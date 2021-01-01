Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1

DISALLOWED GOAL: Leeds 0-0 West Brom
(Jack Harrison, 6)
Elland Road absolutely erupts - but the flag goes up against Jack Harrison!
The Manchester City loanee looked to have fired the Whites in front on their return home in front of their loyal fans, but Rodrigo's last touch amid a sweeping delivery is deemed to have been from an offside position.
It's a promising early sign for the hosts though. Patrick Bamford, rested for the first time this season, sits on the bench today of course, another one nursing distant Euro 2020 hopes.
Last gasp audition for Euro 2020?
Arsenal 0-0 Brighton
Speculation has mounted that, if Harry Maguire fails to recover from his ligament damage in time, Ben White could be a surprise call-up for Gareth Southgate and England this summer.
But really, a lot of Three Lions hopefuls will be making their final case today across the Premier League. With 26 spots up for grabs, there may still be some wriggle room on this final day.
FT: Inter 5-1 Udinese
Antonio Conte's side end the season on a high as the champions sign off with an emphatic 5-1 win. Goals from Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku sealed the celebration at San Siro.
The final matchday of the 2020-21 Premier League season is under way!
'Grealish will be ready for the Euros'
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is confident that Jack Grealish will be firing on all cylinders in time for the European Championship as he continues his comeback.
"I believe Jack will be ready for the Euros, he is proving that," Smith told Sky Sports. "He proved that with 72 minutes the other night and hopefully he can go and prove that again on Sunday."
Tuchel provides Kante update
Thomas Tuchel is hopeful that N'Golo Kante will be fit for next week's Champions League final against Man City.
"I think he will join us on Wednesday training to be ready for Saturday," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "I think he would not have had the chance even if it was the last match today, it simply was two or three days too early."
Kante could be fit for the Champions League final
N'Golo Kante is out of today's Chelsea squad with a muscle injury, but our correspondent Nizaar Kinsella says he is expected to be in contention for the Champions League final next weekend.
N'Golo Kante isn't in the squad after coming off with a pre-injury. It is hoped that he makes the #UCLfinal still.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 23, 2021
Havertz and Christensen make the bench after a spell out injured. #CFC #AVLCHE
Of course, today will also be Sergio Aguero's swansong at Manchester City and it's sure to be an emotional occasion for the Argentine.
"He has five titles in total, along with two FA Cup winner’s medals, six League Cup triumphs and three Community Shields to make him the most decorated player in the club’s history.
"Happily, there will at least be some fans back in the Etihad for his final appearance on Sunday to give him the farewell he deserves."
Read Jonathan Smith's piece on Aguero's final farewell here.
Will it be one more battle with Barcelona next season? 👀 We'll just have to wait and see!
TEAMS: Wolves vs Man Utd
Manchester United certainly have an eye on the Europa League final. It's also Nuno Espirito Santo's last game in charge.
Wolves XI: Patricio, Boly, Saiss, Coady, Ait-Nouri, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, F. Silva, Adama.
Man Utd XI: Henderson, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Williams, Matic, Amad, James, Mata, Elanga, Van de Beek.
Here's what's on the line today 👀
We'll try to keep it simple...
Man City may have secured the Premier League title and Man Utd are guaranteed second, but Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester are fighting for Champions League football.
Chelsea, who play Aston Villa, start the day in third place with 67 points. Liverpool and Leicester are tied on 66 points each, but the Reds have a better goal difference. Jurgen Klopp's side take on Crystal Palace (in what will be Roy Hodgson's last-ever game) and Brendan Rodgers' men play Tottenham.
The side narrative of St Totteringham's Day and north-London enmity will also play out this afternoon, with Arsenal - who play Brighton - hoping to leapfrog ther rivals Spurs, though things are very much out of the hands of Mikel Arteta's side.
Inter are already champions, but the make-up of second to fifth is changeable. Second-place Atalanta play third-place AC Milan, who need to win if they want to leapfrog the Bergamo side. Juventus take on Bologna in their last game and not only do they need to win, but they also need results elsewhere to go in their favour, not least Napoli's encounter with Verona.
The identity of the Ligue 1 champions will be decided today, with Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco all in the mix. Lille currently lead the pack on 80 points, one more than PSG, so they'll be desperate for victory against Angers. Mauricio Pochettino's side, meanwhile, must get a result against Brest and hope that Lille slip up. Monaco are three points behind Lille and even if results go their way, they'll need luck to make up for their goal difference.
TEAMS: Arsenal vs Brighton
Granit Xhaka is back for the Gunners...
Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Pepe, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Bissouma, MacAllister, Trossard, Gross, Moder, Jahanbakhsh.
TEAMS: Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho will look to keep Jack Grealish quiet today.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, T. Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic.
TEAMS: Leicester vs Spurs
Harry Kane leads the line, with Gareth Bale on the bench.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu. Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.
TEAMS: Man City vs Everton
Sergio Aguero begins his final game at the Etihad as a Man City player on the bench.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Jesus.
Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Digne, Doucoure, Godfrey, Keane, Davies, Allan, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson.
TEAMS: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota on the bench.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Williams, Phillips, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Mitchell, Kouyate, Riedewald, McCarthy, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.
Which teams are playing today? 📅
Here's a taste of who's in action...
PREMIER LEAGUE
⚽️ Arsenal vs Brighton - 4pm
⚽️. Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4pm
⚽️. Leicester vs Tottenham - 4pm
⚽️. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 4pm
⚽️ Man City vs Everton- 4pm
⚽️. Wolves vs Man Utd - 4pm
SERIE A
⚽️. Inter vs Udinese - 2pm
⚽️. Atalanta vs AC Milan - 7:45pm
⚽️. Bologna vs Juventus - 7:45pm
⚽️ Napoli vs Verona - 7:45pm
LIGUE 1
⚽️. Angers vs Lille - 8pm
⚽️. Brest vs PSG - 8pm
⚽️. Lens vs Monaco - 8pm
⚽️ Lyon vs Nice - 8pm
HT: Inter 2-0 Udinese
Italian champions Inter kicked off earlier at 2pm against Udinese and they're 2-0 up, cruising. Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen got the goals.
Jota & Henderson boost for Liverpool
Liverpool have confirmed that Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson are in their 20-man panel for today's game against Crystal Palace.
Not only is that a boost for the Reds, it'll also come as a major relief to Portugal and England, with concerns about the pair's fitness lingering ahead of Euro 2020.
It's the final day of the season!
Greetings and salutations! The final day of season is here in the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1.
What a year it has been. We've seen hegemonies and records broken, new challengers upsetting the old order and a few familiar faces will soon be moving on to new challenges.
Atletico Madrid clinched La Liga glory on the final day yesterday, while Robert Lewandowski set a new goal high as the Bundesliga also concluded on Saturday.
England, Italy and France will follow Spain and Germany by bringing the curtain down today and there is still plenty to play for.
Stay tuned to Goal for all the news and updates as they happen on the final day of Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1 seasons.