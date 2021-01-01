Matchday LIVE: Barcelona & Juventus in action after Tottenham defeat Newcastle in Premier League

Tottenham boss Nuno was pleased to see his side put the record straight on the field with three points on the field against Newcastle, while also reiterating that reports of Covid concern in the Spurs camp were wide of the mark.

He has told BBC Sport: "It did not start very well, we expected Newcastle to come strong but reacted very well. Then they stopped because of the fan and I have the info that he is OK.

"We knew we had to ignore the noise and do our job. We did not start well but did an amazing job after. Really proud of them.

"I would like to score more, the boys also but Newcastle are a good team with good defenders.

"When the news come and (Covid) results come, it is big confusion but it was false positives. It was a disruption in preparation but we could adapt and the result is here.

"We have to focus on Thursday now, playing away from home with a lot of travelling and that requires and extra effort from us."