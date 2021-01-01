Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to BBC Sport: "We were overcome in nearly all aspects in the game. We did not impose ourselves and the result was fair.

"When he had the ball and lost it, it was difficult for us not to concede danger. In our balls to attack they would have deserved to generate chances of more danger. That is the explanation of what we saw on the pitch, an opponent more superior to us.

"The way they planned to play, it allowed their forwards to shine. My plans did not have the same effect. The type of game did not allow our forwards to be dangerous."

On Harvey Elliott's injury: "I regret dearly what happened, I wish it did not happen. For that to happen to any player is saddening. For a young player playing at a high level even more. I am sure my player did not have the intention to harm him in any way. Perhaps what happened after he recovered the ball caused the injury. The tackle was clear but clearly the acceleration at how our player moved caused it. In no way did he have provoke any harm to the opponent."