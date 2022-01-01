Matchday LIVE: Brighton vs Liverpool, Man Utd vs Tottenham & all Europe's biggest games

Team news: Brighton vs Liverpool
TEAM NEWS. Here's our starting XI to face Liverpool in the Premier League today!
TEAM NEWS
Your Reds line-up to face Brighton
What do we have in store today?
The afternoon kicks off with a Premier League clash between Brighton and Liverpool, while Bayern Munich are in action against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.
Then, Juventus have an away game against Sampdoria, before Manchester United face Tottenham.
Plus we have an interesting encounter later on as AC Milan face Empoli.
Welcome to the matchday blog!
Another action-packed Saturday is upon us!
We'll be keeping you up to date with the top games from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.