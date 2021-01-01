That's all, folks!
Militao: 'We kept on fighting'
Zidane: 'The goal came in the end'
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tells reporters following his side's 2-0 win over Osasuna: "It feels great. It was a hard-fought victory. We had many chances to score in the first half. When you go 45' with so many chances and without scoring it's easy to get frustrated or stressed.
"But we were patient and kept on playing. And the goal came in the end."
It could be an early Christmas for Inter fans 🥳
Good night you lovely lot. See you in the morning! 🤗#CrotoneInter #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/e44mNj3YRI— Inter (@Inter_en) May 1, 2021
Tuchel tops Mourinho to make Premier League history with 11th Chelsea clean sheet
He's done it! Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dethroned Jose Mourinho with the Blues' victory over Fulham, in which Tuchel secured his 11th top-flight clean sheet from just 15 games.
Read the full story on Goal here.
La Liga continues to heat up...
Barcelona can go level on points with Real Madrid should they win their game against Valencia (and go ahead on goal difference).
There's everything still left to play for 👀
Benzema has been Real Madrid's firepower this season 🔥
14 - Only Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has been involved in more goals (21, 14 goals + 7 assists) than @Benzema 🇫🇷 in the Top 5 European Leagues last three months, level with Erling Haaland (11+3), Luis Muriel (8+6) & Romelu Lukaku (7+7). Reference#RealMadridOsasuna #OnlyMessihasmore pic.twitter.com/FncHrj2Qug— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 1, 2021
San Iker speaks!
Mi-li-ta-o 🔝— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2021
FT: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna
A classic Casemiro goal 💪
Casemiro makes it 2-0 on his 200th appearance in La Liga! ✌— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021
He took a heavy touch at the edge of the area, it wrong-footed the keeper and went all the way in 😅 pic.twitter.com/Mdy1lLKPsH
GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna
(Casemiro, 79')GOAL!!! Casemiro gets the last touch but it's Benzema who did all the work in the build-up to the goal!
GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna
(Militao, 75')FINALLY! WE HAVE ONE GOAL!
CLOSE! Rodrygo with a shot, but it is just devastatingly wide.
😩
FT: Dortmund 5-0 Holstein Kiel
No Haaland, no party? Wrong!
Erling Haaland can't believe he's missing the fun 😧 https://t.co/enX3nMxCAJ pic.twitter.com/7kxknFVAxx— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021
Dortmund 5-0 Holstein Kiel
Dortmund 5-0 Holstein Kiel
HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna
We head into the break with no goals.
Can't Real Madrid borrow some from Dortmund?
OFFSIDE! Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna
Osasuna think they have scored but it's... just offside.
Sad.
And we're only just 10 minutes into the second half...
⚽ Reyna 16'— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021
⚽ Reyna 22'
⚽ Reus 26'
⚽ Hazard 32'
⚽ Bellingham 42'
Dortmund are cruising through to the DFB-Pokal final! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/88JDchnmeQ
Dortmund 5-0 Holstein Kiel
Ow 🤕
Eder Militao's heart was in his mouth as this stray pass almost went all the way in 😨 pic.twitter.com/mW55btxvav— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021
HT: Dortmund 5-0 Holstein Kiel
Safe to say that Dortmund have been the better side after this half.
Only slightly, though.
Is there hope for a... Kielstanbul in the second half? 😉
⚽ Reyna 16'— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021
⚽ Reyna 22'
⚽ Reus 26'
⚽ Hazard 32'
⚽ Bellingham 42'
Dortmund are cruising through to the DFB-Pokal final! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/88JDchnmeQ
GOAL! Dortmund 5-0 Holstein Kiel
GOAL! Dortmund 4-0 Holstein Kiel
Dortmund 3-0 Holstein Kiel
GOAL! Dortmund 3-0 Holstein Kiel
GOAL! Dortmund 2-0 Holstein Kiel
Dortmund 1-0 Holstein Kiel
GOAL! Dortmund 1-0 Holstein Kiel
How old were YOU when a team that wasn't Juventus won Serie A?
Inter will win the Serie A title tomorrow if Atalanta fail to win away at Sassuolo 🇮🇹🏆 pic.twitter.com/odBDpJiRmS— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021
Dortmund 0-0 Holstein Kiel
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Holstein Kiel
We're underway in the DFB Cup semi-final, with Borussia Dortmund facing off against Holstein Kiel.
Remember that there is an Erling Haaland-shaped hole in Dortmund's front-line, which will be a relief to Holstein Kiel.
FT: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham 🔵
Victory goes to the Blues in the West London derby, where Thomas Tuchel has now managed his 17th clean sheet in 23 league and cup matches. What a feat.
They also now have a six-point cushion above West Ham in the table, and sit comfortably in third.
FREE-KICK!
Werner goes thundering down the pitch clear on goal, but gets tripped by Aina, who gets a yellow card. Chelsea have a free-kick at the edge of the box.
Team news: Real Madrid vs Osasuna
The lineups are out for Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Osasuna, where they could go within two points of Atletico Madrid should they claim victory today.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Odriozola, Militao, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Blanco; Asensio, Hazard, Vinícius; Benzema
Osasuna XI: Herrera; Vidal, Garcia, Hernández, Sanchez, Moncayola, Torro, Martinez; Torres, Avila, Garcia
The day has finally come...
2011-12: 🏆— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021
2012-13: 🏆
2013-14: 🏆
2014-15: 🏆
2015-16: 🏆
2016-17: 🏆
2017-18: 🏆
2018-19: 🏆
2019-20: 🏆
2020-21: ❌
Juventus are mathematically OUT of the Serie A title race 😱 pic.twitter.com/42W25nmvBi
Werner at the double
Timo Werner is the fifth different Premier League player to register double figures for both goals and assists this season with that setup for Kai Havertz, joining Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Son Heung-min and Marcus Rashford in an elite club.
He is having a cracker against the Cottagers.
FT: Crotone 0-2 Inter
Inter are not Serie A champions just yet - but with their three points, they've ensured that it won't be Juventus for sure!
Officially, the Bianconeri cannot claim the Scudetto - and with that, a decade-long reign is now guaranteed to end.
For Crotone, sadly, it is the end of the Serie A line. They drop down to Serie B, where they will hope to bounce back next year. To them, we bid them farewell.
GOAL: Crotone 0-2 Inter
(Achraf Hakimi, 92)
There is - but not for the hosts!
Achraf Hakimi makes sure that it will be Inter's game, as he finishes a fast break from Nicola Barella, slipping a shot through the legs of Alex Cordaz.
Antonio Conte leaps up on the touchline. He and his side are heading for the Serie A title!
Team News: Dortmund v Kiel
There's no Bundesliga action today - but there is a DFB-Pokal semi-final that could prove to be one for the ages, and Holstein Kiel have just been handed a huge boost with the news that there is no Erling Haaland for the hosts.
The Leeds-born Norway star is out with a muscle problem, in news that will prove not only a blow to Dortmund but a potential spark to their visitors - who, let us not forget, knocked out Bayern Munich to get here.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Marwin Hitz; Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Emre Can; Giovanni Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Jadon Sancho; Marco Reus.
HOLSTEIN KIEL XI: Thomas Dahne; Jannik Dehm, Hauke Wahl, Simon Lorenz, Marco Komenda; Fabian Reese, Jae-Sung Lee, Jonas Meffert, Niklas Hauptmann, Fin Bartels; Janni Serra.
GOAL: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
(Kai Havertz, 49)
Kai Havertz at the double!
Chelsea double their lead and that could well be the game only a handful of minutes into the second half, as Timo Werner gets the assist with a throughball close to the box, allowing his teammate the luxury of a simple tap-in.
VAR confirms it is onside a moment later. Scott Parker will be furious with that one.
The second half is underway at Stamford Bridge and Fulham are going to have to buck some decade-long history if they are to turn this one around.
They are winless in their last 54 Premier League away games in which they’ve been trailing at half time, last winning against Manchester City in April 2009.
That's quite a barren streak.
GOAL: Crotone 0-1 Inter
(Christian Eriksen, 69)
SHOT!
Christian Eriksen has not had the easiest of seasons since making the move to Milan from London, but the Denmark international has proven his worth a little bit more every week - and now he has done it again.
He crashes home an effort from outside the box, teed up by Romelu Lukaku's light pass back from the edge of the area. Superb stuff and the visitors lead at last.
Aguero "ready to face PSG"
Earlier today, Sergio Aguero got the ball rolling in the Premier Lague after a rare start for Manchester City - and the Argentine has said that he is ready now to face Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.
If Pep Guardiola's side are to win their first Champions League crown, it would be a cruel twist if the Spaniard chose to leave a club legend - in what would be his last game for them - out in the cold, but then again, sentiment does not win football matches.
HT: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham
Kai Havertz's fine finish is the difference as we reach half-time at Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel sure to be the more impressed of the two managers in the dugout.
Chelsea are doing just what they need to do to keep things ticking along. Do they have an eye on midweek? Surely, the looming weight of their biggest date of the season remains on their minds.
Werner hot to trot so far
Timo Werner might not be on the scoreboard, but he has been delivering the goods so far, carving out chances for his side.
Only Mason Mount, with 40, has created more chances in open play for Chelsea in the Premier League this season than him.
SUB: Crotone 0-0 Inter
ON: Henrique, OFF: Cigarini
A knock for Luca Cigarini means that he has made way for Eduardo Henrique at this point, handing Crotone a problem they could do without.
There is still no change to report on the scoreline though - and a draw might still keep them up for the day.
We're back underway at Stadio Ezio Scida, where the scores remain locked in a goalless heat.
If it finishes like that, there will be a few surprised punters. Inter won't want to land on a bum note in their run-in to the title.
Havertz happy on home turf
Six of Kai Havertz's seven goals for Chelsea in all competitions have come at Stamford Bridge - and the other was also scored in London too, at Selhurst Park.
He just seems to quite like this ground, doesn't he?
FT: PSG 2-1 Lens
Three points for Paris Saint-Germain and they head back - for now - to the summit of Ligue 1.
Destiny is still outside of their control, but it is job done and time to look forward to their hopes of a remarkable comeback against Manchester City in midweek.
Neymar is still bubbling with rage as he heads down the tunnel before everybody else.
SUB: PSG 2-1 Lens
ON: Rafinha, Kean, OFF: Neymar, Draxler
Neymar is actually off now, replaced late on in a double swap, and the Brazilian is fuming.
Whether it is over the no-penalty call or the choice to pull him, it's hard to say, but he is poised to go absolutely bananas in the dugout.
HT: Crotone 0-0 Inter
There's nothing to split the two in Serie A, as last hold first goalless following the first 45 minutes.
Words will be in order from Antonio Conte, but his side have been the better, even without a breakthrough.
Neymar attempts to draw a penalty with an impressive swan dive off a Jonathan Clauss challenge, and rolls around with all the drama of an Oscar-winning performance.
He's not getting it, but it does help eat up vital minutes for his side. They have four minutes of inury time to get through.
GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham
(Kai Havertz, 10)
The Blues have their opener - and it is a lovely finish from the Germany international too.
Mason Mount brings down a soaring long ball, plays his attack partner on down the centre-left edge, and the latter clips a shot in with a kind deflection.
First blood to the hosts at Stamford Bridge.
SUB: Crotone 0-0 Inter
ON: Pereira, OFF: Reca
There has been no breakthrough at Crotone - in fact, it has been a mostly low-wattage half.
Inter won't care too much - they have breathing room to spare - but Antonio Conte may be disappointed they've not taken their chances when they've had them.
Arkadiusz Reca has been forced off with an early injury though, meaning that Pedro Pereira has taken his place.
SUB: PSG 2-1 Lens
ON: Mauricio, Sotoca, OFF: Doucoure, Ganago
Tony Mauricio replaces Cheick Oumar Doucoure and Florian Sotoca replaces Ignatius Ganago in the space of a few minutes for the visitors.
It really is time to throw the kitchen sink at the champions in the hopes of a result here, but it could prove to be too little, too late.
KO: Chelsea 0-0 Fulham
We're underway for a huge game at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea know a win takes them two points behind third-place Leicester City, while defeat leaves them open to a turnover by West Ham beneath in fifth.
Fulham know that a win is the only acceptable result in a bid to boost their survival hopes, with Newcastle still out of reach.
Harrison: Loss a fair result
"The manager has just given a brief overview. He said it was a fair result and that we struggled to press their three centre backs.
"I know he will be looking back on that and looking at ways we can improve."
SUB: PSG 2-1 Lens
ON: Banza, Kakuta, OFF: Kalimuendo, Cahuzac
A pair of changes from the visitors now, as they look to snatch a shock result here.
PSG are trying to find a third, to put this game beyond Lens, but they are stubbornly refusing to fold.
Gael Kakuta and Simon Banza are on for the final stretch.
GOAL: PSG 2-1 Lens
(Ignatius Ganago, 61)
Talk about an instant response!
As soon as PSG thought they had some serious daylight between them and their visitors, Ignatius Ganago comes along to smuggle an immediate reply home.
Lens thread the cross in from the right and an initial overhead kick is scuffed, but the striker is there to pounce and lash it past Keylor Navas. Game on!
GOAL: PSG 2-0 Lens
(Marquinhos, 59)
He's done it again!
Marquinhos, the underappreciated hero of this Paris Saint-Germain side on so many occasions, has followed up his goal against Manchester City with an effort that may well put PSG beyond reach in this game now.
It's a header once more and the hosts have a two-goal lead thanks to his work.
Welbeck: We want to be fighting higher
Brighton 2-0 LeedsToday's matchwinner for the Seagulls has been speaking to BBC Sport after he sealed the deal against the Whites, stating: "Every single game is important in the Premier League. We still have a few left and anything can happen.
"We have put ourselves in a good position. With the squad we have and the club we are we want to be fighting higher.
"We want to finish the season strongly."
Atletico seize great escape after penalty miss
Elche 0-1 Atletico
When football buffs and historians look back at the 2020-21 title race in La Liga, Fidel's miss there may well feel like a turning point.
It was as if fate had thrown down the gauntlet for Atletico, a breath of wind to push it wide of the intended target.
What a result they have got on the road today.
FT: Elche 0-1 Atletico
Blimey. Football, don't ever change.
Atletico Madrid have taken three points in La Liga and stretch their lead - for now - at the summit, but they have ridden their luck in the final minutes in extraordinary fashion.
Diego Simeone races away down the sidelines. His side stay in the box seat, but what a scare he has just had.
MISSED PENALTY: Elche 0-1 Atletico
FIDEL HITS THE LEFT POST!
YOU CANNOT WRITE THESE SCRIPTS, CAN YOU?!
PENALTY: Elche 0-1 Atletico
Marcos Llorente goes from hero to zero! He has conceded a penalty in the 89th minute!
It's a hand ball and no matter how much Atletico protest, this one is not going to be overturned. At the death, Elche have been handed a chance to deflate the visitors' title dreams in the most cruel fashion.
Fidel will take.
Likewise, we are also back underway at Parc des Princes.
Mauricio Pochettino will hope that it's smooth sailing from here, but PSG have never enjoyed making it too easy for themselves when it comes down to the wire...
KO: Crotone 0-0 Inter
We're off at Stadio Ezio Scida, as Antonio Conte looks to steer his side closer to that title without too much trouble today.
Defeat today, of course, means that Crotone drop out of Serie A, rock-bottom ot the table as they are. They will be fired up to prolong what is surely the inevitable.
SUB: Elche 0-1 Atletico
ON: Saul, Felipe, OFF: Suarez, Gimenez
A double change for Atletico now, and Luis Suarez makes way for Saul, with Felipe also on.
Atletico just need to ride out this final 10 minutes here with no mishaps.
Team News: Chelsea v Fulham
Much like PSG, Chelsea have a Champions League semi-final to keep an eye on - and while they came away with a draw from their first leg with Real Madrid, they will still know that there is work to be done.
Fittingly, some bigger names are on the bench, but there's no shortage of firepower. They need three points to keep their CL ambitions for next season on course - but their London rivals surely need it just as much if they hope to complete a remarkable survival.
CHELSEA XI: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell; Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner; Kai Havertz.
FULHAM XI: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mario Lemina, Ademola Lookman; Josh Maja, Ivan Cavaleiro.
SUB: Elche 0-1 Atletico
ON: Josan, Rodriguez, OFF: Marcone, Josema
Josan and Victor Rodriguez are on for the final 10 minutes for Elche.
Atletico are so close, they can almost taste the victory here - and what a victory it would be for their title hopes in La Liga.
They remain in control of their own destiny for now.
FT: Brighton 2-0 Leeds
What a result for Brighton & Hove Albion - and what a three-point haul to cherish!
Goals for Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck sees Graham Potter's side triumph over a lacking Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium, to surely secure their Premier League survival.
For the Whites, it has just been one of those days at the office.
SUB: Brighton 2-0 Leeds
ON: Mac Allister, OFF: Bissouma
There's going to be three added minutes and Graham Potter will just allow his side to eat them up with his final change, as Alexis Mac Allister replaces Yves Bissouma.
Brighton are going to have a celebration tonight. Surely they are safe from Fulham and West Brom now.
HT: PSG 1-0 Lens
Neymar's cool strike is the difference at Parc des Princes between the Ligue 1 champions and their visitors - and means that they sit atop the table for now.
Their rivals will be breathing down their necks again soon enough this weeend, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are on track to make it mission accomplished so far.
The loss of Colin Dagba to injury however is a blow they could do without.
SUB: Brighton 2-0 Leeds
ON: Moder, OFF: Welbeck
Danny Welbeck gets a round of applause from his side as he makes way for Jakub Moder now.
But this has been a team effort. Lewis Dunk, a stalwart of this Brighton side at the back, has run his blood to water.
Leeds have missed Kalvin Phillips, of that there can be no doubt. The England man's creative juices have been sorely lacking.
SUB: Elche 0-1 Atletico
ON: Koke, OFF: Correa
Angel Correa has made way for Koke now, in Atletico's latest change.
Diego Simeone remains animated, as he so often does, out on the sidelines.
SUB: Brighton 2-0 Leeds
ON: Jahanbakhsh, OFF: Trossard
Graham Potter will surely sleep a lot easier tonight. This is a huge result in the Seagulls' season, one of the biggest.
Leeds were an outside bet for a European push, but this undoubtedly confirms their chances of an unlikely shot at continental football is over.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh is now on to help see this one out for the hosts.
GOAL: Brighton 2-0 Leeds
(Danny Welbeck, 79)
What a wonderful finish from the striker - and surely that is the game!
Moments after Leeds make their last gamble, Danny Welbeck looks to have put this game to bed, wrestling a fine shot past Meslier to double his side's lead.
It's going to be a much-needed three points for Brighton - and surely, it will mean their survival for another Premier League season too.
SUB: Brighton 1-0 Leeds
ON: Hernandez, OFF: Llorente
Leeds have thrown on their Spanish wizard Pablo Hernandez for the final quarter-hour in Brighton.
Has he got some Gandalf-esque tricks up his sleeve? The Whites could do with something here, as the Seagulls look to have them right where they want them.
GOAL: PSG 1-0 Lens
(Neymar, 33)
A gift for the most expensive man in football, and Paris Saint-Germain have a crucial lead!
A defensive mishap at the back from Lens allows Neymar to slip onto the loose ball on the edge of the box, and he rifles a cool finish home, calm as you like, despite a little stumble.
PSG have their lead - one which, for the moment, takes them back to the top of Ligue 1.
SUB: Elche 0-1 Atletico
ON: Joao Felix, OFF: Lemar
Atletico would love a second goal here - surely, breathing space would be appreciated - and to that point, they've thrown Joao Felix on for Thomas Lemar.
It's a smart move given the booking the latter picked up earlier on, and removes him from the risk of a second yellow card.
Team News: Crotone v Inter
Antonio Conte's side still can't quite seal the Serie A crown - but it is only a matter of days rather than weeks now for the Milan outfit. Another win against Crotone will move them along today.
CROTONE XI: Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Koffi Djidji; Salvatore Molina, Junior Messias, Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali, Arkadiusz Reca; Adam Ounas, Simy.
INTER XI: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Matteo Darmian; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.
SUB: Elche 0-1 Atletico
ON: Barragan, Piatti, OFF: Palacios, Morente
There's been a double swap at the interval too from Elche, as they look to swing something from this game.
Antonio Barragan and Pablo Piatti have both entered the contest for the hosts.
Elche 0-1 Atletico
We're underway for the second half at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.
Diego Simeone will surely have had one message above all else for his side.
Do. Not. Concede.
SUB: PSG 0-0 Lens
ON: Kehrer, OFF: Dagba
Now here is a blow Paris Saint-Germain do not need at this juncture, of all the times.
Colin Dagba has pulled up injured and won't be able to continue today.
It is an early entry into the fray for Thilo Kehrer, and leaves Mauricio Pochettino with more unwanted headaches ahead of that semi-final game next week.
SUB: Brighton 1-0 Leeds
ON: Rodrigo, OFF: Bamford
It's another change, just before the hour-mark now, for the Whites and Patrick Bamford is the man to make way.
The striker, much maligned by his club's own fans in the Championship, has been unlucky to not see a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad this season, with only Harry Kane scoring more among his fellow countrymen.
But Brighton have kept him isolated today, and he will now cede the pitch to Rodrigo.
Rojiblancos headed for four in a row?
Elche 0-1 Atletico
Atletico have won their last three away games against Elche in La Liga, winning 2-0 in each of the last two.
They are on course to make it a quadruple of such results, but this would surely be the biggest of them for some time if they hold on to their lead.
HT: Elche 0-1 Atletico
Luis Suarez is remonstrating with the officials all the way off the pitch after that penalty call was chalked off. The striker had something of a frustrating half after he saw what he thought was the opener ruled out.
But Marcos Llorente has put Atletico on top - and more importantly, kept them firmly in the driving seat for the title in La Liga.
The next half will be a real test of their character.
SUB: Brighton 1-0 Leeds
ON: Poveda, OFF: Alioski
Meanwhile. play is back underway in the Premier League, with a change at the break for the visitors as they chase this game.
Ian Poveda is one for Alioski, who likely had some stern words boxed into his ears after he conceded the penalty in the first half.
Leeds have failed to win any of their last 31 Premier League games when trailing at the break, by the way, since coming back to beat Sunderland 2-1 in December 2002 under Terry Venables.
NO PENALTY: Elche 0-1 Atletico
It's chalked off!
Elche will breathe a huge sigh of relief there as they are let off the hook. It would have been a harsh penalty had it stood, and Atletico are denied the shot at a late spot-kick here.
It remains 1-0 to the visitors.
PENALTY: Elche 0-1 Atletico
A chance for the visitors to double their lead on the stroke of half-time!
Just into the first of two added minutes and Diego Gonzalez is deemed to have blocked Angel Correa's shot with his hand as he turned away from the ball.
Elche are furious with the call, but we will wait for VAR...
KO: PSG 0-0 Lens
We're off at Parc des Princes now, in what has the makings of a seismic week for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
They have to somehow shut down the focus of that clash with Manchester City in the Champions League and keep the fight for the Ligue 1 crown firmly at the front of their mind.
This will be a mammoth 90 minutes in their season.
YELLOW CARD: Elche 0-1 Atletico
(Yannick Carrasco)
Now Yannick Carrasco has been flashed a booking too.
Diego Simeone's side best be on their best behaviour now. Any potential red card in a game like this would be more than simply dangerous.
Leeds looking to break rotten streak
Brighton 1-0 Leeds
It was a very good April on the whole for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with a string of fine games against top-six opposition for minimal pain and sturdy gain.
But they have won just two of their 16 Premier League games in which they've conceded the first goal this season, coming back to beat Newcastle in December and Leicester in January.
They face a huge second half.
YELLOW CARD: Elche 0-1 Atletico
(Thomas Lemar)
Referee Mario Melero Lopez has just flashed the first booking of the match, and it is against Thomas Lemar.
The Atletico man sees yellow for a challenge on Raul Guti.
He'll have to watch his step for the rest of this game now.
HT: Brighton 1-0 Leeds
Pascal Gross' spot-kick is the difference on the south coast as the teams head in for the interval.
Leeds have grown throughout this match, but Brighton have not simply rested on their laurels either, arguably conjuring up the stronger challenges on the whole.
It could be a thrilling 45 minutes to come.
Brighton 1-0 Leeds
There's going to be two added minutes at American Express Community Stadium here, as Leeds continue to sniff around for an equaliser.
Marcelo Bielsa, perched on his legendary bucket, looks unruffled by being on the wrong end of the scoreline so far.
GOAL: Elche 0-1 Atletico
(Marcos Llorente, 23)
That one will count for the Rojiblancos!
Marcos Llorente nabs the opener for the visitors, after Yannick Carrasco pulled back a low delivery inside the box - but he gets a stroke of luck to ensure his finish carries past Paulo Gazzaniga, thanks to a huge deflection off the arm of Josema.
Diego Simeone roars his satisfaction on the sidelines. Atletico are in front.
Gross with the most for Seagulls
Brighton 1-0 Leeds
There's a few players in this Albion side who could have stepped up to convert the penalty, but why would Graham Potter need to look further than Pascal Gross?
He has been directly involved in 36 Premier League goals for the Seagulls, scoring 15 and nabbing an additional 21 assists, eight more than any other Brighton player.
Even as Leeds have grown into this game, his spot-kick could prove to be the crucial intervention between at least a point on home turf or leaving empty-handed.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Elche 0-0 Atletico
(Luis Suarez, 16)
Oh, the visitors thought they had the breakthrough there!
Luis Suarez - a major part of the machine that has driven this Atletico side around the summit this term - seemed to believe he had slid in the opener with a classy finish.
But after it was initially awarded, it has been subsequently chalked off for offside in the build-up. Frustration for Atletico - and a let-off for Elche.
Brighton move up spot-kick chart
Brighton 1-0 Leeds
There's a popular urban myth that Manchester United seem to get more penalties than the rest of world football combined, but they do not even sit atop the list for Premier League spot-kicks awarded this season.
Only Leicester, with 10 have been awarded more penalties than Brighton, with nine, this season.
Team news: PSG v Lens
No Mbappe for hosts
As expected, there's no Kylian Mbappe for Mauricio Pochettino's side, with the striker nursing a calf injury - and facing a race against time to be fit for that all-important Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City.
Idrissa Gueye - who will miss that clash after his red card - does play however in a crunch game for the Ligue 1 title race.
PSG XI: Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Julian Draxler; Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Neymar.
LENS XI: Wuilker Farinez; Jonathan Clauss, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Steven Fortes, Clement Michelin; Yannick Cahuzac, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana; Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga, Ignatius Ganago.
Whites extend rough penalty record
Brighton 1-0 Leeds
No Premier League side has faced - nine - or conceded - eight - more goals from the penalty spot than Leeds this season.
They're not quite getting a reputation, but it is certainly a figure they'll be less than happy to see.
Brighton, as it stands at this early point, are on for three vital points.
KO: Elche v Atletico Madrid
The biggest game of Diego Simeone's season - yet - is underway at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero - now.
Atletico cannot afford any more slip-ups. They got lucky with Granada pulling a stunner out against Barcelona - they may not be so fortunate again.
A huge afternoon in La Liga awaits.
GOAL: Brighton 1-0 Leeds
(Pascal Gross, 14)
Cool as you like from Pascal Gross!
It is Brighton's first goal for six hours of play, and it is a back-to-basics finish from the penalty spot, lashed low and in at the left post.
Illan Meslier reads it right, but can't get low enough in time, the ball just slipping under his arm to bury itself in the back of the net.
PENALTY: Brighton 0-0 Leeds
Not the start that the visitors would have wanted on the south coast!
They concede a spot-kick after Ezgjan Alioski gets into an almost-needless tangle with Danny Welbeck, and throws his arm across the striker's thigh.
There's an argument that the former England attacker goes down softly but there can be no complaint there.
Brighton 0-0 Leeds
If there's a tussle to watch today in this Premier League clash, it is surely that of Ben White versus Robin Koch.
Leeds would have dearly loved to keep the former loanee on their books, but Brighton rebuffed three bids for him - with rumours suggesting in part out of hope for a bigger price from a bigger club.
Germany international Koch has struggled with injury since his arrival as a centre-back successor, but has come on in leaps and bounds since finding full fitness.
KO: Brighton 0-0 Leeds
We are underway at American Express Community Stadium!
Victory for the Seagulls would mean more for than for the Whites, surely. But Marcelo Bielsa's side will be in no mood to help their hosts find a rescue package.
Leeds are in their mauve change strip, the one that looks like a rather strong glass of Vimto. They were wearing it in that wonderful win over Manchester City three weeks ago - a promising omen?
Time for Atleti to strike
With Real Madrid playing later in the evening, Barcelona on Sunday and Sevilla on Monday, Atleti have a chance to throw down the gauntlet in the title race.
After the loss to Bilbao earlier this week, Simeone’s side need to do something. The return of Suarez can only help.
Kick off at Elche is at 3:15pm BST
Aguero feeling good
Aguero spoke to BT Sport after the game.
“I am so happy,” Aguero said. “It has been a long time since I last played 90 minutes.
“I got the one touch and then the finish. Finally it goes in and I am happy.
“The goal is good because maybe we win can win the Premier League tomorrow.”
Looking ahead to the clash with PSG on Tuesday, Aguero said: “I am ready. I am feeling good. My knee is good. So I am waiting for the opportunity to play.
“I hope Tuesday I play, but if not I will be with the team-mates. We will see.”
Suarez starts for Atleti
Atletico Madrid are clinging on to the Liga lead by their fingertips and Diego Simeone has restored Luis Suarez to the starting XI vs Elche following the loss at Athletic Bilbao.
TEAM NEWS 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/q6K5omNkNO— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2021
Full time
Palace 0-2 Man City
Ederson keeps his 24th clean sheet of the season as City close in on the title.
It’s now over to Manchester United to keep the title race alive against Liverpool on Sunday.
Time added on
Raheem close again
Some work for Ederson
Mitchell making his mark
Jesus drives dangerously into the Palace box but Mitchell gets across to make an excellent block.
This is arguably the greatest performance by a Mitchell in London since Peggy shoed Pat out of the Queen Vic.
Fernandinho takes his leave
Fernandinho’s work is done. After 66 minutes on patrol, the veteran picks up his deckchair and is replaced by Zinchenko.Palace make a change of their own, with Jean-Philippe Mateta on for Benteke.
So close Sterling
GOAL CITY!
Palace 0-2 City (Torres 59)
In the blink of an eye, City double the lead. They were average in the first half, but showed their class with two quick-fire strikes. Torres with the second, a neat finish that he curls beyond Guaita and into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
GOAL CITY!
Palace 0-1 City (Aguero 57)
Aguero breaks the deadlock with an absolute bullet of a finish. Mendy dashes down the left and pulls the ball into the path of Aguero. His first touch is sumptuous and the second sends the ball rocketing into the roof of the net.
Kun is on his way out of City, but proves he will be valuable to someone.
Dann to the rescue
Booking for Milivojevic
Yellow card for Milivojevic for a foul on Torres. Good refereeing from David Coote, who let the play go but there was no advantage so brought the play back for the initial foul.
Wonder if Karren Brady is watching, following her views on the state of refereeing earlier today?
Back underway
Half time
All square at the break and that’s probably about fair. City have dominated the ball but have not exactly laid siege to the Palace goal.
Pep's put the coat on for the break. Maybe Palace have turned off the heating for the summer.
Top play from Torres
GOAL! NO GOAL!
Ederson denies Benteke
Mitchell to the rescue
Adjust the radar, Raheem
Ederson, he's got the lot
Ederson sets City on their way by underarming the ball out at pace to Torres. The Brazilian 'keeper is such a good watch; is there anything he can't do?
He's pretty good at the day job, can pass the ball like a midfielder, bowls the ball out like a decent cricketer ands rolls it underarm like he'd give Roy Munson a run for his money at ten-pin bowling.
Game update: It's not yet thrill a minute.
Hoodie update
And yes, in all its glory - Pep's Open Arms hoodie (there are other brands of hooded garments available) is on display.
Does he ever wash it, does he have more than one? So many questions. Would be a way better question to ask than 'so Pep, are you happy to have got another three points?'
Back three for City
We're underway
Hoodie watch
Seems a bit cold in south London as Pep has a thick, black coat on. It's not certain, but it does look like the hoodie is under the coat. We'll keep you updated.
Roy Hodgson, we can confirm, does not have a hoodie on.
Five minutes to kick off
Time for a Sterling confidence booster?
Aguero time?
A rare start for Sergio Aguero and in his most recent outing against Palace he bagged a brace, in January of last year.
Kun to fire City to three points and to the brink of the title? We can see it.
'We have to adapt'
Pep's been sharing his thoughts on the changes he's made: "When we talk about tactics, we have to talk about the quality of the players. Players have other skills and other talents than others. We have to adapt. The quality of the players are there. The rest is theories. Put the players in the right positions where they feel comfortable to express their quality."
It can be dressed up any way Pep likes, these changes have been made with PSG on Tuesday in mind.
Hodgson puts faith in Townsend
Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made a couple of changes, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell in for Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.
It's a strange one for Palace as they are safe - albeit not mathematically - and have been so for quite some time. Tough to motivate the players when the only target is a slightly higher league position that will line the pockets of the club.
Pep shuffling the pack
Palace starting XI
City Starting XI
KDB benched, Aguero starts
Title in sight for City
Pep Guardiola's City are edging closer to the title. It could be secured this weekend, if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United slip to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.
But it's not all about the Premier League for City, as they have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with PSG next week to distract them.
First-world football problems, eh.
Which games are on today? 📅
We've action from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!
Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.
⚽️ 12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
⚽️ 3:15pm - Elche vs Atletico Madrid
⚽️ 4pm - PSG vs Lens
⚽️ 5pm - Crotone vs Inter
⚽️ 5:30pm - Chelsea vs Fulham
⚽️ 8pm - Real Madrid vs Osasuna
All times BST
