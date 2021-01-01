Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Bayern vs Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus in action as Champions League begins

All the goals and latest updates from Tuesday's fixtures in Europe's biggest club competition

Updated
Piqué y Lewandowski, Barcelona vs. Bayern
2021-09-14T19:42:58Z

Chelsea 0-0 Zenit

2021-09-14T19:37:37Z

Still goalless at Stamford Bridge...

An unfortunate deflection by Garcia...

2021-09-14T19:36:07Z

Thomas Muller's shot looked like it was going in the net, but it was helped massively by Garcia, who angled the ball into the goal with his back. Unlucky.

GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Bayern

2021-09-14T19:35:01Z

And there you have it! Muller kicks off the scoring for Bayern against the Blaugrana!!!!

It only took 30 minutes...

His 125th Champions League game, as well!

Barcelona 0-0 Bayern

2021-09-14T19:29:08Z

Scuffles in the Barcelona box once again, and Ter Stegen comes to the rescue as the Catalan side defend in numbers. Some great link-up between Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala.

There's that Bayern attack, it's only a short matter of time before it all clicks...

Barcelona 0-0 Bayern

2021-09-14T19:20:33Z

Close by Sane! It's straight at Ter Stegen with some power, with the Blaugrana goalkeeper managing quite a decent save.

Barcelona 0-0 Bayern

2021-09-14T19:14:35Z

What a clearance from Pavard! It was offside anyway, but it was a great move to lull the Blaugrana, who have had a decent game so far. They look relatively hungry!

Barcelona 0-0 Bayern

2021-09-14T19:06:48Z

This match comes just over a year after Bayern's infamous 8-2 annihilation of Barcelona in the quarter-finals, and you'd assume that the Blaugrana would be out for some blood. But will the Messi-shaped hole in their team deter them?

And we're off in the second round of fixtures!

2021-09-14T19:01:14Z

Here we go...

Uh oh...

2021-09-14T18:59:57Z

Dybala and Morata lead the line for Juve

2021-09-14T18:54:34Z

Malmo XI: Diawara; Innocent, Ahmedhodzic, Brorsson, Nielsen; Birmancevic, Rakip, Christiansen, Rieks; Colak, Berget

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

Pefok's late winner

2021-09-14T18:53:12Z

Lukaku leads the line for Chelsea

2021-09-14T18:50:13Z

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku.

Zenit: Kritsyuk, Sutormin, Chistyakov, Rakitsky, Santos, Malcom, Wendel, Barrios, Kuzyayev, Claudinho

Looking ahead...

2021-09-14T18:47:58Z

We now turn our focus towards the next slate of games, headlined by Bayern Munich's clash with Barcelona.

Here are the lineups for that heavyweight clash: 

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Pique, Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Luuk de Jong, Depay.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Müller, Sane, Lewandowski.

Salzburg split points with Sevilla

2021-09-14T18:43:01Z

In the other game, RB Salzburg and Sevilla have split points in a game that included four penalties (and two misses).

Rakitic and Sucic with the goals, but it was Adeyemi that stole the show by drawing three penalties in the first half.

And it's all over!

2021-09-14T18:39:51Z

Young Boys take all three points thanks to a last-second winner from Jordan Pefok. Man Utd can't overcome Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card and Jesse Lingard's horrible giveaway as they lose in Switzerland.

Young Boys take the lead!

2021-09-14T18:38:15Z

What a moment for Young Boys!

Jordan Pefok with the goal as Young Boys seemingly win it in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

A horrible, horrible giveaway from Lingard to tee up the USMNT striker, who makes the score 2-1 with just seconds remaining.

Five minutes of added time

2021-09-14T18:35:04Z

Five more minutes for either Man Utd or Young Boys to find a winner. The Swiss side looks more likely at the moment. 

Save from De Gea!

2021-09-14T18:29:32Z

Long shot from Lauper tests De Gea, who pushes it up and over the bar.

Young Boys now pushing for a winner here in the 88th minute. 

Off comes Ronaldo

2021-09-14T18:14:57Z

Manchester United's will continue on without their goalscorer.

Jesse Lingard is on to replace him, while Nemanja Matic is on for Bruno Fernandes here in the 72nd minute.

Goal Young Boys!

2021-09-14T18:09:48Z

It's level in Switzerland in the 68th minute!

Young Boys have taken advantage of the Wan-Bissaka red as Ngamaleu scored the equalizer. It's been coming for the Swiss champions, who now have 22 minutes to find a winner.

Adeyemi nears Robben record after just one game

2021-09-14T18:01:15Z

Not bad company for the young German star.

Ronaldo's penalty appeal denied

2021-09-14T17:57:13Z

Ronaldo gets in alone in the 54th minute but is bumped down by Camara just inside the box.

The referee immediately waves it off, though, despite Ronaldo's protests for a penalty. 

Sevilla down to 10!

2021-09-14T17:56:04Z

Another sending-off, and this one is for Sevilla!

En-Nesyri is given a second yellow card for diving as RB Salzburg will now be up a man for the last 40 minutes.

The Chelsea team is out

2021-09-14T17:53:17Z

Varane on for Van de Beek to start second half

2021-09-14T17:47:38Z

And there it is.

Varane on, Van de Beek off as Man Utd will switch to a back five for the second half.

Man Utd set to make a change

2021-09-14T17:44:42Z

And we've reached halftime

2021-09-14T17:35:56Z

Eventful starts to both games as Man Utd lead Young Boys 1-0 while Sevilla and RB Salzburg are level at one apiece.

Four penalties, three goals and a red card? The Champions League really is back!

Goal Sevilla!

2021-09-14T17:29:19Z

What is going on in this game?!?

We have a FOURTH penalty of the first half, but the first for Sevilla.

Rakitic steps up and buries it to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute!

A third penalty for Salzburg

2021-09-14T17:27:19Z

Adeyemi is hacked down in the box and RB Salzburg are given their THIRD penalty of the first half.

However, they've missed two of them as this one from Sucic hits the post!

Sancho taken off

2021-09-14T17:23:15Z

Sancho is the player forced to come off to make up for Wan-Bissaka's absence.

In his place comes Dalot, who will jump into the Man Utd defence in the 37th minute.

Red card to Wan-Bissaka!

2021-09-14T17:21:05Z

That'll change things!

Wan-Bissaka is setn off with a straight red card in the 35th minute for a very poor challenge.

The Man Utd defender steps right on Martins Perreira's ankle, and now the Red Devils will have to hold on with 10 men.

New opponent, familiar result

2021-09-14T17:10:48Z

With his goal tonight against Young Boys, Ronaldo has now scored against 36 different opponents in the Champions League.

The only player to match that mark? You guessed it: Lionel Messi, who has also scored against 36 different opponents.

Goal Salzburg!

2021-09-14T17:07:04Z

After seeing Adeyemi miss a penalty in the 13th minute, Salzburg have converted from the spot to take the lead in the 21st minute.

It's Sucic with the goal, giving the Austrian side a 1-0 lead over Sevilla.

GOAL RONALDO!

2021-09-14T16:59:44Z

It's not a pretty one, but they all count!

Ronaldo scores on his first chance of the match as he's played in by a perfect pass from Bruno Fernandes.

His shot just squeezes between Von Balmoos' legs in goal, giving Man Utd the 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. 

A lively start for Young Boys

2021-09-14T16:57:23Z

After testing David de Gea early on, Young Boys have created another chance in the 13th minute.

Elia gets some space out wide and flashes a ball across the six-yard box but no one is there. 

Fairly open game so far!

Record-breaking Ronaldo!

2021-09-14T16:47:12Z

With today's start, Ronaldo equals Iker Casillas' record for most Champions League appearances with 177.

Kickoff and we're off!

2021-09-14T16:46:16Z

Manchester United and Young Boys take the knee ahead of kickoff, and we're officially off in Switzerland! 

Teams heading to the pitch

2021-09-14T16:42:12Z

Cue the music: THE CHAMPIONS!

The Premier League's highest-rated player

2021-09-14T16:37:58Z

As he gears up for his Champions League return with Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo was also unveiled as the Premier League's top-rated player in FIFA 22.

He's joined by the likes of Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne in the league's Best XI in the game this season.

A look at Goal's Champions League Power Rankings

2021-09-14T16:34:37Z

As we near kickoff, it would be a good time to look over Goal's Champions League Power Rankings, where we break down this season's top contenders and pretenders.

Check those out right here!

Aaronson and Adeyemi lead RB Salzburg

2021-09-14T16:27:54Z

RB Salzburg's team is, predictably, very young as they're led by rising stars Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson.

Adeyemi has been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks while Aaronson recently scored twice for the USMNT in World Cup qualifiers.

USMNT striker Pefok on bench for Young Boys

2021-09-14T16:19:41Z

U.S. men's national team striker Jordan Pefok has been named to the bench by Young Boys.

Pefok, who scored 15 goals for the club last season while on loan before signing permanently this summer, has five goals in seven games for the club this season.

Young Boys starting XI: Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Lauper, García; Fassnacht, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia.

Ronaldo starts for Man Utd!

2021-09-14T16:15:36Z

As if there was any doubt...

The Champions League's all-time top scorer is in the lineup for Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second appearances since his return to the club.

He's joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the attack, while Donny van de Beek earns a start next to Fred in the midfield.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-14T16:12:01Z

The Champions League is back!

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy day in the Champions League as the group stage kicks off today.

It all begins with two games on the early slate, with Manchester United facing Young Boys and Sevilla taking on RB Salzburg.

The day's main event comes a bit later, though, as Bayern Munich face Barcelona in a clash of heavyweights. 

Juventus and Chelsea are also in action, facing Malmo and Zenit, respectively, while Lille's clash with Wolfsburg, Villarreal's clash with Atalanta and Benfica's visit to Dynamo Kiev round out the schedule.

 