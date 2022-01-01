Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final, Barcelona face Athletic Club & all today's football

Team news: Wolves starting XI
Team news: West Ham starting XI
Today's order of play
GOAL will be keeping you up to date with all the biggest developments from the following matches:
1400: West Ham vs Wolves
1630: Chelsea vs Liverpool
1630: Augsburg vs Dortmund
1950: Lazio vs Napoli
2000: Barcelona vs Athletic Club
(All times GMT)
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
We have another action-packed Sunday of football in store, with GOAL on hand to provide you with all the updates from Europe's top leagues throughout the afternoon and evening.
The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea is the standout contest of the day, but West Ham and Wolves are also in Premier League action while Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have crucial La Liga and Bundesliga games to attend to.
Strap yourself in for a drama-filled Sunday!