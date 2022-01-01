Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea take on Brighton, Juventus & Dortmund also feature

Join us for live updates as Chelsea look to get back on track, while Juventus and Dortmund are also in action and there's an Afcon group decider

Kick-off: St Pauli vs Dortmund

2022-01-18T19:46:25.356Z

Dortmund have kicked off their game against St Pauli in the DFB Cup, while Juventus will get their Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria in 15 minutes.

Pre-match pre-amble

2022-01-18T19:44:47.000Z

Chelsea are currently third in the table heading into the game, so a win against Brighton would put them a point above for Liverpool – albeit with two games in hand. The Blues have failed to win their last three Premier League games, losing to Manchester City and drawing to Liverpool and Brighton. They've had more success in their Cup games, but will they be able to do enough to claim all three points against Seagulls?

Team news: Brighton vs Chelsea

2022-01-18T19:30:00.230Z

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Lamptey, Groos, Alzate, Cucurella, Moder, Allister, Welbeck

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku

A good sign for tonight?

2022-01-18T19:18:36.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-01-18T18:59:48.000Z

Welcome back to our live coverage of the matches today, which include Chelsea's Premier League visit to Brighton and Juventus taking on Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia.

Stay tuned for team news and all the build-up!

