for Man City

2021-09-18T15:19:56Z

Manchester City are down to 10 men against Southampton, and are about to face a penalty. Kyle Walker has been given his marching orders.

Another record for Bayern's goal machine

2021-09-18T15:06:56Z

Set-piece special

2021-09-18T15:00:33Z

New threads

2021-09-18T14:58:53Z

Inter will be looking sharp today in their Serie A clash with Bologna - new third kit gets a first outing for the reigning Italian champions...

Favoured foe

2021-09-18T14:56:49Z

GOAL! Bayern 6-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T14:54:30Z

Robert Lewandowski is in on the action!

Of course the Polish hitman was going to find the net in this game and he waited until the hour-mark to make it 5-0.

Then, just four minutes afterwards, Joshua Kimmich has followed up with his second goal of the game. Bayern lead 6-0!

Half-time in the Premier League

2021-09-18T14:49:13Z

It's half-time in the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.

Here are the scores at the break:

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace
Man City 0-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Watford
Sadio Mane Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 2021-22
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T14:43:51Z

Sadio Mane has broken the deadlock at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's header from a corner is saved by Vicente Guaita but Mane slips in to get the rebound and finish the job.

It's his 100th for the club!

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

2021-09-18T14:33:09Z

Martin Odegaard has scored for the Gunners!

The midfielder sent a free-kick curling beyond Nick Pope to give Mikel Arteta's team the advantage at Turf Moor.

Martin Odegaard Burnley vs Arsenal 2021-22
GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Watford

2021-09-18T14:24:26Z

Watford have scored the first goal of the 3pm matches in the Premier League.

Emmanuel Dennis headed his side into the lead just 17 minutes into the clash at Carrow Road.

Half-time: Bayern 4-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T14:19:44Z

An own goal from Vassilios Lambropoulos has put Bayern Munich even further ahead.

Julian Nagelsmann's team have the match wrapped up at half-time, surely.

Leroy Sane Bayern Munich vs Bochum 2021-22
GOAL! Bayern 3-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T14:10:07Z

Bayern Munich have opened up a comfortable lead in the first half of their Bundesliga clash against Bochum.

After a smart touch and turn from Joshua Kimmich saw them go 2-0 up, Serge Gnabry popped up with a goal to put them three goals ahead.

Sterling reaches Man City milestone

2021-09-18T14:02:42Z

GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Bochum

2021-09-18T13:49:19Z

Leroy Sane has given Bayern Munich the lead with an excellent free-kick!

It took just 17 minutes for the Bundesliga champions to break the deadlock.

Full-time: Wolves 0-2 Brentford

2021-09-18T13:27:58Z

Ivan Toney maintained his fantastic form for Brentford as they collected three points against Wolves.

Toney got a goal and an assist in the first half as his side got their second Premier League win of the season despite going down to 10 men.

Team news: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

2021-09-18T13:15:17Z

Ibrahima Konate makes his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing out because of illness, resulting in James Milner slotting into the defence.

Team news: Burnley vs Arsenal

2021-09-18T13:11:07Z

Arsenal are looking to make it two wins in a row to prove they are over their horrendous start to the Premier League season.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are back in the starting XI, having missed out on a place when they beat Norwich last week.

Team news: Man City vs Southampton

2021-09-18T13:00:23Z

Pep Guardiola is fielding a much different team to that which beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.

Nathan Ake will start against Southampton despite the death of his father just a few days ago, while Ferran Torres drops to the bench and Gabriel Jesus gets the nod.

Team news: Bayern vs Bochum

2021-09-18T12:35:30Z

Bayern are aiming for a fifth straight Bundesliga win when they host Bochum.

The visitors, meanwhile, have three points to their name so far in the German top-flight.

Here's how they line up for this afternoon's clash:

Arsenal have arrived for Burnley clash

2021-09-18T12:23:43Z

GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brentford

2021-09-18T12:09:29Z

Bryan Mbeumo has doubled Brentford's lead.

This time Ivan Toney turns provider as he puts the ball in the box for Mbeumo to knock into the net.ton

 
Ivan Toney Brentford 2021-22
Brentford goal ruled out

2021-09-18T11:41:08Z

Brentford thought they had taken the lead against Wolves after getting the ball in the net.

But Ivan Toney's effort was disallowed because Bryan Mbeumo was offside in the build-up.

Who is playing today?

2021-09-18T11:00:09Z

We have several top teams in action today and Goal will be here to keep you up to date with all the key moments.

Today's headline games are as follows:

Burnley vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Southampton
Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club
Inter vs Bologna

Welcome to the Goal matchday blog!

2021-09-18T10:46:51Z

Another exciting weekend of football is upon us!

Follow the action live with Goal as we keep up with all the action across Europe's top leagues.