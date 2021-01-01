Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Club in Copa del Rey final

(Joelinton 41)

Bad to worse for West Ham, who gift a goal to Joelinton. A routine cross into the box and Fabianski goes up to gather with ease, but inexplicably drops the ball and from a yard out, Joelinton turns home.

The look on Joelinton’s face was a picture, as it was a bit if relief, a bit of bewilderment and a bit of delight.

To be fair, that is the default face of Newcastle fans whenever Joelinton scores.