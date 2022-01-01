Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Celtic vs Rangers plus Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich all in action

- Everything you need to know - 👇

Conor Gallagher won't play a part for Palace against the Blues at Wembley.

The reason is because Chelsea have not permitted the midfielder to play against them as part of their loan agreement with the Eagles.

He had featured in Palace's previous FA Cup fixtures against Millwall, Hartlepool United, Stoke City and Everton. However, he will have to watch on from the stands as Patrick Vieira's side make a push for the final.