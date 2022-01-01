Matchday LIVE: Champions League quarter final first legs as Man City host Atletico and Benfica face Liverpool

Welcome to the stage
Man City v Atletico
Man. City 🆚 Atlético— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 5, 2022
Benfica 🆚 Liverpool
⚽️ Who's scoring tonight?#UCL pic.twitter.com/KnJ0tNoChr
Team News: Benfica v Liverpool
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨#EPluribusUnum #SLBLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/LSbVOl5Uar— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) April 5, 2022
🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2022
How we line up to face @SLBenfica tonight! 👊#SLBLIV | #UCL
Team News: Man City v Atletico
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 5, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete#ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/odYZFItxtT
Your starting XI 👊 pic.twitter.com/X5LOs7vm93— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 5, 2022
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
And then, there were eight. It's been a long time since the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League first kicked into gear, but at last, the home stretch is in sight - and just over half-a-dozen heavyweights remain in the mix to lift the continent's biggest club prize.
Three Premier League go-getters. A trio of trophy chasers from La Liga. One undisputed Bundesliga kingpin - and a Primeira Liga side ready to pounce.
Sit back, and get ready - it's about to get hot in here.