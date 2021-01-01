Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

All the goals and latest updates from Sunday's Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 fixtures

Karim Benzema Real Madrid 2021-22
FT: Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T20:53:00Z

Benzema inspires hosts to homecoming win

The final whistle goes - and it is all over in the capital. Real Madrid have delivered the perfect homecoming to Santiago Bernabeu!

But boy, did they make themselves work for it. Carlo Ancelotti's side are still prone to self-destruction - and it took an inspired Karim Benzema turn, complete with hat-trick and assist, to put a lot of gloss on this one.

Still, three points is three points - and judging by the singing in the stands, there will not be too many complaints.

GOAL: Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T20:47:00Z

(Karim Benzema)

A hat-trick for Karim Benzema!

He makes no mistake from the penalty spot, and lashes it into the left hand side with a bit of height.

Game, set and match to Real Madrid.

Penalty to Real Madrid!

2021-09-12T20:45:00Z

Madrid 4-2 Celta Vigo

That's not the cleanest challenge from Denis Suarez on Vinicius Junior - and it is going to be a penalty to Real Madrid!

Surely, this is going to be the one that puts this game - a six-goal, madcap encounter punctured by a lively atmosphere - to bed for Madrid, who have had to battle back from errors of their own making throughout.

Karim Benzema will take...

Roma hang on for milestone win

2021-09-12T20:43:00Z

FT: Roma 2-1 Sassuolo

It's all over in Serie A - but not without controversy!

Sassuolo are fuming at referee Simone Sozza for firstly an offside call against them in the dying moments - a correct one at that - and then for blowing the whistle in the midst of an attack.

But Roma won't care as their opposition crowd the officials. Stephan El Shaarawy is mobbed by his squad - but all eyes are on Jose Mourinho, on what is a big moment for him. The Portuguese makes a surprisingly swift exit, it seems.

Elsewhere, Lyon have emerged as 3-1 victors in Ligue 1, with goals for Jason Denayer and Lucas Paqueta sealing the deal - with only a 97th minute penalty for Habib Diallo and Strasbourg blotting their copybook.

Mourinho finds millennium perfection

2021-09-12T20:40:00Z

Roma 2-1 Sassuolo

Dramatic scenes in Serie A! Stephan El Shaarawy has nabbed what is surely an injury-time winner to hand Jose Mournho the victory on his 1000th game!

A neat back touch from a cross falls for him and he lobs a shot back in. It rattles the right post and crashes in off the woodwork!

Surely the Poruguese is poised to celebrate in style now?

GOAL: Madird 4-2 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T20:31:00Z

(Eduardo Camavinga)

It's a dream debut for Eduardo Camavinga off the bench for Real Madrid - he's got the goal that may well seal victory in La Liga for Los Blancos!

The substitute has only been on the pitch a matter of minutes in place of Eden Hazard but he has just snatched a poacher's finish to mark his first game with a moment to remember.

Matias Dituro spills Luka Modric's shot after the latter had driven through the box and it falls kindly for the new kid on the block to shuffle home at close-range.

GOAL: Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T20:14:00Z

(Vinicius Junior)

Los Blancos hit the front and Santiago Bernabeu erupts!

This is what the fans have come to see, and it is finally Real Madrid who hit the front with one of the silkiest balls of the evening in the Spanish capital.

Karim Benzema slides it down the left flank, and Vinicius Junior catches Celta Vigo's defence out with a burst of speed. He comes around back into the box, goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper and rolls it into the bottom-right corner from the left side.

The latter promptly jumps into the stands and is mobbed by supporters. The emotion - so longed for - is released in an almighty roar.

Mourinho dreams dashed?

2021-09-12T20:10:00Z

Roma 1-1 Sassuolo

Over in Serie A, Jose Mourinho's perfect night might have been spoiled, unless his Roma side can come up with a response.

Sassuolo have found an equaliser through Filip Djuricic and are back in this contest.

Former Chelsea man Tammy Abraham has gone close - very close - since for the hosts, and they are hurling the kitchen sink at their visitors with a quarter or so to go in search of a potential winner.

Domenico Berardi Roma Sassuolo Serie A
GOAL: Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T20:05:00Z

(Karim Benzema)

Back underway - and back in the hunt!

Less than a minute after the restart at Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid are back on level terms for the second time in this contest, with Karim Benzema notching up his double.

The Frenchman rises to meet Miguel Gutierrez's cross and lofts a looping header into the opposite corner from the right side of the box.

HT: Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T19:48:00Z

It's not been the homecoming script fans wanted to see - and the chorus of whistles that accompanies the referee's call for half-time tells you all you need to know.

Real Madrid are on the back foot at Santiago Bernabeu, 2-1 down against Celta Vigo, who have seized their chances and run with them.

There should be plenty of chances for Los Blancos to get back into this contest and possibly win it yet though. The time to panic is not now.

Mourinho ahead in milestone match

2021-09-12T19:33:00Z

Roma 1-0 Sassuolo

The interval has rolled around in Rome and Jose Mourinho is on course to mark game number 1000 with a victory against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Bryan Cristante's finish on the back of a set-piece situation eight minutes from the break has put the Portuguese in front on his big day.

Elsewhere, Lyon have maintained their early lead through Moussa Dembele against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 too.

Jose Mourinho Roma Sassuolo Serie A
GOAL: Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T19:31:00Z

(Franco Cervi)

No sooner are Madrid back on level terms, they've got to claw their way back all over again!

Los Blancos will be more furious about this one, as Franco Cervi retakes the lead for Celta Vigo, after his audacious side-heel comes back off the post and allows him a tap-in.

The fact that the hosts failed to shut him down will drive Carlo Ancelotti barmy, but opposite number Eduardo Coudet is about as unimpressed too after a messy foul in the build-up.

GOAL: Madrid 1-1 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T19:24:00Z

(Karim Benzema)

The inevitable weight tells - and Real Madrid are back on level terms!

It's been a long time coming, the first home goal at Santiago Bernabeu for so long, and it may well prove to be the first of many given the pressure Los Blancos have shown so far since going behind.

The cross is flicked wide by Casemiro to Federico Valverde on the right edge of the box and the latter pulls it back for Karim Benzema to blast home. Game on.

Speed of Sound

2021-09-12T19:20:00Z

Madrid 0-1 Celta Vigo

GOAL: Madrid 0-1 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T19:04:00Z

(Santi Mina)

What a start for the visitors! Santiago Bernabeu is stunned on its return to La Liga!

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti will not want to see this one again in a hurry. A defensive mixup on the edge of the box sees the ball bounce back to Santi Mina.

He steps between two white shirts, and threads a low shot through Eder Militao's legs, into the opposite corner. It's the perfect start for the struggling visitors!

KO: Real Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo

2021-09-12T19:00:00Z

Real Madrid are back at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2019 - and the action is under way! ⚽

'We all have your back Harvey!'

2021-09-12T18:54:00Z

1000 up for Jose Mourinho

2021-09-12T18:44:00Z

Moving away from Madrid briefly and it is a historic night for Jose Mourinho, who takes charge of his 1000th game this evening. His Roma side take on Sassuolo in Serie A. In Ligue 1, Lyon are in action against Strasbourg.

'You know it's really serious'

2021-09-12T18:34:33Z

Virgil van Dijk knows what it takes to recover from serious injury and has offered his support to team-mate Harvey Elliott.

He told Sky Sports: "First and foremost, all our thoughts and prayers go to Harvey Elliott. Hopefully he recovers quickly and good as possible. We have no idea what the diagnosis is at the moment but it looked bad.

"From the moment it happened, you saw Mohamed Salah shouting to the side. You look at the reaction of Harvey and you know it is really serious. the whole treatment period you are standing still and are hoping for the best. It is difficult, for them as well, but we had to deal with it in the best possible way.

"I have experience with all the staff, players and fans that they have your back and I am 100% sure we will be there for hum. Our club Liverpool will be there for him no matter what."

'It's a serious injury'

2021-09-12T18:17:14Z

A clearly emotonal Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to BBC Sport about Harvey Elliott's injury: "Harvey Elliott is in hospital, a bad ankle injury for sure. It looked like it was dislocated, the medical department put it back. Massive pain, shock for him, for us and we don't know more. We have to wait.

"I couldn't care less (if it was a red card), it is not my business. It is a serious injury, definitely for an 18 year old boy. The red card is not important. Two or three weeks we can play on, Harvey will not.

"We played a really good game until Harvey had to go, the whole team was shocked and we lost rhythm. That is normal, human. We played as good as we can against Leeds. You have to be ready for brutal intensity. The crowd was there and an exciting football game with us as the deserved winner.

"I spoke to the boys afterwards, we have to speak a little bit about the football but Harvey overshadows it. I like intense football so I probably liked the game.

"Fabinho is an incredible player with the challenges he won, we did well in many departments. Sadio Mane played an exceptional game, the crowd wanted to make him annoyed, he stayed calm and scored the goal."

Harvey Elliott Liverpool 2021-22
'We were overcome in nearly all aspects'

2021-09-12T18:00:00Z

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to BBC Sport: "We were overcome in nearly all aspects in the game. We did not impose ourselves and the result was fair.

"When he had the ball and lost it, it was difficult for us not to concede danger. In our balls to attack they would have deserved to generate chances of more danger. That is the explanation of what we saw on the pitch, an opponent more superior to us.

"The way they planned to play, it allowed their forwards to shine. My plans did not have the same effect. The type of game did not allow our forwards to be dangerous."

On Harvey Elliott's injury: "I regret dearly what happened, I wish it did not happen. For that to happen to any player is saddening. For a young player playing at a high level even more. I am sure my player did not have the intention to harm him in any way. Perhaps what happened after he recovered the ball caused the injury. The tackle was clear but clearly the acceleration at how our player moved caused it. In no way did he have provoke any harm to the opponent."

Marcelo Bielsa Leeds Premier League 2020-21
100 up for Reds

2021-09-12T17:50:00Z

It was another relentless display from Liverpool this afternoon

Goal! Milan 2-0 Lazio

2021-09-12T17:32:41Z

(Zlatan Ibrahimovic)

Zlatan is back! The 39-year-old has only been on the pitch for seven minutes, but that's all he needs to get off the mark for the season and double Milan's lead.

The Swede has now scored in 26 different league seasons stretching back to 1999!

FT: Leeds 0-3 Liverpool

2021-09-12T17:28:09Z

A comfortable victory for Liverpool at Elland Road - but this win is overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to Harvey Elliott.

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal gave the Reds a half-time lead, with Fabinho doubling the advantage shortly after the break.

Then came Elliott's injury, which saw Pascal Struijk sent off and effectively ended the game as a contest.

Sadio Mane's late strike sealed the win which moves Liverpool onto 10 points and up to third, behind Manchester United and Chelsea on goal difference.

Leeds stay 17th with just two points from their opening four games.

Goal! Leeds 0-3 Liverpool

2021-09-12T17:21:48Z

(Sadio Mane)

He gets his goal! Sadio Mane has a smile as wide as the Mersey as he finally gets onto the scoresheet in stoppage-time.

Jordan Henderson's cross from the right finds Thiago on the opposite flank, he feeds Mane who spins on a sixpence before firing low into corner.

Points look to be heading to Anfield

2021-09-12T17:14:00Z

Leeds 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool look to be easing their way to victory here, with little goalmouth action since the Harvey Elliott injury. Sadio Mane will wonder how he has not found himself on the scoresheet yet, having blazed another effort wide from just inside the area.

Patrick Bamford had a rare shot for Leeds when he robbed Fabinho near the halfway line and tried to lob a backtracking Alisson, who did well to tip over.

Muted atmosphere at Elland Road

2021-09-12T16:55:34Z

Leeds 0-2 Liverpool

That Harvey Elliott injury has understandably put a dampener on the game. There is a muted atmosphere in the stands, while Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players looked visibly upset.

Leeds make a change, with Daniel James replacing Jack Harrison for his Whites debut.

Elliott applauded from the field

2021-09-12T16:52:35Z

Leeds supporters applaud Harvey Elliott as he is carried from the field on the stretcher.

Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Potentially serious injury for Elliott

2021-09-12T16:48:22Z

Oh no, Liverpool's Harvey Elliott looks to have potentially suffered a really serious injury.

It was a robust challenge from Pascal Struijk and the reaction of the Liverpool players nearby suggests it is a bad one. Mohamed Salah had to move away covering his eyes.

Jurgen Klopp is shaking his head on the touchline - Elliott was set to be brought off for Jordan Henderson.

Struijk, who himself looks distraught, is shown a straight red card.

Goal! Leeds 0-2 Liverpool

2021-09-12T16:39:51Z

(Fabinho)

Liverpool have started the second half as they ended the first and deservedly double their lead!

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah but spurned wonderful chances to score, but from the resulting corner Virgil can Dijk's knockdown is collected by Fabinho who scrambles the ball beyond Illan Meslier.

Kick-off! ⚽

2021-09-12T16:35:58Z

Leeds 0-1 Liverpool

The action is under way again at Elland Road.

🔥🔥🔥

2021-09-12T16:30:43Z

Salah joins Premier League 100-goal club

2021-09-12T16:25:00Z

"The Egypt international, a continued history-maker during his time with the Reds, has brought up another landmark achievement after striking early for Jurgen Klopp's visitors on Sunday."

Read the thoughts of Goal's Liverpool reporter Neil Jones as he reflects on Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal by heading over here.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22
HT: Leeds 0-1 Liverpool

2021-09-12T16:18:13Z

If ever a team needed to get into the dressing room at half-time it was Leeds. After a bright opening the Whites faded badly as Liverpool stepped up a gear.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with his side's performance, though there will be obvious frustration at their failure to get a second goal that dominance perhaps deserved. They have mustered 12 shots on goal but only three of them hit the target.

As it stands, Leeds are still in this game.

Salah the centurion

2021-09-12T16:16:07Z

Injury blow for Leeds

2021-09-12T16:07:57Z

Leeds 0-1 Liverpool

After a bright start things have gone downhill rapidly for Leeds in this game.

Sadio Mane, who has already spurned a great chance, went close again with a fizzing drive from the edge of the area.

Marcelo Bielsa is then forced into an early chance when Diego Llorente pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Pascal Struijk.

It should be 2-0!

2021-09-12T15:57:26Z

Liverpool are all over Leeds at the moment and it should be 2-0 - at least!

Thiago had the ball in the net from a magnificent Mohamed Salah cross, but the Egyptian had strayed offside in the build-up. Minutes later, Sadio Mane blazed over from six yards with the goal at his mercy after good play by Diogo Jota down the right. Teenager Harvey Elliott then broke free in the area but his low effort is well saved by Illan Meslier.

GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:51:42Z

(Mohamed Salah)

Salah joins the 100 club! Liverpool have been working their way into this game for the past ten minutes and they get their reward.

A free-flowing move results in Joel Matip freeing Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right and his first time cross is finished off by Salah for his 100th Premier League goal.

Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2021-22
Team news: AC Milan v Lazio

2021-09-12T15:44:16Z

Franck Kessie returns to the Milan starting line-up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench. Lazio are without Bobby Adekanye but Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Felipe Anderson start up front.

Leeds start well

2021-09-12T15:34:34Z

Leeds 0-0 Liverpool

It's been a lively start by the home side at Elland Road.

Raphinha launches a rapid counter-attack down the right before laying the ball off to Rodrigo in space inside the area, but the Whites striker can only shoot straight at Alisson who palms the ball away!

KO: Leeds 0-0 Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:31:45Z

Leeds get the game under way at Elland Road!

Fortress Elland Road

2021-09-12T15:27:42Z

Whites chase first win

2021-09-12T15:25:12Z

The atmosphere is bubbling up nicely at Elland Road. Remember, this is only their second Premier League match with a full capacity since their relegation from the top-flight 17 years ago, so Whites fans are keen to make up for lost time.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are seeking their first league win of the season after opening the campaign with a thrashing by Manchester United, before draws against Everton and Burnley.

Liverpool meanwhile have seven points from their opening three games, easing past Norwich and Burnley before being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out. They can go joint top with a win.

Raphinha Leeds Everton 2021-22
Team news: Leeds vs Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:10:50Z

Here are the two teams at Elland Road - Junior Firpo returns for Leeds with new signing Daniel James on the bench. Raphinha is also available after the Brazilian FA withdrew their complaint over his international availability. Diogo Jota replaces the injured Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, while Thiago comes in for Jordan Henderson.

Order of play

2021-09-12T15:05:38Z

We will be keeping an eye on three matches this afternoon/evening (all times BST):

16:30 Leeds vs Liverpool

17:00 AC Milan vs Lazio

20:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-12T14:55:28Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Domestic football returned with a bang on Saturday and luckily there's plenty more action from across Europe today to keep us entertained.

Let's waste no more time and dive straight in....